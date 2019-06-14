First Human Clinical Trial Results on the Anti-Aging Compound, Urolithin A, PUblished by Amazentis and Researchers From the EPFL and SIB

Amazentis, an innovative life sciences company pioneering scientific
breakthroughs in nutrition to manage health conditions linked to aging,
announced today a collaborative publication in Nature Metabolism
with scientists at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL)
and the Swiss Institute of Bioinformatics (SIB) demonstrating the
Company’s lead product, Urolithin A (UA), is safe, bioavailable and
improves mitochondrial and cellular health in humans.
UA was orally administered in both single and multiple (4 weeks) daily
dosing to 60 healthy elderly subjects in a double-blind, randomized,
placebo-controlled study. The trial showed that regular UA dosing during
4 weeks is safe, bioavailable and effective in improving mitochondrial
health through upregulation of mitochondrial gene expression localized
to the skeletal muscle and by improving systemic plasma acylcarnitines
associated with cellular and mitochondrial function.
Roger Fielding, PhD, Professor of Medicine and Nutrition and Associate
Director of the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging
at Tufts University, commented, “There are currently no effective
solutions to treat age-related decline in muscle function other than
months of exercise. This is an important first clinical validation that
shows Urolithin A could be a promising solution for the management of
healthy muscle function during aging.”
“Mitochondrial and cellular health declines with age, making these
results a pivotal milestone as we explore the full breadth of benefits
Urolithin A offers for managing human health throughout the aging
process,” stated Patrick Aebischer, MD, co-author on the article, EPFL
President Emeritus, and Chairman and Co-founder of Amazentis.
“This positive clinical translation of Urolithin A shows its potential
to play an important role in advanced nutritional approaches to improve
mitochondrial health through mitophagy and biogenesis, and, as a result,
cellular health in humans,” added Johan Auwerx, MD, PhD, co-author and
Professor at the EPFL.
Nestlé Health Science recently announced a global partnership with
Amazentis to develop products containing UA to pursue opportunities in
consumer healthcare and medical nutrition.
Chris Rinsch, PhD, lead author, Co-founder and CEO of Amazentis, said,
“The rigorous clinical science being published in Nature Metabolism
is a critical step towards translating our breakthrough scientific
discoveries in nutrition into clinically validated consumer health
products that address today’s unmet needs for healthy aging.”
The results are being reported in the current issue of Nature
Metabolism in an article titled, “The mitophagy activator Urolithin
A is safe and induces a molecular signature of improved mitochondrial
and cellular health in humans” (doi: 10.1038/s42255-019-0073-4).
Background on Urolithin A
Amazentis’ proprietary lead product candidate is an oral formulation of
Urolithin A. Urolithin A is a microflora-derived metabolite of
ellagitannins, a class of compounds found in the pomegranate and other
fruits and nuts. Administration of Urolithin A leads to improved
mitochondrial function by stimulating mitophagy, a process by which
aging and damaged mitochondria are cleared from the cell, leading to the
growth of healthy mitochondria. Mitophagy declines in cells as we age,
and the reduction in mitochondrial function in the muscles of the
elderly is thought to be one of the main causes of age-related muscle
impairment. Previously, Amazentis and the EPFL reported preclinical
results in Nature Medicine in an article titled, “Urolithin A
induces mitophagy and prolongs lifespan in C. elegans and
increases muscle function in rodents” (doi:10.1038/nm.4132). For more
information, please visit www.AboutUrolithinA.com.
About Amazentis
Amazentis is an innovative life science company that employs today’s
leading research and clinical science to develop the next generation of
products targeting mitochondrial health for advanced nutrition. The
Company’s proprietary technology, Urolithin A, is currently being
evaluated in two Phase 2 clinical trials. Amazentis has established an
extensive intellectual property portfolio and know how around UA,
enabling the manufacture and development of advanced nutrition products
for human applications. For more information on Amazentis, please visit www.amazentis.com.
