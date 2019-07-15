Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

First Graphite : FGR Commences Sales of PureGRAPH®

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 04:40am EDT

ASX Announcement

15 July 2019

FGR Commences Sales of PureGRAPH®

Formal Supply Contracts Being Finalised

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Following NICNAS and REACH approvals, sales of PureGRAPH® products have commenced
  • Sales have been completed to Australian and European customers
  • newGen is actively progressing field trials of their ArmourGRAPH™ product range
  • A number of other formal supply contracts are in negotiation

First Graphene Limited (ASX:FGR) is pleased to advise it has been shipping its PureGRAPH® product, having received formal approvals from both NICNAS and REACH earlier in 2019.

Product sales have been shipped from the Henderson facility to clients in Ireland, the UK and Germany for product development programmes.

In Australia, newGen Group is advancing its field trials with customers in the Pilbara mining region of Western Australia.

Formal long-term supply contracts are being concluded with two key accounts in parallel to the shipment of the initial sales volumes.

Further information will be provided as these contracts are finalised.

.

Graphene based bucket liners to be commissioned in Pilbara WA.

Page 2 of 3

About First Graphene Ltd (ASX: FGR)

First Graphene Ltd. is the leading supplier of high-performing, graphene products. The company has a robust manufacturing platform based upon captive supply of high-purity raw materials and an established 100 tonne/year graphene production capacity. Commercial applications are now being progressed in composites, elastomers, fire retardancy, construction and energy storage.

First Graphene Ltd. is publicly listed in Australia (ASX:FGR) and has a primary manufacturing base in Henderson, near Perth, WA. The company was recently incorporated in the UK as First Graphene (UK) Ltd. and is a Tier 1 partner at the Graphene Engineering and Innovation Centre (GEIC), Manchester, UK.

PureGRAPH™ Range of Products

PureGRAPH™ graphene powders are available in tonnage volumes with lateral platelet sizes of 20μm, 10μm and 5μm. The products are high performing additives, characterised by their high quality and ease of use.

For further information, please contact

Craig McGuckin

Warwick Grigor

Managing Director

Non-Executive Chairman

First Graphene Limited

First Graphene Limited

+ 61 1300 660 448

+61 417 863187

Page 3 of 3

Disclaimer

First Graphite Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 08:39:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:31aTop 5 Vendors in the Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 | Technavio
BU
05:31aAuriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes H1 2019 operational update
GL
05:31aFIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
05:31aGlobal Femoral Head Prostheses Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Focus on Robotic Hip Replacement Surgeries to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
05:31aArrayit Corporation Announces Allergy Testing Services Network Expansion to Multiple Clinics in Hawaii
GL
05:30aHOLD THE BEERS : Budweiser APAC IPO hit by investor push-back
RE
05:30aOil prices nudge up on Chinese economic data
RE
05:30aADVTECH : The two study considerations that prospective students ignore at their peril
PU
05:30aEEX AUCTION NEWS : EU Auction
PU
05:30aADVTECH : Creative Expression
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : U.S. proposes barring big tech companies from offering financial services, digital currencies
2WTI : CRUDE OIL : China June crude oil throughput rises to record on new plants
3ANTOFAGASTA : ANTOFAGASTA : Barrick Gold Pakistan JV Awarded $5.84 Billion in Damages
4ASTRAZENECA : ASTRAZENECA : Update on US regulatory decision for Farxiga in type-1 diabetes
5IP GROUP PLC : IP : First Light Fusion Ltd - Zero carbon by 2050 is achievable if new clean technology complem..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About