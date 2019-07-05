Log in
First Graphite : Cleansing Statement

07/05/2019 | 05:48am EDT

ASX Announcement

28 June 2019

CLEANSING STATEMENT

Advanced materials company, First Graphene Limited ("FGR" or "the Company") (ASX: FGR) is pleased to advise that it has issued 704,621 fully paid ordinary shares upon exercise of 704,621 Listed Options at $0.15 per Share. The securities were issued under an exception in Listing Rule 7.2 and therefore do not require shareholder approval.

An Appendix 3B in this regard follows this announcement.

The Company gives notice pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) that:

  1. the Company issued the securities without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act; and
  2. as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:
    o the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and
    o section 674 of the Corporations Act; and

as at the date of this notice, there is no information to be disclosed which is excluded information (as defined in section 708A(7) of the Corporations Act) that is reasonable for investors and their professional advisers to expect to find in a disclosure document.

About First Graphene Ltd (ASX: FGR)

First Graphene Ltd. are the leading supplier of high-performing, bulk graphene products. The company has a robust manufacturing platform based upon captive supply of high- purity raw materials and an established 100 tonne/year graphene production capacity. Commercial applications are now being progressed in composites, fire retardancy, construction and energy storage.

First Graphene Ltd. is publicly listed in Australia (ASX:FGR) and has a primary manufacturing base in Henderson, near Perth, WA. The company was recently incorporated in the UK as First Graphene (UK) Ltd. and is a Tier 1 partner at the Graphene Engineering and Innovation Centre (GEIC), Manchester, UK.

PureGRAPH™ Range of Products

The PureGRAPH™ range of products were released by FGR in September 2018, in conjunction with a detailed Product Information Sheet.

PureGRAPH™ graphene powders are available with lateral platelet sizes of 20µm, 10µm and 5µm. The products are characterised by their low defect level and high aspect ratio.

For further information, please contact

Craig McGuckin

Warwick Grigor

Managing Director

Non-Executive Chairman

First Graphene Limited

First Graphene Limited

+ 61 1300 660 448

+61 417 863187

Disclaimer

First Graphite Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 09:47:03 UTC
