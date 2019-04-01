Log in
First Graphite : Request for Trading Halt

04/01/2019 | 07:32pm EDT

02 April 2019

ASX Compliance Pty Ltd

Level 40, Central Park,

152-158 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

By Email Only

Dear Sir

The Directors of First Graphene Limited, (ASX Code: FGR) request a Trading Halt in the Company's securities.

As required by ASX Listing Rule 17.1, FGR provides the following information:

The Trading Halt is requested pending the release of an announcement concerning a capital raising;

The Trading Halt is requested for the period commencing 7.00am on Tuesday 2nd April 2019;

It is expected the trading halt will end following the release of the announcement concerning a capital raising or at 7.00am on Thursday 4th April 2019;

FGR is not aware of any reason why the Trading Halt should not be granted; and

FGR has no other information necessary to inform the market about the Trading Halt.

Yours sincerely

Peter R. Youd

Executive Director

Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary

Disclaimer

First Graphite Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 23:31:10 UTC
