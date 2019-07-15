First Graphite : FGR Commences Sales of PureGRAPH®

ASX Announcement

15 July 2019

FGR Commences Sales of PureGRAPH®

Formal Supply Contracts Being Finalised

HIGHLIGHTS

Following NICNAS and REACH approvals, sales of PureGRAPH ® products have commenced

products have commenced Sales have been completed to Australian and European customers

newGen is actively progressing field trials of their ArmourGRAPH™ product range

A number of other formal supply contracts are in negotiation

First Graphene Limited (ASX:FGR) is pleased to advise it has been shipping its PureGRAPH® product, having received formal approvals from both NICNAS and REACH earlier in 2019.

Product sales have been shipped from the Henderson facility to clients in Ireland, the UK and Germany for product development programmes.

In Australia, newGen Group is advancing its field trials with customers in the Pilbara mining region of Western Australia.

Formal long-term supply contracts are being concluded with two key accounts in parallel to the shipment of the initial sales volumes.

Further information will be provided as these contracts are finalised.

