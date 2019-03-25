First Graphite : Interview with TechInvest Magazine

ASX Announcement

25 March 2019

Interview with TechInvest Magazine

Advanced materials company, First Graphene Limited ("FGR" or "the Company") (ASX: FGR) is pleased to provide a link to an interview conducted by Chairman, Mr Warwick Grigor with David Tasker at TechInvest Magazine at the TechKnow Invest Roadshow last week.

The interview may be viewed by following the link below: www.firstgraphene.com.au/media-articles/video-interview

For further information on the developments referred to in the interview please refer to the recent market update to ASX in the announcement dated 19 March 2019.

About First Graphene Ltd (ASX: FGR)

First Graphene Ltd. is the leading supplier of high-quality, bulk graphene products. The Company has a robust manufacturing platform based upon captive supply of high-purity raw materials and an established 100 tonne/year graphene production capacity. Commercial applications are now being progressed in industrial composites & rubbers, fire retardancy, construction and energy storage.

First Graphene Ltd. is publicly listed in Australia (ASX:FGR) and has a primary manufacturing base in Henderson, near Perth, WA. The Company was recently incorporated in the UK as First Graphene (UK) Ltd. and is a Tier 1 partner at the Graphene Engineering and Innovation Centre (GEIC), Manchester, UK.

PureGRAPH™ Range of Products

The PureGRAPH™ range of products were released by FGR in September 2018, in conjunction with a detailed Product Information Sheet.

PureGRAPH™ graphene powders are available with lateral platelet sizes of 20µm, 10µm and 5µm. The products are characterised by their low defect level and high aspect ratio.

For further information, please contact