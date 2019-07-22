First Farmers and Merchants Corporation : Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $3.3 Million or $0.75 Per Common Share

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation (OTC Pink: FFMH), the holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank, today announced unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Key highlights of First Farmers’ results for the second quarter of 2019 include:

Net income of $3.3 million or $0.75 per common share, down 15% from $3.9 million or $0.87 per common share for the year-earlier quarter and down 38% from $5.3 million or $1.20 per common share for the previous quarter;

Adjusted net income, which excludes special items, totaled $3.4 million or $0.77 per common share, compared with $3.9 million or $0.86 per common share for the year-earlier quarter and $3.4 million or $0.75 per common share for the previous quarter (see non-GAAP reconciliation);

Net interest margin improved 17 basis points from the year-earlier quarter and up three basis points from the previous quarter; and

Administered trust assets surpassed $5 billion during the second quarter.

Commenting on the results, T. Randy Stevens, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of First Farmers, said, “We are pleased to report continued quarterly sequential adjusted earnings growth for the second quarter. This is the result of an increase in our net interest margin of three basis points for the prior quarter and 17 basis points year over year, as well as a 2% year-over-year increase in loan growth to $891 million. While our total deposits experienced a slight decrease, most of this was due to the sale of our White Bluff office during the first quarter. Our interest and fees on loans grew a strong 12% year over year, and we saw solid growth in our trust services fee income and mortgage banking activities, which combined to contribute 35% of our total fee-based lines of business, a testament to our diverse revenue streams. On another note, I am proud of all of our employees as we grew administered trust assets to over $5 billion, a corporate milestone. As we move into the second half of the year, we remain confident in our ability to execute on our long-term strategies and reward our shareholders for their continued optimism in our company.”

Brian K. Williams, President, added, “I am pleased that our growth has not affected our strong credit metrics, which define our portfolio and our lending philosophy. Nonperforming assets for the current quarter declined nine basis points to just 0.12% of total assets from 0.21% for the same period last year and remained flat on a sequential quarter basis. In a year of increases in net interest margin, this is a result of prudent loan underwriting and emphasizes our strategy to build long-lasting relationships with our customers through a systematic approach to grow our business. Considering the solid fundamentals driving our business and the strategic opportunities we see ahead, we are confident in our future and are grateful to our shareholders for their long-term commitment to First Farmers.”

Second Quarter 2019 Results of Operations

The $567,000 decline in earnings for the second quarter of 2019 compared with the year-earlier quarter was driven by an increase of $1.1 million in non-interest expense offset by an increase in net interest income after provision of $361,000. The increase in net interest income reflected an improvement in margins and loan growth of $20.2 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared with the year-earlier quarter. The increase in non-interest expense resulted from increases of $556,000 in employee health insurance expense, $365,000 in salaries and other employee benefits expense and an increase of $180,000 in advertising and promotions. These increases, primarily salaries, advertising and promotions, reflect key investments in our team and our newer markets. The $2.0 million decrease in second quarter earnings compared with the previous quarter was driven by the one-time gain on sale of the Company’s White Bluff office totaling $2.0 million, net of tax. The increase in net interest income reflected an improvement in margins for the second quarter of 2019 compared with the previous quarter. The increase in non-interest expense primarily resulted from an increase of $429,000 in employee health insurance expense.

For the second quarter of 2019, First Farmers experienced a decline in loan balances of $931,000 or less than 1% from the previous quarter but achieved loan growth of $20.2 million or 2% from the year-earlier quarter. Total deposits stood at $1.140 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2019, down $14 million from the previous quarter and down $51 million or 4% from the year-earlier quarter. The outstanding loan balances and total deposits were affected by the sale of $4 million of loans and $29 million of deposits in connection with the sale of the White Bluff office during the first quarter of 2019.

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets remained flat at $1.6 million, or 0.12% of total assets, when compared to the previous quarter, but was down from $2.8 million, or 0.21% of total assets, when compared with the year-earlier quarter. Net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00% for the second quarter of 2019 compared with net charge-offs of 0.00% for the previous quarter and net recoveries of 0.01% for the year-earlier quarter. A credit to provision for loan and lease losses expense of $55,000 was recorded during the second quarter of 2019 as a result of improving credit metrics compared to the prior quarter. The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.04% of total loans outstanding for the second quarter of 2019 compared with 1.04% for the previous quarter and 1.06% for the year-earlier quarter.

