First Ever Narrated Cockpit Tour and Aerial Refueling Video From The U.S. Air Force's B-2 Stealth Bomber In-Flight

For the first time in the 30-year history of the Air Force’s B-2 stealth bomber program, a cockpit tour narrated by the pilot in-flight, as well as a start to finish aerial refueling video recently filmed in a B-2A “Spirit” stealth bomber cockpit while in-flight, is available for viewing at JeffBolton.org.

The video is a product of Dallas-based film producer and radio personality Jeff Bolton, who is the only person in the 30-year history of the program to be allowed to fly and film in the ultra-secret jet. Bolton is working in partnership with Defense News in producing a multi-media series about the United States military’s nuclear arsenal.

The B-2 stealth bomber is a multi-role heavy bomber capable of deploying both conventional and nuclear weapons anywhere in the world from its home base at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri. “It’s no coincidence that the B-2 bomber’s capabilities are being highlighted here in this new era of rising nation-state tensions between the United States, China, Russia, North Korea and Iran. This new in-flight cockpit video – demonstrating the global reach of the B-2 with aerial refueling – is why the B-2 remains one of the most feared weapons in the world,” said producer Jeff Bolton.

ABOUT JEFF BOLTON: With more than 20 years embedding in military commands, combat theatres and natural disaster zones around the world, Jeff Bolton is a powerful storyteller who focuses on the stories of the men, women and families of the United States military. Bolton is developing and producing a television series targeted to millennials examining the United States military’s global nuclear mission in the 21st century titled GUARDIANS: A Mission For Peace. His previous projects Include the documentary film America's Marine Aviators.

