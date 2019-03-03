First Graphite : Presentation Graphene Automotive 2019 Conference Detroit

DELIVERING ON GRAPHENE AUTOMOTIVE 2019 THE GRAPHENE Detroit 4-5 March 2019 REVOLUTION Dr. Andy Goodwin

Contents

• Introduction to First Graphene Ltd.

• Graphene supply and routes to graphene materials

• Importance of both standardisation and product quality

• Emerging applications in the automotive sector - composites, elastomers, fire retardancy and thermal management

First Graphene Ltd. is publicly listed in Australia (ASX:FGR) and has a primary manufacturing base in Henderson, near Perth, WA. The company was recently incorporated in the UK as First Graphene UK Ltd. and is a Tier 1 partner at the Graphene Engineering and Innovation

Centre (GEIC), Manchester, UK.

GRAPHENE MARKET

OVERVIEW

• Graphene, discovered in 2004, is the thinnest, strongest, most flexible, best barrier, most transparent, most conductive (thermal & electrical) material ever isolated.

• Graphene is forecast to create a >$300million materials market by 20221 and enable downstream $billion markets in transportation, construction, industrial products, energy storage and electronics.

• Graphene powders are typically added to other systems to provide new properties not previously available or enhance the existing properties to new levels.

• To deliver success in the graphene sector, a supplier must have a robust manufacturing platform, competitive cost structure and the capability to drive adoption through downstream investment and partnering2.

FIRST GRAPHENE

…..leading the commercialisation of graphene