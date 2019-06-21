Log in
First Financial : FFHC Annual General Meeting Approved NT$1.00 Cash Dividend and NT$0.10 Stock Dividend

06/21/2019 | 12:20am EDT

2019-06-21

On June 21, 2019, FFHC Annual General Meeting 2019 resolved to distribute a cash dividend of NT$1.00 and a stock dividend of NT$0.10 per share for 2018, as proposed by the Board. The record date of the dividend payment will be further determined by the FFHC Board of Directors under the authorization of Annual General Meeting.

The major issues approved and resolved by the Annual General Meeting are as follows:

FFHC Operation Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for 2018

FFHC combined net revenue for 2018 totaled NT$60.25 billion. Net income and after-tax earnings per share were NT$17.33 billion and NT$1.40 respectively.

Profit distribution and capitalization of 2018

Cash dividend: NT$1.00 for each share; the aggregate amount of cash dividends is NT$12,338,557,223.

Stock dividend: NT$0.10 for each share; the aggregate amount of stock dividends is NT$1,233,855,720, which will be capitalized at par value of NT$10 via new issuance of 123,385,572 common stocks.

Company Profile

As of end of 2018, First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 2892) is one of the largest financial groups in Taiwan, with an asset size of NT$2.94 trillion. The Group, which totally has 39 overseas spots, provides corporate and individual clients with a full range of product mix including retail banking, stock brokerage, asset and wealth management, and corporate and investment banking. Subsidiary First Commercial Bank is the major profit driver and has maintained its leading positions in selected areas as the deposit and lending business, SME loans, home mortgages, mutual-fund distributions, and bancassurance. It currently owns 188 branches at home along with 35 overseas branches and representative offices, including US subsidiary of First Commercial Bank (USA). Subsidiary First Securities engages in brokerage, dealing, underwriting, and derivative products via its 23 operating offices around Taiwan. The assets under management by Subsidiary First Securities Investment Trust was over NT$85.6 billion. Other subsidiaries include First Life Insurance Co, First Financial Assets Management Co., First Venture Capital Co., and First Financial Management and Consulting Co.,.

For further information, please go to www.ffhc.com.tw

Press Release (PDF)

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Disclaimer

First Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 04:19:01 UTC