Capital Management Initiatives

First Farmers repurchased 17,000 shares of common stock during the second quarter at an average price of $42.75 per share under its stock repurchase program. Authorization to repurchase 177,000 shares remains under the current program, which is set to expire in December 2019, unless extended or otherwise completed.

About First Farmers and Merchants Corporation and First Farmers and Merchants Bank

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation is the holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank, a community bank serving the Middle Tennessee area through 22 offices in seven Middle Tennessee counties. As of June 30, 2019, First Farmers reported total assets of approximately $1.4 billion, total shareholders’ equity of approximately $141 million, and administered trust assets of $5.2 billion. For more information about First Farmers, visit us on the Web at www.myfirstfarmers.com under “Investor Relations.”

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” that represent First Farmers’ expectations or beliefs concerning future events and often use words or phrases such as “opportunities,” “prospects,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “intends” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements contained herein represent the current expectations, plans or forecast of First Farmers’ and are about matters that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on them, whether included in this news release or made elsewhere from time to time by First Farmers or on its behalf. First Farmers disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. First Farmers management uses non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) adjusted net income and (ii) adjusted basic earnings per share, in its analysis of the Company’s performance. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the following from net income: securities gains and losses, gain on sale of White Bluff office, gain on bank owned life insurance, contingency accrual and the income tax effect of adjustments. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company.

FIRST FARMERS AND MERCHANTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES PRESENTED IN EARNINGS RELEASE (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Total non-interest income $ 3,410 $ 3,407 $ 5,787 $ 9,197 $ 6,784 Gain on sale of securities - (6) - - (6) Gain on sale of White Bluff office - - (2,700) (2,700) - Gain on bank-owned life insurance - (50) - - (50) Adjusted non-interest income $ 3,410 $ 3,351 $ 3,087 $ 6,497 $ 6,728 Contingency accrual 115 - - 115 - Net income as reported $ 3,338 $ 3,905 $ 5,346 $ 8,684 $ 7,034 Total adjustments, net of tax1 85 (54) (1,995) (1,910) (54) Adjusted net income $ 3,423 $ 3,851 $ 3,351 $ 6,774 $ 6,980 Basic earnings per share $ 0.75 $ 0.87 $ 1.20 $ 1.95 $ 1.57 Total adjustments, net of tax1 0.02 (0.01) (0.45) (0.43) (0.01) Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 0.77 $ 0.86 $ 0.75 $ 1.52 $ 1.56 (1) The effective tax rate of 26.1% is used to determine net of tax amounts.

FIRST FARMERS AND MERCHANTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) June 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018(1) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 22,228 $ 36,100 Interest-bearing deposits 33,095 4,173 Federal funds sold 94 246 Total cash and cash equivalents 55,417 40,519 Securities: Available-for-sale 323,369 332,237 Held-to-maturity (fair market value $18,753 and $17,615 as of the periods presented) 18,587 18,644 Total securities 341,956 350,881 Loans, net of deferred fees 890,556 895,191 Allowance for loan and lease losses (9,227) (9,282) Net loans 881,329 885,909 Bank premises and equipment, net 36,343 31,605 Bank-owned life insurance 32,191 31,960 Goodwill 9,018 9,018 Other assets 13,036 15,225 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,369,290 $ 1,365,117 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 313,659 $ 302,345 Interest-bearing 826,854 872,325 Total deposits 1,140,513 1,174,670 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 36,992 40,579 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 30,000 4,000 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 21,047 15,885 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,228,552 1,235,134 SHAREHOLDERS’ Common stock - $10 par value per share, 8,000,000 shares EQUITY authorized; 4,428,908 and 4,451,447 shares issued and outstanding as of the periods presented 44,289 44,514 Retained earnings 95,125 89,299 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,229 (3,925) Total shareholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest – preferred stock of subsidiary 140,643 129,888 Noncontrolling interest - preferred stock of subsidiary 95 95 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 140,738 129,983 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,369,290 $ 1,365,117 (1) Derived from audited financial statements as of December 31, 2018.

