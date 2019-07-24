Log in
First Internet Bancorp : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

07/24/2019 | 04:55pm EDT

Highlights for the second quarter include:

  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.60, an increase of 7.1% from the first quarter
  • Net income of $6.1 million, an increase of 7.5% from the first quarter
  • Total revenue of $19.6 million, a 5.1% increase from the first quarter driven by increased mortgage banking activity
  • Significant balance sheet management activities, including $148.4 million of loan sales and sales of $30.6 million of lower-yielding securities

FISHERS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- First Internet Bancorp (the 'Company') (Nasdaq: INBK), the parent company of First Internet Bank (the 'Bank'), announced today financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2019. Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $6.1 million, or $0.60 diluted earnings per share. This compares to net income of $5.7 million, or $0.56 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2019, and net income of $6.0 million, or $0.67 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2018.

David Becker, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, 'We are excited about the earnings results for the quarter, driven by solid top line revenue growth. Our lending teams continued to generate a substantial amount of new originations, with single tenant lease financing and healthcare finance leading the way. Additionally, our direct-to-consumer mortgage business had a terrific quarter, posting a 65% linked-quarter increase in revenue.

'We have made tremendous progress with our expansion into small business banking. The pipeline of new lending opportunities grew significantly during the second quarter. Furthermore, our efforts on the deposit side also began to produce results as business money market accounts provided over $34 million in new balances.

'We also delivered on our balance sheet management strategies, which included sales of lower-yielding seasoned loans and securities. In addition to helping manage our capital, these moves allowed our businesses to maintain their origination momentum. We expect to deploy the liquidity provided by these transactions, several of which closed late in the quarter, into higher-yielding new loan originations.

Mr. Becker concluded, 'The high level of engagement from our team members throughout the organization remains the key to our success. We are proud of the strong culture and workplace environment we have created, which was recognized yet again during the quarter as we placed first for medium-sized companies on The Indianapolis Star's annual 'Top Workplaces in Central Indiana' list and, for the second consecutive year, won a special award for company leadership. I am very proud of the team we have assembled, and I thank them for their dedication.'

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $16.1 million, compared to $16.2 million for the first quarter of 2019, and $15.5 million for the second quarter of 2018. On a fully-taxable equivalent basis, net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $17.7 million, compared to $17.8 million for the first quarter of 2019, and $16.6 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Total interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $36.8 million, an increase of 5.3%, compared to the first quarter of 2019, and an increase of 34.4% compared to the second quarter of 2018. On a fully-taxable equivalent basis, total interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $38.5 million, an increase of 5.2% compared to the first quarter of 2019, and an increase of 34.6% compared to the second quarter of 2018. The increase in total interest income compared to the first quarter of 2019 was driven primarily by a $178.6 million, or 5.0%, increase in average interest-earning assets, slightly offset by a 3 basis point decrease in the yield on those assets. The yield on interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2019 declined to 3.97% from 4.00% in the prior quarter driven primarily by a 3 basis point decrease in the yield on the loan portfolio due mostly to the decline in three month LIBOR during the quarter and, to a lesser extent, lower loan fees.

Total interest expense for the second quarter of 2019 was $20.7 million, an increase of 10.6%, compared to the first quarter of 2019, and an increase of 73.5% compared to the second quarter of 2018. The increase in total interest expense compared to the first quarter of 2019 was driven primarily by a $114.5 million increase in average certificates and brokered deposit balances, combined with the effect of a 12 basis point increase in the cost of funds related to those deposits. While rates paid on new certificates of deposits production continued to decline during the second quarter of 2019, the overall cost of deposit funding increased as new production rates outweighed the costs of maturing certificates of deposits. Overall, the total cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 10 basis points from the first quarter of 2019.

