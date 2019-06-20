First Commercial Certificate Authority To Augment Microsoft CA, Sectigo Manages Private and Public Certificates in a Single Platform

Sectigo
(formerly Comodo CA), the world’s largest commercial Certificate
Authority and a provider of purpose-built and automated PKI management
solutions, today announced its Private PKI service for issuance and
management of SSL certificates, private PKI, and identity certificates
for users, servers, devices, and applications. Sectigo Private
PKI enables enterprises to augment or replace their Microsoft Active
Directory Services (Microsoft CA) by managing non-Microsoft devices and
applications, including mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), email, cloud,
and DevOps, all in a single platform—making it the most flexible
solution offered by a commercial Certificate Authority.
Private PKI (Public Key Infrastructure) is an enterprise-branded
Certificate Authority (CA) that functions like a publicly trusted CA but
runs exclusively for a single enterprise. Sectigo provides private roots
and subordinates capable of issuing end-entity certificates to internal
applications. Certificates issued from a private CA are trusted only
within the controlled environments of the enterprise’s infrastructure,
partners, and customers. The Private PKI solution utilizes an existing
Microsoft CA as a root to Sectigo, eliminating the need to provision a
new root certificate.
“With the explosion of applications managed outside the Microsoft stack,
Microsoft Active Directory Certificate Service no longer addresses all
critical use cases. Sectigo Private PKI delivers a managed PKI solution
to alleviate problems associated with establishing and managing internal
PKI,” explained Lindsay Kent, VP of Product Management, Sectigo.
Augmenting Microsoft CA for Today’s Complex Environments
Sectigo Private PKI is a capability of Sectigo
Certificate Manager, a platform that enables enterprises to
productively manage private certificates and adhere to corporate and
industry compliance standards. This control center automatically
delivers certificates across the enterprise through industry-standard
enrollment protocols. Administrators can discover previously issued
certificates and then issue, view, and manage all certificates from a
single platform—avoiding the risks, errors, or hidden costs associated
with manual installation and renewal.
Microsoft’s automatic certificate management allows IT administrators to
instruct desktops and servers to enroll and renew certificates without
employee involvement. However, today’s enterprise has myriad
applications that reside outside any Microsoft operating system, leaving
administrators and employees to manually track, enroll, and renew
certificates and keys. Through enrollment protocols such as SCEP, EST, ACME,
and REST API, Sectigo Certificate Manager can provision certificates for
all enterprise environments.
“With Sectigo Private PKI, you can connect to the network or the
Microsoft agent and the software automatically discovers all
certificates, so that you can manage all of your certificates from a
single dashboard,” said Bryan Seely, Senior Systems Engineer, IT
Security, Lighthouse
Global.
Private PKI Scales for DevOps
DevOps environments require high certificate volumes for the
just-in-time needs of many computing processes that may live for just
hours or minutes. Whether using self-signed CAs on Kubernetes clusters,
issuing SSL/TLS certificates into Docker containers, or automating
installation of public SSL certificates, today’s enterprises benefit
from Sectigo’s ability to host secure offline roots for customer-premise
subordinates embedded into DevOps tools.
Because of the difficulty of setting up a private CA, many enterprises
turn to free public certificates, only to run up against unworkably low
certificate volume caps. In response, companies are increasingly using
Sectigo Certificate Manager in conjunction with ACME to scale DevOps
without such interference.
Digital Identity Management for All Enterprise Applications
Private PKI use cases extend well beyond DevOps. The service supports
all necessary certificate types in a single SaaS application, providing
strong digital identity across the enterprise with the assurance of
best-of-breed PKI practices and security. Common use cases include:
-
Mobile/BYOD – Works with MDM vendors and on-device MDM
capabilities to issue certificates across non-Windows devices running
iOS and Android.
-
S/MIME for email – Industry-first Zero-Touch
Deployment provisions the same S/MIME email certificate across
multiple mobile and desktop devices without requiring user
installation.
-
Multi-cloud computing – Trusted roots enable
distribution among and repatriation between multiple cloud
environments with full interoperability between workstreams.
-
IoT – High volume delivery and automated issuance,
including supply chain provisioning and lifecycle operations, for
deployed devices.
-
Windows login – Secure logins using Windows Virtual Smart Card
or Windows Hello for Business.
-
Other – Sectigo Private PKI services can be used for networking
gear, VPN access, WiFi access, client-side SSL authentication, and
other use cases. For more information visit Sectigo’s Private
PKI page.
About Sectigo
Sectigo
(formerly Comodo CA) provides award-winning,
purpose-built and automated PKI management solutions to secure websites,
connected devices, applications, and digital identities. As the largest
commercial Certificate Authority, trusted by enterprises globally for
more than 20 years, and more than 100 million SSL certificates issued in
over 200 countries, Sectigo has the proven performance and experience to
meet the growing needs of securing today’s digital landscape. For more
information, visit www.sectigo.com.
