First-Ever Southern California Reunion of "The Goonies" Set for NostalgiaCon ‘80s Pop Culture Convention

08/27/2019 | 07:34pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first-ever Southern California reunion of “The Goonies” is set for NostalgiaCon’s ‘80s Pop Culture Convention (http://www.nostalgiacon80s.com/), September 28 and 29 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Sean Astin (“Mikey”) and Corey Feldman (“Mouth”) are both confirmed to speak on the main stage of the show on Saturday, September 28 and will also greet fans with autograph and photograph opportunities.

NostalgiaCon’s growing list of speakers, panels, Q&As, and programming reads like a Who’s Who of major motion picture, TV show, music artists, and pop culture pundits that make the ‘80s so awesome and is available at http://nostalgiacon80s.com/experiences/schedule/. See the most updated list of celebrities here: http://nostalgiacon80s.com/featured-talent/. The latest list of music performers is here: http://nostalgiacon80s.com/concerts/

“The Goonies” stars join a list of iconic ‘80s stars that already includes Cary Elwes (“The Princess Bride” – “Stranger Things”); Christopher Lloyd (“Back to the Future” – “Who Framed Roger Rabbit”); Val Kilmer (“Top Gun” – “Real Genius”); and many others. The two nights of music will also feature all-inclusive concerts featuring such artists as ABC, The Motels, Doug E Fresh, and others.

Ticket and Sponsorship Information

To purchase a Saturday, Sunday or weekend pass, visit the show’s website at www.NostalgiaCon80s.com. To sponsor or exhibit at the event, email sponsorships@nostalgiacon.org. The sponsorship and exhibit deadline is September 19.

About NostalgiaCon 
With offices in downtown Miami, NostalgiaCon (www.NostalgiaCon80s.com) is a global fan conventions company wholly focused on celebrating the pop culture icons, influencers, music, newsmakers, entertainers, shows, films, sports, fads, toys, foods and more, that fans feel the fondest of. NostalgiaCon is the first platform ever created to fully scale and monetize the decades both in the United States and internationally through conventions, concerts, events, privately licensed entertainment, social media, and more. On September 28 and 29, the Anaheim Convention Center will host NostalgiaCon, where the 1980s will be captured in its full glory, capitalizing on the powerful force of nostalgia via the people, trends and moments that define entire generations.

NostalgiaCon is the brainchild of serial entrepreneurs Manny Ruiz, creator, and producer of the nationally renowned Hispanicize Event and the Mixed Reality Marketing Summit.

CONTACT: 
SSA Public Relations 
Steve Syatt 
steve@ssapr.com 
Or 
David Syatt 
David@ssapr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