Net interest margin ('NIM') declined 13 basis points to 1.73% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 1.86% for the first quarter of 2019 and 2.17% for the second quarter of 2018. On a fully-taxable equivalent basis, NIM also decreased 13 basis points to 1.91% for the second quarter of 2019, from 2.04% for the first quarter of 2019 and 2.33% for the second quarter of 2018.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $3.5 million, compared to $2.4 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2018. The increase compared to the first quarter of 2019 was driven primarily by an increase in revenue from mortgage banking activities and other noninterest income, which was partially offset by loss on sale of securities. The increase in mortgage banking revenue of $1.0 million, or 64.7%, was due mainly to an increase in mandatory pipeline volumes as the decline in mortgage interest rates during the quarter drove increased interest rate lock commitment activity. The increase in other noninterest income was due primarily to the Company recognizing a $0.5 million gain on the sale of its ownership of Visa Class B shares. The $0.5 million loss on sale of securities during the second quarter of 2019 resulted from the Company selling lower-yielding mortgage backed and U.S. Government Agency securities with a book value of $30.6 million.

The Company sold loans with a book value of $148.4 million during the second quarter of 2019, recognizing a net $66,000 loss on the transactions. Gains recognized on the sale of single tenant lease financing loans were offset by losses on the sales of portfolio residential mortgages, which included fixed rate and seasoned lower-yielding adjustable rate loans. Additionally, public finance loans were sold at approximately book value. When including the impact of the loss on sale of securities and the gain realized on the sale of the Visa Class B shares, both discussed above, the net impact of these balance sheet management activities on the Company's results of operations was a gain of $17,000.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2019 was $11.7 million, compared to $11.1 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $10.2 million for the second quarter of 2018. The increase from the first quarter of 2019 was due primarily to higher salaries and employee benefits and deposit insurance premiums. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was driven mainly by higher incentive compensation related to the increased mortgage production and a full quarter's impact of employee merit compensation increases that were effective late in the first quarter of 2019.

Income Taxes

The Company reported income tax expense of $0.3 million and an effective tax rate of 5.3% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $0.5 million and an effective tax rate of 8.5% for the first quarter of 2019 and $0.8 million and an effective tax rate of 11.5% for the second quarter of 2018. Income tax expense for the first quarter of 2019 included $0.1 million of expense associated with annual equity compensation vesting events which did not recur in the second quarter of 2019.

Loans and Credit Quality

Total loans as of June 30, 2019 were $2.9 billion, an increase of $21.2 million, or 0.7%, compared to March 31, 2019, and an increase of $487.1 million, or 20.5%, compared to June 30, 2018. Total commercial loan balances were $2.2 billion as of June 30, 2019, an increase of $86.3 million, or 4.1%, compared to March 31, 2019 and an increase of $440.7 million, or 25.3%, compared to June 30, 2018. Compared to the linked quarter, the growth in commercial loan balances was driven largely by production in healthcare finance and single tenant lease financing, partially offset by the sale of $30.9 million of single tenant lease financing loans and $22.4 million of public finance loans.

Total consumer loan balances were $639.8 million as of June 30, 2019, a decrease of $78.2 million, or 10.9%, compared to March 31, 2019, and an increase of $13.6 million, or 2.2%, compared to June 30, 2018. Compared to the linked quarter, the decline in consumer loan balances was driven primarily by the sale of $95.2 million of portfolio residential mortgage loans, partially offset by new originations in the recreational vehicles and trailers portfolios.

Total delinquencies 30 days or more past due were 0.24% of total loans as of June 30, 2019, compared to 0.18% as of March 31, 2019 and 0.03% as of June 30, 2018. Nonperforming loans to total loans increased to 0.19% as of June 30, 2019, compared to 0.12% at March 31, 2019 and 0.01% at June 30, 2018. Compared to the linked quarter, the increase in both delinquencies and nonperforming loans was due to a commercial loan relationship with a total unpaid principal balance of $1.9 million that was placed on nonaccrual status late in the quarter.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.70% as of June 30, 2019, as compared to 0.66% as of March 31, 2019 and 0.68% as of June 30, 2018.

