First Graphite : FGR presents at Graphene Automotive 2019 in Detroit

ASX Announcement

4 March 2019

First Graphene presents at Graphene

Automotive 2019 in Detroit

Highlights

 Andy Goodwin, Chief Technology Officer of First Graphene Ltd, to present at international conference.

 New data supporting the high quality of PureGRAPH™ graphenes will be presented.

 The benefits of using PureGRAPH™ in key vertical markets will be summarised.

Advanced materials company, First Graphene Limited ("FGR" or "the Company") (ASX: FGR) is pleased to announce Chief Technology Officer, Dr Andy Goodwin will present at the Graphene Automotive 2019 conference and exhibition in Detroit on 4th and 5th March 2019. Andy has also been invited to chair Day 1 of the conference.

First Graphene Ltd. will provide an update on the measures that have been implemented to ensure the batch to batch quality of PureGRAPH™ products manufactured at Henderson, WA. The Company will also present the latest information on the fundamental properties of PureGRAPH™ products underlining these are righty called graphene materials. The presentation will also contain an update of our progress in key applications.

The new fundamental data indicates PureGRAPH™ is a low-defect, high aspect ratio graphene product with low metal and silicon contaminations levels. PureGRAPH™ has been shown by microscopy to contain high levels of Few Layer Graphene platelets. Raman analysis indicates the average platelet thickness is < 10 layers.

One of the impediments to a more rapid commercialisation of graphene has been the inconsistency of quality material available for purchase. While many organisations state they can produce graphene the buyers have had issues with quality. Recognising this issue, FGR has gone to considerable lengths to ensure a high-quality product fit for delivery to industry.

"We continue to implement testing and monitoring tools that ensure the quality of PureGRAPH™ products for our customers" said Craig McGuckin, Managing Director First Graphene Ltd. "we will also continue to publish the more fundamental information on our products as this information becomes available from our ongoing collaborations with leading universities".

A copy of Dr Goodwin's presentation will be made available on the Company's' website.

ABOUT GRAPHENE AUTOMOTIVE 2019:

GRAPHENE AUTOMOTIVE 2019 Exhibition and Conference where graphene researchers and automotive manufacturers will meet in Detroit to explore new graphene-based solutions for use in automotive applications.

About First Graphene Ltd (ASX: FGR)

First Graphene Ltd. are the leading supplier of high-quality, bulk graphene products. The company has a robust manufacturing platform based upon captive supply of high-purity raw materials and an established 100 tonne/year graphene production capacity. Commercial applications are now being progressed in industrial composites & rubbers, fire retardancy, construction and energy storage.

First Graphene Ltd. is publicly listed in Australia (ASX:FGR) and has a primary manufacturing base in Henderson, near Perth, WA. The company was recently incorporated in the UK as First Graphene (UK) Ltd. and is a Tier 1 partner at the Graphene Engineering and Innovation Centre (GEIC), Manchester, UK.

PureGRAPH™ Range of Products

The PureGRAPH™ range of products were released by FGR in September 2018, in conjunction with a detailed Product Information Sheet.

PureGRAPH™ graphene powders are available with lateral platelet sizes of 20µm, 10µm and 5µm. The products are characterised by their low defect level and high aspect ratio.

For further information, please contact

Craig McGuckin Warwick Grigor Managing Director Non-Executive Chairman First Graphene Limited First Graphene Limited + 611300 660 448 +61 417 863187

Page 2 of 2