First Graphite : FGR Commences Sales of PureGRAPH®

ASX Announcement
15 July 2019
FGR Commences Sales of PureGRAPH®
Formal Supply Contracts Being Finalised
HIGHLIGHTS
Following NICNAS and REACH approvals, sales of PureGRAPH® products have commenced
Sales have been completed to Australian and European customers
newGen is actively progressing field trials of their ArmourGRAPH™ product range
A number of other formal supply contracts are in negotiation
First Graphene Limited (ASX:FGR) is pleased to advise it has been shipping its PureGRAPH® product, having received formal approvals from both NICNAS and REACH earlier in 2019.
Product sales have been shipped from the Henderson facility to clients in Ireland, the UK and Germany for product development programmes.
In Australia, newGen Group is advancing its field trials with customers in the Pilbara mining region of Western Australia.
Formal long-term supply contracts are being concluded with two key accounts in parallel to the shipment of the initial sales volumes.
Further information will be provided as these contracts are finalised.
Graphene based bucket liners to be commissioned in Pilbara WA.
About First Graphene Ltd (ASX: FGR)
First Graphene Ltd. is the leading supplier of high-performing, graphene products. The company has a robust manufacturing platform based upon captive supply of high-purity raw materials and an established 100 tonne/year graphene production capacity. Commercial applications are now being progressed in composites, elastomers, fire retardancy, construction and energy storage.
First Graphene Ltd. is publicly listed in Australia (ASX:FGR) and has a primary manufacturing base in Henderson, near Perth, WA. The company was recently incorporated in the UK as First Graphene (UK) Ltd. and is a Tier 1 partner at the Graphene Engineering and Innovation Centre (GEIC), Manchester, UK.
PureGRAPH™ Range of Products
PureGRAPH™ graphene powders are available in tonnage volumes with lateral platelet sizes of 20μm, 10μm and 5μm. The products are high performing additives, characterised by their high quality and ease of use.
|
For further information, please contact
|
|
Craig McGuckin
|
Warwick Grigor
|
Managing Director
|
Non-Executive Chairman
|
First Graphene Limited
|
First Graphene Limited
|
+ 61 1300 660 448
|
+61 417 863187
