First Community : Bank Breaks Ground on New Office in Evans

October 2, 2018 (Evans, G.A.) - First Community Bank is pleased to announce plans to open a new banking office in Evans, Georgia. Located at the corner of North Belair Road and Town Park Lane, the office will be the bank's 21st location and the fourth in the Aiken and Augusta region.

'An office in the heart of one of the fastest growing areas in Georgia offers an incredible opportunity for us as well as the residents and business owners who call Evans home,' said Regional Market President Jeff Spears. 'As a community-minded bank with a unique emphasis on long-lasting relationships, we offer customers exceptional products and services that extend past a transaction.'

The 3,100 square foot office is part of a 7,100 square foot multi-tenant development that the bank will anchor. With plans to include a restaurant and retail store, the development will welcome a variety of customers throughout the day.

Set to open in mid-2019, the new office will offer customers the same commitment to service they have come to know at the Aiken, downtown Augusta and Walton Way locations and provide expanded access to commercial and retail banking, mortgage banking as well as financial planning and investment advisory services.

The Evans announcement continues the bank's increased emphasis on the region. Since entering the market in 2014 through the acquisition of Savannah River Banking Company, the bank has grown its focus on the area by expanding its team, increasing its number of locations and creating an Augusta Advisory Board. The board, made up of more than a dozen local leaders, works to strengthen the bank's community presence and outreach to area businesses.