Net charge-offs of $0.3 million were recognized during the second quarter of 2019, resulting in net charge-offs to average loans of 0.04%, as compared to 0.05% in the first quarter of 2019 and 0.03% in the second quarter of 2018. The provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2019 was $1.4 million, compared to $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2018. The increase in the provision for loan losses compared to the first quarter of 2019 was driven primarily by a specific reserve of $0.6 million recognized on the commercial loan relationship discussed above, partially offset by the impact of selling $148.4 million of loans during the quarter.

Balance Sheet Management

In the fourth quarter of 2017, when interest rates were forecasted to increase, the Company initiated an asset hedging strategy to enhance asset sensitivity and reduce long term interest rate risk. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had a total notional value of $435.5 million of pay fixed / receive variable interest rate swaps in place to hedge public finance loans, representing 61.7% of the total public finance loan balances outstanding. Including $88.2 million of notional value interest rate swaps in place to hedge investment securities, the Company had swaps with a total notional value of $523.7 million in place at the end of the second quarter of 2019 to hedge long-term fixed rate assets.

The Company also implemented a liability hedging strategy using pay fixed / receive variable interest rate swaps to extend the duration of short term FHLB advances and brokered variable rate money market deposits. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had $210.0 million of notional value interest rate swaps related to these funding sources.

Based on the declining interest rate environment during the first six months of 2019, the Company did not execute any additional interest rate swaps to hedge either assets or liabilities. In future periods, the Company's use of interest rate swaps as a tool to manage exposure to both short- and long-term interest rate risk will be determined based on multiple factors, including, but not limited to, the interest rate environment and forward rate expectations.

In conjunction with the decline in interest rates throughout 2019, the Company has reduced rates offered on certificates of deposits in the institutional and public funds channels between 55 and 101 basis points, based on the maturity, and between 15 and 47 basis points for consumer certificates of deposits. To further protect earnings and profitability from the negative impact of declining interest rates, the Company has implemented price floors for new originations in most of its commercial lending areas.

The Company may also use loan sales or reposition the securities and wholesale funding portfolios to manage balance sheet growth and capital, provide liquidity and help improve NIM and profitability. As discussed above, during the second quarter, the Company sold $148.4 million of loans during the quarter, which included seasoned lower-yielding adjustable rate residential mortgage and public finance loans. The Company also sold $30.6 million of lower-yielding securities to improve the overall yield and shorten duration in the investment portfolio. Additionally, the Company refinanced $55.0 million of FHLB advances which resulted in savings of 34 basis points related to these borrowings.

Capital

As of June 30, 2019, total shareholders' equity was $296.1 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 0.7%, compared to March 31, 2019, due mainly to the net income earned during the quarter but partially offset by the impact of common stock repurchased during the quarter and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Book value per common share increased to $29.56 as of June 30, 2019, up from $29.03 as of March 31, 2019 and $27.71 as of June 30, 2018. Tangible book value per common share increased to $29.10, up from $28.57 and $27.25, each as of the same reference dates.

In connection with its previously announced stock repurchase program, the Company repurchased 112,129 shares during the second quarter of 2019 at an average price of $21.28 per share. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company has repurchased an additional 37,862 shares at an average price of $20.75 per share through July 23. Since inception of the program, share repurchases have totaled 246,174 at an average price of $20.86 per share.

The following table presents the Company's and the Bank's regulatory and other capital ratios as of June 30, 2019.

As of June 30, 2019

Company

Bank

Total shareholders' equity to assets

7.48%

7.93%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets 1

7.37%

7.82%

Tier 1 leverage ratio 2

8.06%

8.53%

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 2

11.08%

11.73%

Tier 1 capital ratio 2

11.08%

11.73%

Total risk-based capital ratio 2

14.31%

12.46%

1 This information represents a non-GAAP financial measure. For a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, see the
section below entitled 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures.'

2 Regulatory capital ratios are preliminary pending filing of the Company's and the Bank's regulatory reports.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 25, 2019 to discuss its quarterly financial results. The call can be accessed via telephone at (888) 317-6016. A recorded replay can be accessed through August 25, 2019 by dialing (877) 344-7529; passcode: 10133293.

Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call on the Company's website at www.firstinternetbancorp.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company with assets of $4.0 billion as of June 30, 2019. The Company's subsidiary, First Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. The Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty finance services nationally as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. First Internet Bancorp's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol 'INBK' and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index. Additional information about the Company is available at www.firstinternetbancorp.com and additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, trends in lending policies, plans, objectives, future performance or business of the Company. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'pending,' 'plan,' 'preliminary,' 'remain,' 'should,' 'will,' 'would' or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the information in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include: failures or breaches of or interruptions in the communications and information systems on which we rely to conduct our business; failure of our plans to grow our commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, public finance and healthcare finance loan portfolios; competition with national, regional and community financial institutions; the loss of any key members of senior management; fluctuations in interest rates; general economic conditions; risks relating to the regulation of financial institutions; failure to close any pending acquisitions; and other factors identified in reports we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ('GAAP'). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, average tangible common equity, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income - FTE, net interest income - FTE and net interest margin - FTE are used by the Company's management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the table at the end of this release under the caption 'Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.'

First Internet Bancorp
Summary Financial Information (unaudited)
Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income

$

6,121

$

5,696

$

6,008

$

11,817

$

12,036

Per share and share information
Earnings per share - basic

$

0.60

$

0.56

$

0.67

$

1.16

$

1.38

Earnings per share - diluted

0.60

0.56

0.67

1.16

1.38

Dividends declared per share

0.06

0.06

0.06

0.12

0.12

Book value per common share

29.56

29.03

27.71

29.56

27.71

Tangible book value per common share 1

29.10

28.57

27.25

29.10

27.25

Common shares outstanding

10,016,458

10,128,587

10,181,675

10,016,458

10,181,675

Average common shares outstanding:
Basic

10,148,285

10,217,637

8,909,913

10,182,770

8,705,689

Diluted

10,148,285

10,230,531

8,919,460

10,186,833

8,731,331

Performance ratios
Return on average assets

0.65

%

0.64

%

0.82

%

0.64

%

0.84

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

8.26

%

7.91

%

10.11

%

8.09

%

10.51

%

Return on average tangible common equity 1

8.39

%

8.04

%

10.31

%

8.22

%

10.73

%

Net interest margin

1.73

%

1.86

%

2.17

%

1.79

%

2.22

%

Net interest margin - FTE 1,2

1.91

%

2.04

%

2.33

%

1.97

%

2.37

%

Capital ratios 3
Total shareholders' equity to assets

7.48

%

8.01

%

9.05

%

7.48

%

9.05

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets 1

7.37

%

7.89

%

8.92

%

7.37

%

8.92

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

8.06

%

8.34

%

9.93

%

8.06

%

9.93

%

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

11.08

%

11.66

%

13.54

%

11.08

%

13.54

%

Tier 1 capital ratio

11.08

%

11.66

%

13.54

%

11.08

%

13.54

%

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.31

%

13.68

%

15.85

%

14.31

%

15.85

%

Asset quality
Nonperforming loans

$

5,386

$

3,432

$

285

$

5,386

$

285

Nonperforming assets

8,041

6,071

5,335

8,041

5,335

Nonperforming loans to loans

0.19

%

0.12

%

0.01

%

0.19

%

0.01

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.20

%

0.17

%

0.17

%

0.20

%

0.17

%

Allowance for loan losses to:
