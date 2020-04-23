First Financial : FHC Board Proposed Distribution of NT$1.05 Cash Dividend and NT$0.3 Stock Dividend

First FHC Board Proposed Distribution of NT$1.05 Cash Dividend and NT$0.3 Stock Dividend

Back

2020-04-23

The Board of Directors of the First FHC approved financial statements for 2019 and resolved to recommend distribution of NT$1.05 cash dividend and NT$0.3 stock dividend per common share. The amount of total cash dividend payable and the total stock dividend payable will be NTD $13,085,039,935 and NTD $3,738,582,830 respectively. Cash payout ratio would be around 67.7% of total earnings.

Current shares are 12,461,942,795.; after issuance of 373,858,283 new shares, total shares outstanding will be 12,835,801,078.

The proposition is subject to the approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting scheduled for June 19th, 2020.

Company Profile

As of end of 2019, First Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 2892) is one of the largest financial groups in Taiwan, with an asset size of NT$3.21 trillion. The Group, which totally has 43 overseas spots (not including OBU), provides corporate and individual clients with a full range of product mix including retail banking, stock brokerage, asset and wealth management, and corporate and investment banking. Subsidiary First Commercial Bank is the major profit driver and has maintained its leading positions in selected areas as the deposit and lending business, SME loans, home mortgages, mutual-fund distributions, and bancassurance. It currently owns 188 branches at home along with 40 overseas branches and representative offices, including OBU and US subsidiary of First Commercial Bank (USA). Subsidiary First Securities engages in brokerage, dealing, underwriting, and derivative products via its 23 operating offices around Taiwan. The assets under management by Subsidiary First Securities Investment Trust was over NT$105.0 billion. Other subsidiaries include First Life Insurance Co, First Financial Assets Management Co., First Venture Capital Co., and First Financial Management and Consulting Co.,.

For further information, please go to www.ffhc.com.tw



Press Release (PDF)

Subscribe to Email Alerts