First Graphite : Cleansing Notice

08/23/2018 | 04:32am CEST

ASX Announcement

23 August 2018

Cleansing Notice

Advanced materials company, First Graphene Limited ("FGR" or "the Company") (ASX: FGR) advises that it has issued 4,962 fully paid ordinary shares upon exercise of 4,962 Listed Options at $0.15 per Share. The securities were issued under an exception in Listing Rule 7.2 and therefore do not require shareholder approval.

An Appendix 3B in this regard follows this announcement.

The Company gives notice pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) that:

  • 1. the Company issued the securities without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act; and

  • 2. as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:

    o

    the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and

    o

    section 674 of the Corporations Act; and

  • 3. as at the date of this notice, there is no information to be disclosed which is excluded information (as defined in section 708A(7) of the Corporations Act) that is reasonable for investors and their professional advisers to expect to find in a disclosure document.

About First Graphene Ltd (ASX: FGR)

First Graphene produces high quality graphene from high grade Sri Lankan vein graphite.

First Graphene seeks to develop graphene production methods and acquire graphene related intellectual property which can provide further revenue related opportunities.

About Graphene

Graphene, the well-publicised and now famous two-dimensional carbon allotrope, is as versatile a material as any discovered on Earth. Its amazing properties as the lightest and strongest material, compared with its ability to conduct heat and electricity better than anything else, means it can be integrated into a huge number of applications. Initially this will mean graphene is used to help improve the performance and efficiency of current materials and substances, but in the future, it will also be developed in conjunction with other two-dimensional (2D) crystals to create some even more amazing compounds to suit an even wider range of applications.

One area of research which is being very highly studied is energy storage. Currently, scientists are working on enhancing the capabilities of lithium ion batteries (by incorporating graphene as an anode) to offer much higher storage capacities with much better longevity and charge rate. Also, graphene is being studied and developed to be used in the manufacture of supercapacitors which can be charged very quickly, yet also be able to store a large amount of electricity.

For further information, please contact

Craig McGuckin

Warwick Grigor

Managing Director

Non-Executive Chairman

First Graphene Limited

First Graphene Limited

+ 611300 660 448

+61 417 863187

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

First Graphite Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 02:31:03 UTC
