First Graphite : Investor Presentation

THE OPPORTUNITY

The lowest risk exposure to graphene

The world leader in the commercialisation of graphene

• Fully operational plant with capacity of 100 tonne/year

• Secure raw material supply and robust process

• Low capital cost and short build time

• Expansion of capacity to support global markets is modular

• High performing and easy to use products.

• Low manufacturing costs delivering high margins

• Commercialisation underway in multiple product verticals

• Sales contracting in progress

• Tier 1 partner at Graphene Centre (GEIC), Mancheste.

• Raw material supplier to University of Manchester programmes

TIMELINE OF ACHIEVEMENTS

Growth of expertise and capability in a short time frame April 2015 First graphene produced in test work at University of Adelaide Sept 2016 Graphene Cell pilot plant (5 tpa) commissioned, verifying the production process May 2017 Optimisation increased capacity of cell to 10 tpa Dec 2017 Opening of commercial scale production facility (90-100 tpa) Commissioning completed March 2018 June 2018 Joined with University of Manchester at GEIC Sept 2018 Launch of PureGRAPH™ range of graphene products Q1 2019 Series of product releases and industry sales

FIRST GRAPHENE

Status as at February 2019

§ Capacity

§ Product

§ Target Markets

100 tpa

Commencing commercial sales

PureGRAPH™ powdered graphene range

§ Platelet diameter sizes of 5, 10 and 20 microns

§ Generally 3-8 layers in thickness

§ High quality, fit for use in industry

§ Premium pricing

Polymers, elastomers, composites, advanced coatings for heat exchange

§ Minimal regulatory hurdles & product liability issues

§ Shorter testing times to prove product compliance

§ Large volume potential

§ Multiple product verticals across a range of industries

§ "low hanging fruit"