Loans

0.70

%

0.66

%

0.68

%

0.70

%

0.68

%

Nonperforming loans

370.9

%

549.0

%

5,632.6

%

370.9

%

5,632.6

%

Net charge-offs to average loans

0.04

%

0.05

%

0.03

%

0.04

%

0.04

%

Average balance sheet information
Loans

$

2,889,478

$

2,760,164

$

2,278,415

$

2,825,178

$

2,216,987

Total securities

558,352

523,265

480,713

540,905

482,931

Other earning assets

248,996

246,732

79,346

247,871

91,946

Total interest-earning assets

3,723,424

3,544,849

2,856,029

3,634,630

2,809,583

Total assets

3,805,021

3,627,508

2,921,540

3,716,755

2,872,935

Noninterest-bearing deposits

42,566

42,551

44,524

42,558

44,252

Interest-bearing deposits

2,879,007

2,728,674

2,137,045

2,804,257

2,121,157

Total deposits

2,921,573

2,771,225

2,181,569

2,846,815

2,165,409

Shareholders' equity

297,148

291,883

238,465

294,530

230,840

1

 Refer to 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section above and 'Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures' below

2

 On a fully-taxable equivalent ('FTE') basis assuming a 21% tax rate

3

 Regulatory capital ratios are preliminary pending filing of the Company's regulatory reports
First Internet Bancorp
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
Amounts in thousands

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2019

2019

2018

Assets
Cash and due from banks

$

5,638

$

5,708

$

3,694

Interest-bearing deposits

342,660

124,786

138,666

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

522,334

520,382

460,822

Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

35,826

31,222

19,203

Loans held-for-sale

30,642

13,706

20,672

Loans

2,861,156

2,839,928

2,374,035

Allowance for loan losses

(19,976

)

(18,841

)

(16,053

)

Net loans

2,841,180

2,821,087

2,357,982

Accrued interest receivable

18,887

17,217

14,540

Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis stock

25,650

23,625

22,050

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

36,527

36,293

35,579

Premises and equipment, net

14,405

13,737

10,169

Goodwill

4,687

4,687

4,687

Other real estate owned

2,619

2,619

5,041

Accrued income and other assets

77,774

55,107

22,668

Total assets

$

3,958,829

$

3,670,176

$

3,115,773

Liabilities
Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

44,040

$

45,878

$

44,671

Interest-bearing deposits

2,962,223

2,765,230

2,349,613

Total deposits

3,006,263

2,811,108

2,394,284

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

514,906

495,146

390,167

Subordinated debt

69,375

33,911

33,800

Accrued interest payable

2,930

1,549

435

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

69,235

34,449

15,000

Total liabilities

3,662,709

3,376,163

2,833,686

Shareholders' equity
Voting common stock

224,244

226,235

227,099

Retained earnings

87,454

81,946

69,066

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(15,578

)

(14,168

)

(14,078

)

Total shareholders' equity

296,120

294,013

282,087

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,958,829

$

3,670,176

$

3,115,773

First Internet Bancorp
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
Amounts in thousands, except per share data

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Interest income
Loans

$

30,842

$

29,218

$

23,699

$

60,060

$

45,814

Securities - taxable

3,540

3,324

2,556

6,864

5,044

Securities - non-taxable

668

684

700

1,352

1,411

Other earning assets

1,794

1,773

461

3,567

1,126

Total interest income

36,844

34,999

27,416

71,843

53,395

Interest expense
Deposits

17,147

15,386

9,226

32,533

17,496

Other borrowed funds

3,592

3,369

2,729

6,961

5,023

Total interest expense

20,739

18,755

11,955

39,494

22,519

Net interest income

16,105

16,244

15,461

32,349

30,876

Provision for loan losses

1,389

1,285

667

2,674

1,517

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

14,716

14,959

14,794

29,675

29,359

Noninterest income
Service charges and fees

225

236

231

461

461

Mortgage banking activities

2,664

1,617

1,597

4,281

3,175

(Loss) gain on sale of loans

(66

)

(104

)

-

(170

)

414

Loss on sale of securities

(458

)

-

-

(458

)

