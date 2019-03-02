Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

First Farmers and Merchants : Awards Innovation Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/02/2019 | 04:44pm EST

COLUMBIA, Tenn.-First Farmers recently presented the 2018 Innovation Award to Jill Giles in recognition of her work to implement an efficient accounts payable solution for the bank.

In honor of her accomplishments, First Farmers made a donation to the Maury Regional Health Care Foundation. Established in 2006, the Maury Regional Health Care Foundation has funded more the $2 million in programs and services that help bridge the gap for individuals facing health care crises in the community.

Giles has been with First Farmers for six years and is currently serving as Controller. First Farmers implemented the Innovation Award in 2007 to recognize forward-thinking and innovative individuals within the company.

« Back to News

Disclaimer

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation published this content on 02 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2019 21:43:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:01pCorrection to Unemployment Rate Seen Ticking Down to 3.9% -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
05:54pCOCHLEAR : Hearing loss affects relationships in millions of families worldwide
PU
05:53pTESLA : NHTSA probing two fatal Tesla crashes in Florida since Sunday - agency
RE
05:51pTESLA : NTSB investigates fatal Tesla crash in Florida
AQ
05:48pMANCHESTER UNITED : Lukaku shines as Manchester United rally to beat Southampton
AQ
05:44pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : AC Milan take third from Inter with narrow win over Sassuolo
AQ
05:44pADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : Buhari's re-election will guarantee refinery revamping – NNPC
AQ
05:30pJERASH US : authorities tackle landslides, damage caused by rainfall
AQ
05:28pSUKUK : Strength in numbers
AQ
05:14pGAP : The Children's Place, Gap to buy Gymboree Group assets - court
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Correction to Unemployment Rate Seen Ticking Down to 3.9% -- Data Week Ahead
2NEWS CORP : NEWS : Wells Fargo officials enter $240 million settlement over bogus accounts
3TESLA : UK: Blaze at Tesla service center under control
4KUBOTA CORP : KUBOTA : U.S. companies adapt to 'endless' China tariffs
5AT&T : AT&T : Shapes Up For Entertainment

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.