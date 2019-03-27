First Graphite : FGR Receives Research & Development Refund

ASX Announcement

28 March 2019

First Graphene Receives Research &

Development Refund

Advanced materials company, First Graphene Limited ("FGR" or "the Company") (ASX: FGR) is pleased to advise it has received a Research and Development refund totalling $680,658. The refund results from the Company's research and development activities during the financial year 2017/18.

The proceeds of the R & D refund will supplement the Company's working capital as it advances its graphene commercialisation strategies.