-

Other

1,089

623

349

1,712

669

Total noninterest income

3,454

2,372

2,177

5,826

4,719

Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits

6,642

6,321

5,827

12,963

11,732

Marketing, advertising and promotion

466

469

608

935

1,324

Consulting and professional fees

835

814

633

1,649

1,484

Data processing

328

317

282

645

545

Loan expenses

292

314

260

606

497

Premises and equipment

1,497

1,500

1,231

2,997

2,445

Deposit insurance premium

747

555

480

1,302

945

Other

902

819

861

1,721

1,427

Total noninterest expense

11,709

11,109

10,182

22,818

20,399

Income before income taxes

6,461

6,222

6,789

12,683

13,679

Income tax provision

340

526

781

866

1,643

Net income

$

6,121

$

5,696

$

6,008

$

11,817

$

12,036

Per common share data
Earnings per share - basic

$

0.60

$

0.56

$

0.67

$

1.16

$

1.38

Earnings per share - diluted

$

0.60

$

0.56

$

0.67

$

1.16

$

1.38

Dividends declared per share

$

0.06

$

0.06

$

0.06

$

0.12

$

0.12

All periods presented have been reclassified to conform to the current period classification.
First Internet Bancorp
Average Balances and Rates (unaudited)
Dollar amounts in thousands

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018

Average

Interest /

Yield /

Average

Interest /

Yield /

Average

Interest /

Yield /

Balance

Dividends

Cost

Balance

Dividends

Cost

Balance

Dividends

Cost

Assets
Interest-earning assets
Loans, including loans held-for-sale 1

$

2,916,076

$

30,842

4.24

%

$

2,774,852

$

29,218

4.27

%

$

2,295,970

$

23,699

4.14

%

Securities - taxable

460,816

3,540

3.08

%

429,020

3,324

3.14

%

386,207

2,556

2.65

%

Securities - non-taxable

97,536

668

2.75

%

94,245

684

2.94

%

94,506

700

2.97

%

Other earning assets

248,996

1,794

2.89

%

246,732

1,773

2.91

%

79,346

461

2.33

%

Total interest-earning assets

3,723,424

36,844

3.97

%

3,544,849

34,999

4.00

%

2,856,029

27,416

3.85

%

Allowance for loan losses

(19,275

)

(18,229

)

(15,782

)

Noninterest-earning assets

100,872

100,888

81,293

Total assets

$

3,805,021

$

3,627,508

$

2,921,540

Liabilities
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

117,665

$

214

0.73

%

$

109,453

$

212

0.79

%

$

93,599

$

145

0.62

%

Savings accounts

37,507

106

1.13

%

38,853

108

1.13

%

55,273

158

1.15

%

Money market accounts

592,106

2,995

2.03

%

563,106

2,752

1.98

%

571,398

2,130

1.50

%

Certificates and brokered deposits

2,131,729

13,832

2.60

%

2,017,262

12,314

2.48

%

1,416,775

6,793

1.92

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,879,007

17,147

2.39

%

2,728,674

15,386

2.29

%

2,137,045

9,226

1.73

%

Other borrowed funds

548,932

3,592

2.62

%

540,705

3,369

2.53

%

492,068

2,729

2.22

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,427,939

20,739

2.43

%

3,269,379

18,755

2.33

%

2,629,113

11,955

1.82

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

42,566

42,551

44,524

Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

37,368

23,695

9,438

Total liabilities

3,507,873

3,335,625

2,683,075

Shareholders' equity

297,148

291,883

238,465

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,805,021

$

3,627,508

$

2,921,540

Net interest income

$

16,105

$

16,244

$

15,461

Interest rate spread

1.54

%

1.67

%

2.03

%

Net interest margin

1.73

%

1.86

%

2.17

%

Net interest margin - FTE 2,3

1.91

%

2.04

%

2.33

%

1

 Includes nonaccrual loans

2

 On a fully-taxable equivalent ('FTE') basis assuming a 21% tax rate

3

 Refer to 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section above and 'Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures' below
First Internet Bancorp
Average Balances and Rates (unaudited)
Dollar amounts in thousands
Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

