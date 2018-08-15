First Data : TITLE First Data and Wells Fargo Announce Extension of Joint Venture

First Data and Wells Fargo Announce Extension of Joint Venture

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- First Data (FDC) announced today that it has extended its merchant acquiring joint venture with Wells Fargo Bank, Wells Fargo Merchant Services (WFMS), until December 31, 2024.

'We are excited to extend our partnership with Wells Fargo,' said Frank Bisignano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of First Data. 'Wells Fargo is a great institution and together we will ensure that WFMS continues to provide cutting edge technology and best-in-class service to clients. We look forward to driving growth.'

'We are pleased to extend our long-standing relationship with First Data,' said Danny Peltz, head of Treasury, Merchant and Payment Solutions at Wells Fargo. 'Together, we are committed to delivering the best services and technology to merchants of all sizes.'

About First Data

First Data (NYSE: FDC) is a global leader in commerce-enabling technology and solutions, serving approximately six million business locations and 4,000 financial institutions in more than 100 countries around the world. The Company's 22,000 owner-associates are dedicated to helping companies, from start-ups to the world's largest corporations, conduct commerce every day by securing and processing more than 3,000 transactions per second and $2.4 trillion per year.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005705/en/

Peter Poillon

Investor Relations

First Data

212-266-3565

Peter.Poillon@firstdata.com

or

Andrea Duffy

Public Relations

First Data

646-984-0240

Andrea.Duffy@firstdata.com

Source: First Data