First Graphite : 2D Fluidics VFD Technology Programme to run at the University of Manchester

22 February 2019

2D Fluidics VFD Technology Programme to run at the University of Manchester

Advanced materials company, First Graphene Limited ("FGR" or "the Company") (ASX: FGR) is pleased to announce a new programme for the Vortex Fluidic Device (VFD) process technology to run at the University of Manchester. During the programme, the device will be located within the laboratories of First Graphene Ltd at the Graphene Engineering & Innovation Centre (GEIC), University of Manchester.

Professor Colin Raston from the Flinders University College of Science and Engineering will initiate the programme with an invited seminar at the University on 28th February 2019, followed by a series of meetings with experts based at the University. This will be followed in March by the visit of Dr Kasturi Vimalanathan a leading researcher in VFD who will commission the VFD process in the GEIC laboratories. Dr Vimalanathan will also co-ordinate evaluations of the VFD approach with researchers across the University departments.

In particular, the initial focus of Dr Vimalanathan will be to characterise and evaluate the performance of the Green Graphene Oxide (gGo™) developed by 2D Fluidics using the VFD. The programme is expected to accelerate the understanding of gGo™ produced in various real-world applications.

The VFD is a unique process technology developed by Professor Raston which is capable of delivering highly controlled chemistry by vortex mediated processing. Of particular interest to the graphene and 2D materials industry is the use of VFD for sustainable manufacture of graphene oxide and the controlled exfoliation of non-carbon 2D materials for electronic and catalyst applications.

Working with the capabilities at the GEIC, 2D Fluidics Pty Ltd and First Graphene Ltd. researchers will lead the characterisation of the produced 2D materials and develop scale-up plans for these novel processes.

For more information on the invited seminar or if you wish to evaluate the VFD process tools in your processing, please contact kasturi.vimalanathan@flinders.edu.au or visit the website at http://www.2dfluidics.com.

About the Vortex Fluidic Device (VFD): VFD is a unique process technology developed by Professor Colin Raston at the Flinders University College of Science and Engineering and capable of delivering highly controlled chemistry by vortex mediated thin film processing.

About First Graphene Ltd (ASX: FGR)

First Graphene Ltd. are the leading supplier of high-quality, bulk graphene products. The company has a robust manufacturing platform based upon captive supply of high-purity raw materials and an established 100 tonne/year graphene production capacity. Commercial applications are now being progressed in industrial composites & rubbers, fire retardancy, construction and energy storage.

First Graphene Ltd. is publicly listed in Australia (ASX:FGR) and has a primary manufacturing base in Henderson, near Perth, WA. The company was recently incorporated in the UK as First Graphene (UK) Ltd. and is a Tier 1 partner at the Graphene Engineering and Innovation Centre (GEIC), Manchester, UK.

PureGRAPH™ Range of Products

The PureGRAPH™ range of products were released by FGR in September 2018, in conjunction with a detailed Product Information Sheet.

PureGRAPH™ graphene powders are available with lateral platelet sizes of 20µm, 10µm and 5µm. The products are characterised by their low defect level and high aspect ratio.