Average

Interest /

Yield /

Average

Interest /

Yield /

Balance

Dividends

Cost

Balance

Dividends

Cost

Assets
Interest-earning assets
Loans, including loans held-for-sale 1

$

2,845,854

$

60,060

4.26

%

$

2,234,706

$

45,814

4.13

%

Securities - taxable

445,006

6,864

3.11

%

387,818

5,044

2.62

%

Securities - non-taxable

95,899

1,352

2.84

%

95,113

1,411

2.99

%

Other earning assets

247,871

3,567

2.90

%

91,946

1,126

2.47

%

Total interest-earning assets

3,634,630

71,843

3.99

%

2,809,583

53,395

3.83

%

Allowance for loan losses

(18,755

)

(15,495

)

Noninterest-earning assets

100,880

78,847

Total assets

$

3,716,755

$

2,872,935

Liabilities
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

113,582

$

427

0.76

%

$

92,323

$

268

0.59

%

Savings accounts

38,177

213

1.13

%

55,611

316

1.15

%

Money market accounts

577,686

5,747

2.01

%

566,897

4,022

1.43

%

Certificates and brokered deposits

2,074,812

26,146

2.54

%

1,406,326

12,890

1.85

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,804,257

32,533

2.34

%

2,121,157

17,496

1.66

%

Other borrowed funds

544,841

6,961

2.58

%

467,157

5,023

2.17

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,349,098

39,494

2.38

%

2,588,314

22,519

1.75

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

42,558

44,252

Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

30,569

9,529

Total liabilities

3,422,225

2,642,095

Shareholders' equity

294,530

230,840

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,716,755

$

2,872,935

Net interest income

$

32,349

$

30,876

Interest rate spread

1.61

%

2.08

%

Net interest margin

1.79

%

2.22

%

Net interest margin - FTE 2,3

1.97

%

2.37

%

1

 Includes nonaccrual loans

2

 On a fully-taxable equivalent ('FTE') basis assuming a 21% tax rate

3

 Refer to 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section above and 'Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures' below
First Internet Bancorp
Loans and Deposits (unaudited)
Dollar amounts in thousands

