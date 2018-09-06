First Command is a Proud Sponsor of Army West Point Athletics

First Command Financial Services, Inc., is proud to team up with the
U.S. Military Academy and Learfield’s Army West Point Sports Properties
again this year in support of Army West Point Athletics.
First Command will serve as the presenting sponsor for the Black
Knights’ home football game on Sept. 8, when Army West Point squares off
against the Liberty University Flames. The partnership is part of a
long-term agreement signed in 2016 for the benefit of the cadets and
soldiers at West Point.
“First Command is privileged again this year to serve as a proud sponsor
of the U.S. Military Academy’s football program,” said Scott Spiker,
chairman/CEO of First Command. “This partnership is a tangible
expression of our support of the Army and West Point, and it represents
our ongoing commitment to programs that benefit soldiers, sailors,
airmen, Marines and Coast Guardsmen. We are dedicated to enriching the
lives of the men and women of America’s career military at all stages of
their careers.”
About First Command
First Command Financial Services and its subsidiaries, including First
Command Financial Planning and First Command Bank, coach our Nation’s
military families in their pursuit of financial security. Since 1958,
First Command Financial Advisors have been shaping positive financial
behaviors through face-to-face coaching with hundreds of thousands of
client families.
First Command Financial Services, Inc., is the parent of First
Command Financial Planning, Inc. (Member SIPC,
FINRA),
First Command Advisory Services, Inc., First Command Insurance Services,
Inc. and First Command Bank. Financial planning services and investment
products, including securities, are offered by First Command Financial
Planning, Inc., a broker-dealer. Financial planning and investment
advisory services are offered by First Command Advisory Services, Inc.,
an investment adviser. Insurance products and services are offered
by First Command Insurance Services, Inc., in all states except Montana,
where as required by law, insurance products and services are offered by
First Command Financial Services, Inc. (a separate Montana domestic
corporation). Banking products and services are offered by First Command
Bank. In certain states, as required by law, First Command Insurance
Services, Inc. does business as a separate domestic corporation.
Securities products are not FDIC insured, have no bank guarantee and may
lose value. A financial plan, by itself, cannot assure that retirement
or other financial goals will be met. First Command Financial Services,
Inc. and its related entities are not affiliated with, authorized to
sell or represent on behalf of or otherwise endorsed by any federal
employee benefits programs referenced, by the U.S. government, or the
U.S. armed forces.
