First Graphite : FGR to seek admission to AIM

20 September 2018

FGR to Seek Admission to AIM

• The Company will seek admission of its ordinary shares to the AIM market as a quoted applicant.

• FGR appoints Allenby Capital as lead financial adviser, nominated adviser and broker in order to pursue an admission to AIM.

Advanced materials company, First Graphene Limited ("FGR" or "the Company") (ASX: FGR) is pleased to advise it is pursuing an admission to the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. To assist with this process FGR has appointed Allenby Capital Limited to act as lead financial adviser, nominated adviser (Nomad) and broker. It is planned to complete this process by the end of the year.

With the Company committing to a Tier 1 arrangement at the Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre (GEIC) at the University of Manchester, the board has determined it is an appropriate time to seek admission to the AIM market in the United Kingdom.

AIM has approximately 940 companies quoted, and Allenby Capital is one of the largest nomad and brokers servicing that market.

The board views this as a logical initiative for FGR as a result of the expansion of the Company's UK operations through its involvement in the GEIC and British manufacturing industries.

The UK investment community has had more exposure to graphene companies than Australia and accordingly, the Company is confident that the greater awareness in the UK market will better appreciate the quality which FGR brings to the sector. Additionally, a quote on AIM will give the Company access to a greater pool of investment capital as it prepares to embark upon what is expected to be a period of growth. Non-Executive Chairman, Warwick Grigor stated: "This initiative will bring FGR to a wider investment audience than that available in Australia. Together with the Company's existing Frankfurt listing and GEIC involvement it continues the evolution of FGR into a truly international leader in the graphene business."

First Graphene has established a commercial graphene production facility for the bulk scale manufacture of graphene at competitive prices. The Company continues to develop graphene related intellectual property from which it intends to generate licence and royalty payments.

The Company has collaboration arrangements with four universities and is at the cutting edge of graphene and 2D related material developments. Most recently First Graphene has become a Tier 1 participant in the Graphene Engineering and Innovation Centre (GEIC) of the University of Manchester. First Graphene is working with numerous industry partners for the commercialisation of graphene and is building a sales book with these industry partners.

Graphene, the well-publicised and now famous two-dimensional carbon allotrope, is as versatile a material as any discovered on Earth. Its amazing properties as the lightest and strongest material, compared with its ability to conduct heat and electricity better than anything else, means it can be integrated into a huge number of applications. Initially this will mean graphene is used to help improve the performance and efficiency of current materials and substances, but in the future, it will also be developed in conjunction with other two-dimensional (2D) crystals to create some even more amazing compounds to suit an even wider range of applications.

One area of research which is being very highly studied is energy storage. Currently, scientists are working on enhancing the capabilities of lithium ion batteries (by incorporating graphene as an anode) to offer much higher storage capacities with much better longevity and charge rate. Also, graphene is being studied and developed to be used in the manufacture of supercapacitors which can be charged very quickly, yet also be able to store a large amount of electricity.

Craig McGuckin Warwick Grigor Managing Director Non-Executive Chairman First Graphene Limited First Graphene Limited + 611300 660 448 +61 417 863187

