First Farmers and Merchants : Awards Innovation Award

COLUMBIA, Tenn.-First Farmers recently presented the 2018 Innovation Award to Jill Giles in recognition of her work to implement an efficient accounts payable solution for the bank.

In honor of her accomplishments, First Farmers made a donation to the Maury Regional Health Care Foundation. Established in 2006, the Maury Regional Health Care Foundation has funded more the $2 million in programs and services that help bridge the gap for individuals facing health care crises in the community.

Giles has been with First Farmers for six years and is currently serving as Controller. First Farmers implemented the Innovation Award in 2007 to recognize forward-thinking and innovative individuals within the company.

« Back to News