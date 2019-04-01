First Graphite : Request for Trading Halt

02 April 2019

ASX Compliance Pty Ltd

Level 40, Central Park,

152-158 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

By Email Only

Dear Sir

The Directors of First Graphene Limited, (ASX Code: FGR) request a Trading Halt in the Company's securities.

As required by ASX Listing Rule 17.1, FGR provides the following information:

∙The Trading Halt is requested pending the release of an announcement concerning a capital raising;

∙The Trading Halt is requested for the period commencing 7.00am on Tuesday 2nd April 2019;

∙It is expected the trading halt will end following the release of the announcement concerning a capital raising or at 7.00am on Thursday 4th April 2019;

∙FGR is not aware of any reason why the Trading Halt should not be granted; and

∙FGR has no other information necessary to inform the market about the Trading Halt.

Yours sincerely

Peter R. Youd

Executive Director

Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary