First Command is a Proud Sponsor of Air Force Academy Athletics

09/27/2018 | 08:43pm CEST

First Command Financial Services, Inc., is proud to partner with the U.S. Air Force Academy in support of Air Force Academy Athletics Corp.

First Command will serve as the presenting sponsor for the Falcons’ home football game on Sept. 29, when Air Force squares off against Nevada. The partnership is part of a long-term agreement for the benefit of the cadet-athletes at the Air Force Academy.

“First Command is proud to serve as a sponsor of the Air Force Academy’s football program,” said Scott Spiker, chairman/CEO of First Command. “This is a concrete example of our support of the Academy and the Air Force. It represents our ongoing commitment to programs that benefit Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Coast Guardsmen. We are dedicated to enriching the lives of the men and women of America’s career military at all stages of their careers.”

Nancy Hixson, CEO of Air Force Academy Athletics Corp., said, “The success of our cadet athletes is a result of their hard work and the support of our fans and corporate partners. We are excited to welcome First Command to our family as we recognize them when the Falcons take on Nevada on Sept. 29.”

About First Command

First Command Financial Services and its subsidiaries, including First Command Financial Planning and First Command Bank, coach our Nation’s military families in their pursuit of financial security. Since 1958, First Command Financial Advisors have been shaping positive financial behaviors through face-to-face coaching with hundreds of thousands of client families.

First Command Financial Services, Inc., is the parent of First Command Financial Planning, Inc. (Member SIPC, FINRA), First Command Advisory Services, Inc., First Command Insurance Services, Inc. and First Command Bank. Financial planning services and investment products, including securities, are offered by First Command Financial Planning, Inc., a broker-dealer. Financial planning and investment advisory services are offered by First Command Advisory Services, Inc., an investment adviser. Insurance products and services are offered by First Command Insurance Services, Inc., in all states except Montana, where as required by law, insurance products and services are offered by First Command Financial Services, Inc. (a separate Montana domestic corporation). Banking products and services are offered by First Command Bank. In certain states, as required by law, First Command Insurance Services, Inc. does business as a separate domestic corporation. Securities products are not FDIC insured, have no bank guarantee and may lose value. A financial plan, by itself, cannot assure that retirement or other financial goals will be met. First Command Financial Services, Inc. and its related entities are not affiliated with, authorized to sell or represent on behalf of or otherwise endorsed by any federal employee benefits programs referenced, by the U.S. government, or the U.S. armed forces.


© Business Wire 2018
