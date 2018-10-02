Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

First Community : Bank Breaks Ground on New Office in Evans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 11:58pm CEST

October 2, 2018 (Evans, G.A.) - First Community Bank is pleased to announce plans to open a new banking office in Evans, Georgia. Located at the corner of North Belair Road and Town Park Lane, the office will be the bank's 21st location and the fourth in the Aiken and Augusta region.

'An office in the heart of one of the fastest growing areas in Georgia offers an incredible opportunity for us as well as the residents and business owners who call Evans home,' said Regional Market President Jeff Spears. 'As a community-minded bank with a unique emphasis on long-lasting relationships, we offer customers exceptional products and services that extend past a transaction.'

The 3,100 square foot office is part of a 7,100 square foot multi-tenant development that the bank will anchor. With plans to include a restaurant and retail store, the development will welcome a variety of customers throughout the day.

Set to open in mid-2019, the new office will offer customers the same commitment to service they have come to know at the Aiken, downtown Augusta and Walton Way locations and provide expanded access to commercial and retail banking, mortgage banking as well as financial planning and investment advisory services.

The Evans announcement continues the bank's increased emphasis on the region. Since entering the market in 2014 through the acquisition of Savannah River Banking Company, the bank has grown its focus on the area by expanding its team, increasing its number of locations and creating an Augusta Advisory Board. The board, made up of more than a dozen local leaders, works to strengthen the bank's community presence and outreach to area businesses.

Disclaimer

First Community Corporation published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 21:57:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:43aTrade pact clause seen deterring China trade deal with Canada, Mexico
RE
01:43aGTC EUROPE : Improving Object Detection on a Conveyor Belt with Artificial Intelligence
PU
01:43aCOMMVAULT GO 2018 : Complete Your Data Protection Solution with Commvault & NetApp
PU
01:43aNETAPP : Land of Robots Meets AI at GTC Japan 2018
PU
01:43aNETAPP : Infrastructure-As-Code (IaC) Accelerated with Ansible + NetApp
PU
01:41aFAR RESOURCES : Identifies Numerous New Targets at its Zoro Lithium Project, Snow Lake, Manitoba and Prepares for Fall Drilling Programme
AQ
01:40aBluechiip Ltd Raises $1.95M in Share Purchase Plan
AW
01:37aBLUECHIIP LTD (ASX : BCT) Raises $1.95M in Share Purchase Plan
AQ
01:37aLLOYDS BANKING : Noel Edmonds fails to get Lloyds Bank’s black horse ads banned
AQ
01:37aMANCHESTER UNITED : ‘I don’t need to know what Paul Scholes said,’ says José Mourinho
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : says hackers did not use stolen logins on third-party sites
2Sungrow Enters Utility Market and Triples Product Portfolio in Australia
3PEABODY : Provides Update On North Goonyella
4PROTECT PHARMACEUTICAL CORP : PROTECT PHARMACEUTICAL CORPORATION : Joins Tobit Consortium
5Mountain America Credit Union honored among Credit Union Journal’s 2018 Best Credit Unions to Work Fo..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.