First Command Will Cover Coast Guard Pay During Government Shutdown

First Command Financial Services, Inc. will extend direct deposit pay to
its Coast Guard clients as part of a comprehensive plan to address
potential financial hardships during the government shutdown.
“The latest news reports on the government shutdown indicate that about
42,000 Coast Guard members won’t see their next paycheck until
mid-January, and First Command is committed to doing all we can to
ensure that our Coast Guard clients are not financially harmed by
government actions or inactions that are beyond their control,” said
Scott Spiker, chairman/CEO of First Command. “During the government
shutdown in October 2013 we stepped up to help our clients with payroll
advances and other financial offerings. As we face another government
shutdown, we again commit to help our clients and ensure their
family finances are squared away.”
First Command will be offering assistance to all clients who are
impacted by the shutdown. However, the need is particularly noteworthy
in the case of the Coast Guard, according to Charles “Skip” W. Bowen
III, a member of the First Command Military Advisory Board who served as
the 10th Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard.
“The Coast Guard is a military service of the United States at all
times,” Bowen said. “However, since the Coast Guard is not a part of the
Department of Defense, and it resides as a military service in the
Department of Homeland Security, members of the Coast Guard will not be
paid during the government shutdown. This is not right. Just like the
rest of the military, Coast Guard personnel deploy for long periods of
time including overseas with thousands away from home at sea on Coast
Guard cutters right now. You only need to glance at the military pay
tables to see that these Coast Guardsmen do not make a great deal of
money and many live paycheck to paycheck. Bottom line, Coast Guard
families cannot go for long without pay. Many banks and financial
services firms connected with the military such as First Command are
trying to help. In addition, most of the military service organizations
are taking a strong stand politically on behalf of Coast Guard members.
I hope and pray that a resolution is found quickly. Our Coast Guard
families deserve it.”
First Command Financial Services is ready to address the possible
financial difficulties that may arise during the government shutdown in
various ways. Through its subsidiary First Command Bank, affected
clients will be offered:
* Zero-interest payroll advances. First Command Bank is committed
to making sure that clients who have existing direct deposit
arrangements for their government paychecks will continue to have money
in the bank. The program is designed to ensure that payroll advances
will be transparent to clients, who will see the usual direct deposit
amount credited to their account.
* Loan Assistance. Understanding that a government shutdown may
strain family budgets, First Command Bank is prepared to work with
clients on any First Command Bank loan payments.
* Penalty-free early C.D. withdrawals. First Command Bank will
waive any early withdrawal penalties for clients who need to redeem a
First Command Bank Certificate of Deposit prior to its maturity.
* Secured Lines of Credit. First Command Bank is ready to help
clients use their non-tax qualified mutual fund as collateral for a low
interest rate line of credit.
* Special handling of credit card accounts. First Command
Bank’s Visa cardholders will be offered priority processing
for increases to credit limits and deferments of monthly payments. The
bank will also waive cash advance fees during a shutdown.
Meanwhile, First Command Financial Advisors are prepared to offer
guidance on dealing with federal allotments for investments and
insurance as well as other issues affecting family finances.
“While we remain optimistic that lawmakers will ultimately find a path
forward that keeps the government operating, our knowledgeable Financial
Advisors are available now to discuss possible ramifications for the
finances of our clients,” Spiker said. “We have helped thousands of
military and federal employees and their families plan for their
financial futures, supporting them through times both good and bad. We
are committed to make good on our Mission of coaching those who serve in
their pursuit of financial security.”
About First Command
First Command Financial Services and its subsidiaries, including First
Command Financial Planning and First Command Bank, coach our Nation’s
military families in their pursuit of financial security. Since 1958,
First Command Financial Advisors have been shaping positive financial
behaviors through face-to-face coaching with hundreds of thousands of
client families.
First Command Financial Services, Inc., is the parent of First
Command Financial Planning, Inc. (Member SIPC,
FINRA),
First Command Advisory Services, Inc., First Command Insurance Services,
Inc. and First Command Bank. Financial planning services and investment
products, including securities, are offered by First Command Financial
Planning, Inc. , a broker-dealer. Financial planning and investment
advisory services are offered by First Command Advisory Services, Inc.,
an investment adviser. Insurance products and services are offered
by First Command Insurance Services, Inc., in all states except Montana,
where as required by law, insurance products and services are offered by
First Command Financial Services, Inc. (a separate Montana domestic
corporation). Banking products and services are offered by First Command
Bank. In certain states, as required by law, First Command Insurance
Services, Inc. does business as a separate domestic corporation.
Securities products are not FDIC insured, have no bank guarantee and may
lose value. A financial plan, by itself, cannot assure that retirement
or other financial goals will be met. First Command Financial Services,
Inc. and its related entities are not affiliated with, authorized to
sell or represent on behalf of or otherwise endorsed by any federal
employee benefits programs referenced, by the U.S. government, or the
U.S. armed forces.
