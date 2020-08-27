First Insight Announces New Analytics Solutions with Increased Automation and Integration

Voice of Customer Leader Expands Technology Platform, Enabling InsightCONNECT API Integration with Automation of Insight Setup, Digital Line Reviews, and Risky Product Alerts

First Insight, Inc., the world’s leading technology company transforming how companies make product investment, pricing and marketing decisions, today announced expanded capabilities of its Voice of Customer Analytics platform – InsightCONNECT API, Digital Line Reviews, and Risky Product Alerts. The new enhancements build on First Insight’s industry-leading, enterprise-grade digital product testing solution to enable automation of processes and full integration into pricing and planning solutions. The platform enhancements also deliver scalable key benefits to streamline workflows and increase financial returns.

“First Insight works with hundreds of companies in different product categories across the globe, and through our work we’ve developed an understanding of what key benefits can be leveraged to reduce friction and streamline workflow to deliver significant and measurable results,” said Greg Petro, CEO of First Insight. “As companies emerge from the COVID-19 crisis, removing process pinch points and increasing speed and efficiency are more important than ever. First Insight created the space of Voice of the Customer-driven digital product testing and we remain the market leader. First Insight will continue to upgrade and enhance our solution to offer critical data analytics, decision support, and integration capabilities.”

First Insight’s new solution capabilities include:

Integration with Product Development and Enterprise Systems. First Insight is the only Voice of Customer Analytics solution that seamlessly integrates with a company’s complete digital ecosystem of solutions – from CAD and PLM systems to Business Intelligence, Pricing, and Planning platforms. With the launch of InsightCONNECT advanced application programming interface (API), large and small enterprises alike, whether they are testing hundreds or tens of thousands of items, can now automate their insight setup and results access to achieve a more scalable process with a more streamlined workflow. The InsightSUITE platform can now reduce nearly all friction points in executing an insight, empowering executives, decision makers, and users to reach better decisions faster for improved financial results with less work.

Digital Line Reviews. With increased remote work due to COVID-19, the importance of digitalization has been accelerated and magnified. Most line or product review sessions that were previously held with physical product and teams together in the same room are now conducted as video meetings. The First Insight platform provides a unique solution for remote reviews, now seamlessly presenting a logical template that supports productive and accurate reviews, even when teams can’t be together. “Screen-sharing the First Insight results made our first-ever remote line review the best, most productive line review meeting we have ever had,” said Lucas Johnson, Sr. Brand Manager, Global Marketing at Zippo Inc. “Without the First Insight results, these meetings dragged on with discussions about individual opinions. Now we can make fact-based decisions and do it more efficiently. We are never going back to the old way of conducting line reviews.” As sell-in meetings are also held virtually, brands are leveraging First Insight results to present item and line recommendations with confidence, leading to win-win decisions for increased revenues and margins.

Risky Product Alert. The new Risky Product Alert capability enables retailers and brands to identify potential controversial or offensive items based on keywords consumers provide in feedback comments. Given the current environment and need for sensitivity and consumer understanding, companies worldwide have already leveraged this offering to avoid producing and launching items that would have negatively impacted their brand reputation, revenues, and profitability by offending or upsetting their customer base.

