First Graphite : FGR to Participate in Three Global Industrial Events

03/31/2019 | 06:47pm EDT

ASX Announcement

1 April 2019

First Graphene to Participate in Three

Global Industrial Events

HIGHLIGHTS

Increasing the exposure of FGR and its graphene production capabilities through attendance of industry conferences in Australia, Europe and the USA;

oAdvancing Composites Innovation Conference, 3-4 April 2019, Sydney

oGraphene & 2D Materials, Europe, IDTechEx Show, 10- 11 April 2019, Berlin

o American Graphene Summit, 21-22 May 2019, Washington DC

Continuing the drive to convert capability to commercial sales through direct interface with potential customers

Maintaining industry leadership with an elevated international profile.

Advanced materials company, First Graphene Limited ("FGR" or "the Company") (ASX: FGR) is pleased to announce it will be attending three key events in April and May, including the Advancing Composites Innovation Conference in Sydney on 3rd and 4th April 2019, the IDTechEx Show in Berlin on 10th and 11th April 2019 and the American Graphene Summit in Washington DC on 21st and 22nd May 2019. Attendance of these conferences is integral to the marketing campaign elevating the Company's presence and underlining its ability to supply industry with high quality PureGRAPH™ in tonnage volumes.

Advancing Composites Innovation Conference, 3-4 April 2019, Sydney

Dr Andy Goodwin (Chief Technology Officer) and Neil Armstrong (Process Engineer) will attend the exhibition. Neil Armstrong will also give a presentation at the conference titled "How Will Graphene Materials Help Your Business?"

First Graphene will showcase their industry-leading range of PureGRAPH™ graphene products and demonstrate the progress made with industrial-scale customers in composite and elastomer applications.

The Advancing Composites Innovation Conference is considered Australasia's premier event for composites manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, designers and researchers.

IDTechEx Show, 10-11 April 2019, Berlin

Dr Andy Goodwin (Chief Technology Officer) and Paul Ladislaus (Senior Process Engineer) will attend the exhibition. Andy Goodwin will also give a presentation at the conference titled "Delivering the Graphene Revolution"

First Graphene will provide an update on the characterisation of PureGRAPH™ which confirms the excellent quality of these low defect, high aspect ratio, few layer graphene products and how these technical features enhance the properties of polymer composites. The latest examples of commercially adopted applications will be reviewed together with an update on the regulatory status of the PureGRAPH™ product range. The Company will also display table top examples of graphene adoption in industrial applications.

The IDTechEx Show covers a number of high-growth emerging technologies, providing insight on the applications and latest technical and market progress of each.

American Graphene Summit, 21-22 May 2019, Washington DC

Dr Andy Goodwin (Chief Technology Officer) and Warwick Grigor (Non-Executive Chairman) will attend the conference.

The summit will give FGR, as a leader in the global graphene industry, the opportunity to discuss the future direction of the industry with key stakeholders in the USA. FGR also welcomes the opportunity to listen to input from these stakeholders regarding the growth of the graphene industry.

The American Graphene Summit will bring together American business and industry leaders, U.S. government officials and international graphene leaders to help participants assess the ability of graphene to improve products and develop recommendations to support U.S. leadership in graphene commercialisation.

Craig McGuckin, Managing Director First Graphene Ltd commented "Attending these events is part of our ongoing programme to introduce First Graphene to target markets and in the case of the Graphene Summit to support the global growth of the graphene industry"

About First Graphene Ltd (ASX: FGR)

First Graphene Ltd. are the leading supplier of high-performing, bulk graphene products. The Company has a robust manufacturing platform based upon captive supply of high-purity raw materials and an established 100 tonne/year graphene production capacity. Commercial applications are now being progressed in composites, fire retardancy, construction and energy storage.

First Graphene Ltd. is publicly listed in Australia (ASX:FGR) and has a primary manufacturing base in Henderson, near Perth, WA. The Company was recently incorporated in the UK as First Graphene (UK) Ltd. and is a Tier 1 partner at the Graphene Engineering and Innovation Centre (GEIC), Manchester, UK.

PureGRAPH™ Range of Products

The PureGRAPH™ range of products were released by FGR in September 2018, in conjunction with a detailed Product Information Sheet.

PureGRAPH™ graphene powders are available with lateral platelet sizes of 20µm, 10µm and 5µm. The products are characterised by their low defect level and high aspect ratio.

For further information, please contact Craig McGuckin

Managing Director First Graphene Limited + 61 1300 660 448

Warwick Grigor

Non-Executive Chairman

First Graphene Limited

+61 417 863187

Disclaimer

First Graphite Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2019 22:46:03 UTC
