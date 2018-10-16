First Graphite : Appointment of Marketing Manager in Manchester

ASX Announcement

16 October 2018

Marketing Manager Appointment to Accelerate UK PureGRAPH™ Sales Drive

Highlights

• Appointment of Marketing Manager at Manchester.

Advanced materials company, First Graphene Limited ("FGR" or "the Company") (ASX: FGR) is pleased to advise the appointment of Chris McMahon as Marketing Manager at the Manchester-based Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre.

The appointment of Mr McMahon will provide marketing leadership as FGR seeks to commercialise sales of its recently released PureGRAPH™ product range.

Chris McMahon

Chris comes to FGR with a strong background in advanced materials and technical textiles marketing and business development.

He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Textile Technology and a CIM Professional Diploma in Marketing.

Chris has been project leader for new product development and launch at several UK based speciality product companies. His background in B2B market development and commercial sales will be invaluable to FGR as we grow our sales of graphene products.

Chris will start at Manchester in December 2018.

Managing Director, Craig McGuckin stated: "FGR is pleased to have Chris joining the team. His skills and background will be vital as we work to generate sales for the PureGRAPH™ range of advanced materials solutions for our customers."

About First Graphene Ltd (ASX: FGR)

First Graphene has established a commercial graphene production facility for the bulk scale manufacture of graphene at competitive prices. The Company continues to develop graphene related intellectual property from which it intends to generate licence and royalty payments.

The Company has collaboration arrangements with four universities and is at the cutting edge of graphene and 2D related material developments. Most recently First Graphene has become a Tier 1 participant in the Graphene Engineering and Innovation Centre (GEIC) of the University of Manchester. First Graphene is working with numerous industry partners for the commercialisation of graphene and is building a sales book with these industry partners.

PureGRAPH™ Range of Products

The PureGRAPH™ range of products were released by FGR in September 2018, in conjunction with a detailed Product Information Sheet.

PureGRAPH™ graphene powders are available with lateral platelet sizes of 20µm, 10µm and 5µm. The products are characterised by their low defect level and high aspect ratio.

