First Command is a Proud Sponsor of Army West Point Athletics

First Command Financial Services, Inc., is proud to team up with the U.S. Military Academy and Learfield’s Army West Point Sports Properties again this year in support of Army West Point Athletics.

First Command will serve as the presenting sponsor for the Black Knights’ home football game on Sept. 8, when Army West Point squares off against the Liberty University Flames. The partnership is part of a long-term agreement signed in 2016 for the benefit of the cadets and soldiers at West Point.

“First Command is privileged again this year to serve as a proud sponsor of the U.S. Military Academy’s football program,” said Scott Spiker, chairman/CEO of First Command. “This partnership is a tangible expression of our support of the Army and West Point, and it represents our ongoing commitment to programs that benefit soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and Coast Guardsmen. We are dedicated to enriching the lives of the men and women of America’s career military at all stages of their careers.”

About First Command

First Command Financial Services and its subsidiaries, including First Command Financial Planning and First Command Bank, coach our Nation’s military families in their pursuit of financial security. Since 1958, First Command Financial Advisors have been shaping positive financial behaviors through face-to-face coaching with hundreds of thousands of client families.

First Command Financial Services, Inc., is the parent of First Command Financial Planning, Inc. (Member SIPC, FINRA), First Command Advisory Services, Inc., First Command Insurance Services, Inc. and First Command Bank. Financial planning services and investment products, including securities, are offered by First Command Financial Planning, Inc., a broker-dealer. Financial planning and investment advisory services are offered by First Command Advisory Services, Inc., an investment adviser. Insurance products and services are offered by First Command Insurance Services, Inc., in all states except Montana, where as required by law, insurance products and services are offered by First Command Financial Services, Inc. (a separate Montana domestic corporation). Banking products and services are offered by First Command Bank. In certain states, as required by law, First Command Insurance Services, Inc. does business as a separate domestic corporation. Securities products are not FDIC insured, have no bank guarantee and may lose value. A financial plan, by itself, cannot assure that retirement or other financial goals will be met. First Command Financial Services, Inc. and its related entities are not affiliated with, authorized to sell or represent on behalf of or otherwise endorsed by any federal employee benefits programs referenced, by the U.S. government, or the U.S. armed forces.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005537/en/