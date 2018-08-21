First Graphite : New Appointments Strengthen the Technical Team

ASX Announcement

21 August 2018

New Appointments Strengthen the

Technical Team

Highlights

• Appointment of Chemical & Process Engineer at Henderson

• Appointment of Chartered Chemical Engineer at Manchester

Advanced materials company, First Graphene Limited ("FGR" or "the Company") (ASX: FGR) is pleased to advise the commencement of Neil Armstrong as Chemist & Process Engineer at the Henderson Graphene Facility and the appointment of Paul Ladislaus to head up the Manchester-based Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre as Senior Process Engineer.

These two appointments will further strengthen the Company's technical capabilities as it is building its team for the commercialisation of its graphene products.

Neil Armstrong

Neil comes to FGR with a strong background in design and manufacture of high performing composite materials and production processes used in a variety of applications, and in particular the mining industry.

He has a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) in (Chemical/Process Engineering) and is progressing on a Masters of Renewable and Sustainable Energy.

His background in continuous technical support and a hands-on approach throughout all stages of development, in addition to providing onsite consultations and component evaluations we be valuable to FGR as we deliver bespoke products to customers.

Paul Ladislaus

Paul is a Chartered Chemical Engineer with a successful track record of working in Operational, Project Management, R&D and Process Technology Roles. His previous roles have included leadership of the development and scale up of new technologies for the production of next-generation materials, such as carbon nanotubes and graphene. He was previously Process Technology Team Leader - Advanced Materials Division at Thomas Swan & Co Ltd.

Paul will commence with First Graphene (UK) Limited in November and be based in Manchester at the Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre, where he will head up FGR's commercialisation projects.

Managing Director, Craig McGuckin, stated: "FGR is pleased to have Neil and Paul joining the team. Their skills and background will be vital as we develop bespoke advanced materials solutions for our customers."

About First Graphene Ltd (ASX: FGR)

First Graphene has established a commercial graphene production facility for the bulk scale manufacture of graphene at competitive prices. The Company continues to develop graphene related intellectual property from which it intends to generate licence and royalty payments.

The Company has collaboration arrangements with four universities and is at the cutting edge of graphene and 2D related material developments. Most recently First Graphene has become a Tier 1 participant in the Graphene Engineering and Innovation Centre (GEIC) of the University of Manchester. First Graphene is working with numerous industry partners for the commercialisation of graphene and is building a sales book with these industry partners.

About Graphene

Graphene, the well-publicised and now famous two-dimensional carbon allotrope, is as versatile a material as any discovered on Earth. Its amazing properties as the lightest and strongest material, compared with its ability to conduct heat and electricity better than anything else, means it can be integrated into a huge number of applications. Initially this will mean graphene is used to help improve the performance and efficiency of current materials and substances, but in the future, it will also be developed in conjunction with other two-dimensional (2D) crystals to create some even more amazing compounds to suit an even wider range of applications.

One area of research which is being very highly studied is energy storage. Currently, scientists are working on enhancing the capabilities of lithium ion batteries (by incorporating graphene as an anode) to offer much higher storage capacities with much better longevity and charge rate. Also, graphene is being studied and developed to be used in the manufacture of supercapacitors which can be charged very quickly, yet also be able to store a large amount of electricity.

For further information, please contact

Craig McGuckin
Managing Director
First Graphene Limited

