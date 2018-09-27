First Command is a Proud Sponsor of Air Force Academy Athletics

First Command Financial Services, Inc., is proud to partner with the
U.S. Air Force Academy in support of Air Force Academy Athletics Corp.
First Command will serve as the presenting sponsor for the Falcons’ home
football game on Sept. 29, when Air Force squares off against Nevada.
The partnership is part of a long-term agreement for the benefit of the
cadet-athletes at the Air Force Academy.
“First Command is proud to serve as a sponsor of the Air Force Academy’s
football program,” said Scott Spiker, chairman/CEO of First Command.
“This is a concrete example of our support of the Academy and the Air
Force. It represents our ongoing commitment to programs that benefit
Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Coast Guardsmen. We are dedicated
to enriching the lives of the men and women of America’s career military
at all stages of their careers.”
Nancy Hixson, CEO of Air Force Academy Athletics Corp., said, “The
success of our cadet athletes is a result of their hard work and the
support of our fans and corporate partners. We are excited to welcome
First Command to our family as we recognize them when the Falcons take
on Nevada on Sept. 29.”
About First Command
First Command Financial Services and its subsidiaries, including First
Command Financial Planning and First Command Bank, coach our Nation’s
military families in their pursuit of financial security. Since 1958,
First Command Financial Advisors have been shaping positive financial
behaviors through face-to-face coaching with hundreds of thousands of
client families.
First Command Financial Services, Inc., is the parent of First
Command Financial Planning, Inc. (Member SIPC,
FINRA),
First Command Advisory Services, Inc., First Command Insurance Services,
Inc. and First Command Bank. Financial planning services and investment
products, including securities, are offered by First Command Financial
Planning, Inc., a broker-dealer. Financial planning and investment
advisory services are offered by First Command Advisory Services, Inc.,
an investment adviser. Insurance products and services are offered
by First Command Insurance Services, Inc., in all states except Montana,
where as required by law, insurance products and services are offered by
First Command Financial Services, Inc. (a separate Montana domestic
corporation). Banking products and services are offered by First Command
Bank. In certain states, as required by law, First Command Insurance
Services, Inc. does business as a separate domestic corporation.
Securities products are not FDIC insured, have no bank guarantee and may
lose value. A financial plan, by itself, cannot assure that retirement
or other financial goals will be met. First Command Financial Services,
Inc. and its related entities are not affiliated with, authorized to
sell or represent on behalf of or otherwise endorsed by any federal
employee benefits programs referenced, by the U.S. government, or the
U.S. armed forces.
