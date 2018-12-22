First Command Will Cover Federal Pay During Government Shutdown

First Command Financial Services, Inc. announced today that it will
extend direct deposit pay to its federal employee clients as part of a
comprehensive plan to address potential financial hardships during the
government shutdown.
“First Command is committed to doing all we can to ensure that our
clients are not financially harmed by government actions or inactions
that are beyond their control,” said Scott Spiker, chairman/CEO of First
Command. “During the government shutdown in October 2013 we stepped up
to help our clients with payroll advances and other financial offerings.
As we face another government shutdown, we again commit to help
our clients and ensure their family finances are squared away.”
First Command Financial Services is ready to address the possible
financial difficulties that may arise during the government shutdown in
various ways. Through its subsidiary First Command Bank, affected
clients will be offered:
* Zero-interest payroll advances. First Command Bank is committed
to making sure that clients who have existing direct deposit
arrangements for their government paychecks will continue to have money
in the bank. The program is designed to ensure that payroll
advances will be transparent to clients, who will see the usual direct
deposit amount credited to their account.
* Loan Assistance. Understanding that a government shutdown may
strain family budgets, First Command Bank is prepared to work with
clients on any First Command Bank loan payments.
* Penalty-free early C.D. withdrawals. First Command Bank will
waive any early withdrawal penalties for clients who need to redeem a
First Command Bank Certificate of Deposit prior to its maturity.
* Secured Lines of Credit. First Command Bank is ready to help
clients use their non-tax qualified mutual fund as collateral for a low
interest rate line of credit.
* Special handling of credit card accounts. First Command
Bank’s Visa cardholders will be offered priority processing
for increases to credit limits and deferments of monthly payments. The
bank will also waive cash advance fees during a shutdown.
Meanwhile, First Command Financial Advisors are prepared to offer
guidance on dealing with federal allotments for investments and
insurance as well as other issues affecting family finances.
“While we remain optimistic that lawmakers will ultimately find a path
forward that keeps the government operating, our knowledgeable Financial
Advisors are available now to discuss possible ramifications for the
finances of our clients,” Spiker said. “We have helped thousands of
military and federal employees and their families plan for their
financial futures, supporting them through times both good and bad. We
are committed to make good on our Mission of coaching those who serve in
their pursuit of financial security.”
