First Financial Corporate Services, Inc. : Acquired by JA Mitsui Leasing USA Holdings, Inc.

First Financial Corporate Services, Inc. (FFCSI), a major independent provider of equipment leasing and financial solutions in the U.S. and Canada, today announced it has been acquired by JA Mitsui Leasing, Ltd. (JAML) through its subsidiary, JA Mitsui Leasing USA Holdings, Inc.

“Having served their core markets remarkably well for over 20 years, FFCSI has established themselves as a recognized brand in the leasing industry. We are excited to have them join our family of companies and know that our investment in them offers compelling opportunities for our clients and key stakeholders,” said Kiyoshi Doi, CEO, JA Mitsui Leasing USA Holdings, Inc. “They also share our client-focused approach and we look forward to working together to expand our presence throughout the leasing industry and continue to provide an exceptional customer experience.”

“We are extremely proud of what we have built over the last two decades and honored to join the JA Mitsui family of companies,” said Tom Slevin, FFCSI Co-Founder & Co-President. “This new venture represents significant opportunities for both of our companies to better serve our customers, vendors and employees.”

Richard Stebbins, FFCSI Co-Founder & Co-President, added, “with growth in our key markets accelerating like never before, the timing couldn’t be more perfect for both companies to explore emerging opportunities together. By combining our strengths and resources, we can elevate our vendor and customer offerings, setting new standards within the leasing industry.”

Established in 2000, FFCSI has contributed significantly to the booming growth and adoption of equipment leasing in the warehouse automation, healthcare and information technology industries. FFCSI will continue to operate out of its headquarters in Orange County, CA, as well as maintain its eight regional offices throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company will continue to use the First Financial Corporate Services, Inc. brand and there will be no changes to the current management and team.

CrestMount Advisors served as financial advisor to FFCSI.

About First Financial Corporate Services, Inc.

FFCSI is an independent provider of equipment leasing and financial solutions for businesses and healthcare providers using technology. The company assists in the management of equipment lifecycles and acquisition of new technology in three main markets: healthcare, material handling and automation, and information technology. Headquartered in Southern California, FFCSI has multiple regional office locations across the U.S. and Canada including Baltimore, Charleston, Chicago, New England, Orange County, Phoenix, San Francisco and Ontario, Canada. For additional information, please visit the company’s website at www.ffcsi.com.

About JA Mitsui Leasing, Ltd.

JAML is a Japanese equipment leasing company providing leasing and financial solutions in Japan and Globally (offices in Asia and North America), with total operating assets of over US $15 billion. Its primary shareholders are: The Norinchukin Bank and Mitsui & Co., Ltd., both A rated. JAML also carries its own A-rating, which facilitates JAML to provide efficient asset acquisition solutions to its client network through multiple origination channels.

