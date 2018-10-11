Log in
First Farmers Financial Corp. : Announces Common Stock Buyback Program

10/11/2018 | 07:24pm CEST

CONVERSE, Ind., Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- First Farmers Financial Corp. (OTCQX: FFMR), announced that at its October 9, 2018 board meeting, the Board of Directors approved a plan to repurchase up to $1 million in the Corporation's outstanding common stock on the open market during the fourth quarter.

(PRNewsfoto/First Farmers Financial Corp.)

The timing, price, and quantity of purchases under the stock repurchase plan will be at the discretion of management and may be discontinued, suspended or restarted at any time.  The program will be funded from current available working capital.  The board feels the stock repurchase plan will provide capital management opportunities and add value for the Company's shareholders depending upon market and business conditions.

First Farmers Financial Corp is a $1.7 billion financial holding company headquartered in Converse, Indiana.  First Farmers Bank & Trust has 29 offices throughout Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and 7 offices in Coles, Edgar and Vermilion counties in Illinois.  As of October 9, 2018, the Corporation had 7,167,432 common shares outstanding.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-farmers-financial-corp-announces-common-stock-buyback-program-300729717.html

SOURCE First Farmers Financial Corp.


© PRNewswire 2018
