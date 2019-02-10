First Graphite : FGR Applies for NICNAS Listing of PureGRAPH

ASX Announcement

11 February 2019

First Graphene Applies for NICNAS

Listing of PureGRAPH™

Highlights

 First Graphene has applied to have PureGRAPH™ graphene notified and assessed by The National Industrial Chemicals Notification and Assessment Scheme (NICNAS) for listing on the Australian Inventory of Chemical Substances (AICS).

 Assessment and the issuing of a certificate from NICNAS enables sales of PureGRAPH™ in Australia.

 Comprehensive REACH registration dossier greatly facilitated the product submission in Australia.

Advanced materials company, First Graphene Limited ("FGR" or "the Company") (ASX: FGR) is pleased to announce it has applied to have PureGRAPH™ graphene notified and assessed by The National Industrial Chemicals Notification and Assessment Scheme (NICNAS) for listing on the Australian Inventory of Chemical Substances (AICS).

It is necessary for all producers, or potential producers, of graphene to complete the NICNAS application for the CAS number of graphene. FGR has worked closely with its consultants to submit a comprehensive application. This has involved providing items such as chemical characterisation, toxicology and environmental information, all of which required considerable research. An advantage of being a first mover is that once the new chemical is approved, it is kept confidential (not on the public or confidential inventory lists) for the first 5 years - this is called the 'non-listing period' and means First Graphene can import or manufacture the new chemical under this registration. The Company is now registered for REACH following its recent application for its PureGRAPH™ graphene products in Europe.

To the best of the Company's knowledge FGR is the first graphene entity in Australia to make application to NICNAS for the for listing on AICS of graphene as a new nano-material.

Craig McGuckin, Managing Director said "This is another important step forward in the growth of our graphene materials business in Australia. In conjunction with FGR's recent REACH registration it demonstrates our position as the leading ethical supplier of tonnage quantities of high-quality graphene products."

About NICNAS: The National Industrial Chemicals Notification and Assessment Scheme (NICNAS) helps protect the Australian people and the environment by assessing the risks of industrial chemicals and providing information to promote their safe use. It is part of the Australian Government, Department of Health.

The focus is the industrial use of chemicals. This covers a broad range of chemicals used in inks, plastics, adhesives, paints, glues, solvents, cosmetics, soaps and many other products.

About First Graphene Ltd (ASX: FGR)

First Graphene Ltd. are the leading supplier of high-quality, bulk graphene products. The company has a robust manufacturing platform based upon captive supply of high-purity raw materials and an established 100 tonne/year graphene production capacity. Commercial applications are now being progressed in industrial composites & rubbers, fire retardancy, construction and energy storage.

First Graphene Ltd. is publicly listed in Australia (ASX:FGR) and has a primary manufacturing base in Henderson, near Perth, WA. The company was recently incorporated in the UK as First Graphene (UK) Ltd. and is a Tier 1 partner at the Graphene Engineering and Innovation Centre (GEIC), Manchester, UK.

PureGRAPH™ Range of Products

The PureGRAPH™ range of products were released by FGR in September 2018, in conjunction with a detailed Product Information Sheet.

PureGRAPH™ graphene powders are available with lateral platelet sizes of 20µm, 10µm and 5µm. The products are characterised by their low defect level and high aspect ratio.

