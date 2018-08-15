Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

First Data : TITLE First Data and Wells Fargo Announce Extension of Joint Venture

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 10:36pm CEST

First Data and Wells Fargo Announce Extension of Joint Venture

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- First Data (FDC) announced today that it has extended its merchant acquiring joint venture with Wells Fargo Bank, Wells Fargo Merchant Services (WFMS), until December 31, 2024.

'We are excited to extend our partnership with Wells Fargo,' said Frank Bisignano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of First Data. 'Wells Fargo is a great institution and together we will ensure that WFMS continues to provide cutting edge technology and best-in-class service to clients. We look forward to driving growth.'

'We are pleased to extend our long-standing relationship with First Data,' said Danny Peltz, head of Treasury, Merchant and Payment Solutions at Wells Fargo. 'Together, we are committed to delivering the best services and technology to merchants of all sizes.'

About First Data

First Data (NYSE: FDC) is a global leader in commerce-enabling technology and solutions, serving approximately six million business locations and 4,000 financial institutions in more than 100 countries around the world. The Company's 22,000 owner-associates are dedicated to helping companies, from start-ups to the world's largest corporations, conduct commerce every day by securing and processing more than 3,000 transactions per second and $2.4 trillion per year.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005705/en/

Peter Poillon
Investor Relations
First Data
212-266-3565
Peter.Poillon@firstdata.com
or
Andrea Duffy
Public Relations
First Data
646-984-0240
Andrea.Duffy@firstdata.com

Source: First Data

Disclaimer

First Data Corporation published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 20:35:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:24pVERITONE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:24pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
11:23pXCEL BRANDS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11:23pRESTORATION ROBOTICS INC : DEADLINE NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Restoration Robotics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
AC
11:22pTAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR) : IMPORTANT DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against TAL Education Group and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
AC
11:22pTESLA : IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tesla, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm
AC
11:21pOVERSTOCK.COM, INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:21pORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:21pAGROFRESH : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K/A)
AQ
11:20pCACI INTERNATIONAL : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Lifts Stake In Apple -- WSJ
2FTSE 100 : Commodities slide pulls FTSE to three-and-a-half month closing low
3AT&T : AT&T : U.S. investor sues AT&T for $224 million over loss of cryptocurrency
4MASSROOTS INC : MASSROOTS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
5TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : HYBRID CAR MARKET TO GROW AT A CAGR OF 16.6% BY 2024, FOCUSING ON TOP KEY PLAYERS &NDASH; ..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.