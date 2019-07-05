First Graphite : Cleansing Statement

ASX Announcement

28 June 2019

CLEANSING STATEMENT

Advanced materials company, First Graphene Limited ("FGR" or "the Company") (ASX: FGR) is pleased to advise that it has issued 704,621 fully paid ordinary shares upon exercise of 704,621 Listed Options at $0.15 per Share. The securities were issued under an exception in Listing Rule 7.2 and therefore do not require shareholder approval.

An Appendix 3B in this regard follows this announcement.

The Company gives notice pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) that:

the Company issued the securities without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act; and as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:

o the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and

o section 674 of the Corporations Act; and

as at the date of this notice, there is no information to be disclosed which is excluded information (as defined in section 708A(7) of the Corporations Act) that is reasonable for investors and their professional advisers to expect to find in a disclosure document.