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018

Amount

Percent

Amount

Percent

Amount

Percent

Commercial loans
Commercial and industrial

$

110,143

3.8

%

$

112,146

3.9

%

$

107,394

4.5

%

Owner-occupied commercial real estate

83,979

2.9

%

87,482

3.1

%

86,068

3.6

%

Investor commercial real estate

21,179

0.7

%

11,188

0.4

%

6,185

0.3

%

Construction

47,849

1.7

%

42,319

1.5

%

46,769

2.0

%

Single tenant lease financing

1,001,196

35.1

%

975,841

34.3

%

863,981

36.4

%

Public finance

706,161

24.7

%

708,816

25.0

%

566,184

23.8

%

Healthcare finance

212,351

7.4

%

158,796

5.6

%

65,605

2.8

%

Total commercial loans

2,182,858

76.3

%

2,096,588

73.8

%

1,742,186

73.4

%

Consumer loans
Residential mortgage

318,678

11.1

%

404,869

14.3

%

337,143

14.2

%

Home equity

26,825

0.9

%

27,794

1.0

%

28,826

1.2

%

Trailers

144,704

5.1

%

140,548

4.9

%

120,957

5.1

%

Recreational vehicles

100,518

3.6

%

95,871

3.4

%

79,946

3.4

%

Other consumer loans

49,029

1.7

%

48,840

1.7

%

59,261

2.5

%

Total consumer loans

639,754

22.4

%

717,922

25.3

%

626,133

26.4

%

Net deferred loan fees, premiums, discounts and other1

38,544

1.3

%

25,418

0.9

%

5,716

0.2

%

Total loans

$

2,861,156

100.0

%

$

2,839,928

100.0

%

$

2,374,035

100.0

%

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018

Amount

Percent

Amount

Percent

Amount

Percent

Deposits
Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

44,040

1.5

%

$

45,878

1.6

%

$

44,671

1.9

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits

126,669

4.2

%

111,626

4.0

%

91,748

3.8

%

Savings accounts

31,445

1.0

%

41,958

1.5

%

48,897

2.1

%

Money market accounts

607,849

20.3

%

573,895

20.4

%

582,565

24.3

%

Certificates of deposits

1,629,886

54.2

%

1,464,543

52.1

%

1,231,438

51.4

%

Brokered deposits

566,374

18.8

%

573,208

20.4

%

394,965

16.5

%

Total deposits

$

3,006,263

100.0

%

$

2,811,108

100.0

%

$

2,394,284

100.0

%

1

 Includes carrying value adjustments of $22.2 million, $11.5 million and ($2.5) million as of June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively, related to interest rate swaps associated with public finance loans.
First Internet Bancorp
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Total equity - GAAP

$

296,120

$

294,013

$

282,087

$

296,120

$

282,087

Adjustments:
Goodwill

(4,687

)

(4,687

)

(4,687

)

(4,687

)

(4,687

)

Tangible common equity

$

291,433

$

289,326

$

277,400

$

291,433

$

277,400

Total assets - GAAP

$

3,958,829

$

3,670,176

$

3,115,773

$

3,958,829

$

3,115,773

Adjustments:
Goodwill

(4,687

)

(4,687

)

(4,687

)

(4,687

)

(4,687

)

Tangible assets

$

3,954,142

$

3,665,489

$

3,111,086

$

3,954,142

$

3,111,086

Common shares outstanding

10,016,458

10,128,587

10,181,675

10,016,458

10,181,675

Book value per common share

$

29.56

$

29.03

$

27.71

$

29.56

$

27.71

Effect of goodwill

(0.46

)

(0.46

)

(0.46

)

(0.46

)

(0.46

)

Tangible book value per common share

$

29.10

$

28.57

$

27.25

$

29.10

$

27.25

Total shareholders' equity to assets

7.48

%

8.01

%

9.05

%

7.48

%

9.05

%

Effect of goodwill

(0.11

%)

(0.12

%)

(0.13

%)

(0.11

%)

(0.13

%)

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

7.37

%

7.89

%

8.92

%

7.37

%

8.92

%

Total average equity - GAAP

$

297,148

$

291,883

$

238,465

$

294,530

$

230,840

Adjustments:
Average goodwill

(4,687

)

(4,687

)

(4,687

)

(4,687

)

(4,687

)

Average tangible common equity

$

292,461

$

287,196

$

233,778

$

289,843

$

226,153

Return on average shareholders' equity

8.26

%

7.91

%

10.11

%

8.09

%

10.51

%

Effect of goodwill

0.13

%

0.13

%

0.20

%

0.13

%

0.22

%

Return on average tangible common equity

8.39

%

8.04

%

10.31

%

8.22

%

10.73

%

Total interest income

$

36,844

$

34,999

$

27,416

$

71,843

$

53,395

Adjustments:
Fully-taxable equivalent adjustments 1

1,612

1,557

1,164

3,169

2,182

Total interest income - FTE

$

38,456

$

36,556

$

28,580

$

75,012

$

55,577

Net interest income

$

16,105

$

16,244

$

15,461

$

32,349

$

30,876

Adjustments:
Fully-taxable equivalent adjustments 1

1,612

1,557

1,164

3,169

2,182

Net interest income - FTE

$

17,717

$

17,801

$

16,625

$

35,518

$

33,058

Net interest margin

1.73

%

1.86

%

2.17

%

1.79

%

2.22

%

Effect of fully-taxable equivalent adjustments 1

0.18

%

0.18

%

0.16

%

0.18

%

0.15

%

Net interest margin - FTE

1.91

%

2.04

%

2.33

%

1.97

%

2.37

%

1

 Assuming a 21% tax rate

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190724005855/en/

Investors/Analysts
Paula Deemer
Investor Relations
(317) 428-4628
investors@firstib.com

Media
Nicole Lorch
Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer
(317) 532-7906
nlorch@firstib.com

Source: First Internet Bancorp

Disclaimer

First Internet Bancorp published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 20:54:05 UTC
