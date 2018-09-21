First Farmers and Merchants Corporation : Completes Purchase of First Tennessee Branch Office in Nashville

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation (OTC Pink: FFMH), the holding
company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank, a community bank with 22
full-service locations in eight Middle Tennessee counties, today
announced that it has completed the purchase of an office located at
2306 21st Avenue South in the Hillsboro Village area of
Nashville from First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE: FHN). The new
office will mark the Company's second branch location in Nashville and
is planned to reopen under the First Farmers' name by the end of 2018.
Separately, First Farmers also announced it has entered into a
definitive agreement (the "Transaction") to sell its branch office in
White Bluff, Tennessee – the Bank's sole location in Dickson County – to
F&M Bank in Clarksville, Tennessee. The Transaction is expected to close
during the first quarter of 2019. Sandler O'Neill + Partners, L.P.
served as exclusive financial advisor to First Farmers while Waller
Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP served as legal counsel.
The terms of both transactions were not released.
Commenting on the announcement, T. Randy Stevens, Chairman and Chief
Executive Officer of First Farmers, said, "As part of our long-term and
measured branching strategy, we are pleased to announce the acquisition
of a second location in the Nashville market. This new office will
greatly strengthen our presence in the southeastern area of the city and
provide First Farmers with greater exposure to some of Nashville's
strongest growth dynamics and economic trends – in terms of both retail
and business customers.
"As part of our expansion into the Nashville market, we have entered
into an agreement to sell our branch in White Bluff to F&M Bank,"
Stevens continued. "We believe the synergies possible from our ongoing
expansion in Nashville and the growth opportunities that characterize
that market are compelling and present a better strategic fit with our
vision for the Company's goals and objectives."
F&M Bank is a $1.1 billion community bank chartered in 1906. With the
addition of the White Bluff branch, F&M will operate a total of 20
banking and mortgage offices in 10 Middle Tennessee counties. In
response to the transaction, William S. Stuard, Jr., Chairman and Chief
Executive Officer of F&M Bank, stated, "We are excited to welcome the
White Bluff office and community to the F&M family. White Bluff and
Dickson County are natural extensions of our long range vision for
Middle Tennessee. The branch has built, and continues to grow, a solid
deposit and loan base. We look forward to offering our banking and
mortgage services to the community and continuing their growth."
About First Farmers and Merchants Corporation and First Farmers and
Merchants Bank
First Farmers and Merchants Corporation is the holding company for First
Farmers and Merchants Bank, a community bank serving the Middle
Tennessee area through 22 offices in eight Middle Tennessee counties. As
of June 30, 2018, First Farmers reported total assets of approximately
$1.4 billion, total shareholders' equity of approximately $124 million,
and administered trust assets of $4.8 billion. For more information
about First Farmers, visit us on the Web at www.myfirstfarmers.com
under "Investor Relations."