FIRST FARMERS AND MERCHANTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 INTEREST AND Interest and fees on loans $ 10,218 $ 9,150 $ 20,152 $ 17,954 DIVIDEND Income on investment securities INCOME Taxable interest 1,244 1,425 2,512 2,665 Exempt from federal income tax 541 632 1,099 1,287 Interest from federal funds sold and other 56 73 134 148 Total interest income 12,059 11,280 23,897 22,054 INTEREST Interest on deposits 1,199 836 2,405 1,628 EXPENSE Interest on other borrowings 182 72 345 120 Total interest expense 1,381 908 2,750 1,748 Net interest income 10,678 10,372 21,147 20,306 Provision credit for loan and lease losses (55) - (55) - Net interest income after provision 10,733 10,372 21,202 20,306 NON-INTEREST Mortgage banking activities 257 175 449 416 INCOME Trust services fee income 918 880 1,805 1,840 Service fees on deposit accounts 1,828 1,851 3,478 3,627 Investment services fee income 111 144 193 244 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 115 125 230 247 Gain on sale of investments - 6 - 6 Gain on bank-owned life insurance - 50 - 50 Gain on sale of White Bluff office - - 2,700 - Other non-interest income 181 176 342 354 Total non-interest income 3,410 3,407 9,197 6,784 NON-INTEREST Salaries and employee benefits 5,919 5,093 11,461 10,540 EXPENSE Net occupancy expense 623 817 1,252 1,427 Depreciation expense 514 379 1,020 763 Data processing expense 766 642 1,512 1,331 Software support and other computer expense 537 587 1,022 1,128 Legal and professional fees 257 265 521 545 Audits and exams expense 182 176 340 351 Advertising and promotions 358 267 752 572 FDIC insurance premium expense 90 98 173 227 Other non-interest expense 940 739 1,722 1,790 Total non-interest expense 10,186 9,063 19,775 18,674 Income before provision for income taxes 3,957 4,716 10,624 8,416 Provision for income taxes 611 803 1,931 1,374 Net income 3,346 3,913 8,693 7,042 Noncontrolling interest - dividends on preferred stock subsidiary 8 8 8 8 Net income available to common shareholders $ 3,338 $ 3,905 $ 8,685 $ 7,034 Weighted average shares outstanding 4,442,627 4,484,717 4,446,741 4,488,835 Earnings per share $ 0.75 $ 0.87 $ 1.95 $ 1.57

FIRST FARMERS AND MERCHANTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Results of Operations: Interest income $ 12,059 $ 11,838 $ 12,226 $ 11,613 $ 11,280 Interest expense 1,381 1,369 1,326 1,098 908 Net interest income 10,678 10,469 10,900 10,515 10,372 (Provision credit) provision for loan and lease losses (55 ) - 50 - - Non-interest income 3,410 5,787 3,740 3,517 3,407 Non-interest expense and non-controlling interest – preferred stock of subsidiary 10,194 9,590 10,507 9,733 9,071 Income before income taxes 3,949 6,666 4,083 4,299 4,708 Income taxes 611 1,320 511 708 803 Net income for common shareholders $ 3,338 $ 5,346 $ 3,572 $ 3,591 $ 3,905 Per Share Data: Basic earnings per share $ 0.75 $ 1.20 $ 0.80 $ 0.80 $ 0.87 Weighted average shares outstanding per quarter 4,442,627 4,450,901 4,461,790 4,472,684 4,484,717 Financial Condition Data and Ratios: Total securities $ 341,956 $ 341,241 $ 350,881 $ 374,350 $ 389,577 Loans, net of deferred fees $ 890,556 $ 891,487 $ 895,191 $ 871,334 $ 870,351 Allowance for loan and lease losses $ (9,227 ) $ (9,278 ) $ (9,282 ) $ (9,206 ) $ (9,187 ) Total assets $ 1,369,290 $ 1,346,492 $ 1,365,117 $ 1,363,007 $ 1,366,045 Total deposits $ 1,140,513 $ 1,154,809 $ 1,174,670 $ 1,164,432 $ 1,191,828 Net interest income, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis $ 12,354 $ 12,144 $ 12,544 $ 11,941 $ 11,641 Net interest margin 3.55 % 3.52 % 3.54 % 3.41 % 3.38 % Asset Quality Data and Ratios: Total nonperforming assets $ 1,616 $ 1,610 $ 1,674 $ 2,831 $ 2,836 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.21 % 0.21 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans 1.04 % 1.04 % 1.04 % 1.06 % 1.06 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.00 % 0.00 % (0.01 %) (0.01 %) (0.01 %)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190722005049/en/