First Internet Bancorp : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Net income of $6.1 million, an increase of 7.5% from the first quarter

Total revenue of $19.6 million, a 5.1% increase from the first quarter driven by increased mortgage banking activity

Significant balance sheet management activities, including $148.4 million of loan sales and sales of $30.6 million of lower-yielding securities FISHERS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- First Internet Bancorp (the 'Company') (Nasdaq: INBK), the parent company of First Internet Bank (the 'Bank'), announced today financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2019. Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $6.1 million, or $0.60 diluted earnings per share. This compares to net income of $5.7 million, or $0.56 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2019, and net income of $6.0 million, or $0.67 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2018. David Becker, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, 'We are excited about the earnings results for the quarter, driven by solid top line revenue growth. Our lending teams continued to generate a substantial amount of new originations, with single tenant lease financing and healthcare finance leading the way. Additionally, our direct-to-consumer mortgage business had a terrific quarter, posting a 65% linked-quarter increase in revenue. 'We have made tremendous progress with our expansion into small business banking. The pipeline of new lending opportunities grew significantly during the second quarter. Furthermore, our efforts on the deposit side also began to produce results as business money market accounts provided over $34 million in new balances. 'We also delivered on our balance sheet management strategies, which included sales of lower-yielding seasoned loans and securities. In addition to helping manage our capital, these moves allowed our businesses to maintain their origination momentum. We expect to deploy the liquidity provided by these transactions, several of which closed late in the quarter, into higher-yielding new loan originations. Mr. Becker concluded, 'The high level of engagement from our team members throughout the organization remains the key to our success. We are proud of the strong culture and workplace environment we have created, which was recognized yet again during the quarter as we placed first for medium-sized companies on The Indianapolis Star's annual 'Top Workplaces in Central Indiana' list and, for the second consecutive year, won a special award for company leadership. I am very proud of the team we have assembled, and I thank them for their dedication.' Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $16.1 million, compared to $16.2 million for the first quarter of 2019, and $15.5 million for the second quarter of 2018. On a fully-taxable equivalent basis, net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $17.7 million, compared to $17.8 million for the first quarter of 2019, and $16.6 million for the second quarter of 2018. Total interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $36.8 million, an increase of 5.3%, compared to the first quarter of 2019, and an increase of 34.4% compared to the second quarter of 2018. On a fully-taxable equivalent basis, total interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $38.5 million, an increase of 5.2% compared to the first quarter of 2019, and an increase of 34.6% compared to the second quarter of 2018. The increase in total interest income compared to the first quarter of 2019 was driven primarily by a $178.6 million, or 5.0%, increase in average interest-earning assets, slightly offset by a 3 basis point decrease in the yield on those assets. The yield on interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2019 declined to 3.97% from 4.00% in the prior quarter driven primarily by a 3 basis point decrease in the yield on the loan portfolio due mostly to the decline in three month LIBOR during the quarter and, to a lesser extent, lower loan fees. Total interest expense for the second quarter of 2019 was $20.7 million, an increase of 10.6%, compared to the first quarter of 2019, and an increase of 73.5% compared to the second quarter of 2018. The increase in total interest expense compared to the first quarter of 2019 was driven primarily by a $114.5 million increase in average certificates and brokered deposit balances, combined with the effect of a 12 basis point increase in the cost of funds related to those deposits. While rates paid on new certificates of deposits production continued to decline during the second quarter of 2019, the overall cost of deposit funding increased as new production rates outweighed the costs of maturing certificates of deposits. Overall, the total cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 10 basis points from the first quarter of 2019. Net interest margin ('NIM') declined 13 basis points to 1.73% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 1.86% for the first quarter of 2019 and 2.17% for the second quarter of 2018. On a fully-taxable equivalent basis, NIM also decreased 13 basis points to 1.91% for the second quarter of 2019, from 2.04% for the first quarter of 2019 and 2.33% for the second quarter of 2018. Noninterest Income Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $3.5 million, compared to $2.4 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2018. The increase compared to the first quarter of 2019 was driven primarily by an increase in revenue from mortgage banking activities and other noninterest income, which was partially offset by loss on sale of securities. The increase in mortgage banking revenue of $1.0 million, or 64.7%, was due mainly to an increase in mandatory pipeline volumes as the decline in mortgage interest rates during the quarter drove increased interest rate lock commitment activity. The increase in other noninterest income was due primarily to the Company recognizing a $0.5 million gain on the sale of its ownership of Visa Class B shares. The $0.5 million loss on sale of securities during the second quarter of 2019 resulted from the Company selling lower-yielding mortgage backed and U.S. Government Agency securities with a book value of $30.6 million. The Company sold loans with a book value of $148.4 million during the second quarter of 2019, recognizing a net $66,000 loss on the transactions. Gains recognized on the sale of single tenant lease financing loans were offset by losses on the sales of portfolio residential mortgages, which included fixed rate and seasoned lower-yielding adjustable rate loans. Additionally, public finance loans were sold at approximately book value. When including the impact of the loss on sale of securities and the gain realized on the sale of the Visa Class B shares, both discussed above, the net impact of these balance sheet management activities on the Company's results of operations was a gain of $17,000. Noninterest Expense Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2019 was $11.7 million, compared to $11.1 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $10.2 million for the second quarter of 2018. The increase from the first quarter of 2019 was due primarily to higher salaries and employee benefits and deposit insurance premiums. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was driven mainly by higher incentive compensation related to the increased mortgage production and a full quarter's impact of employee merit compensation increases that were effective late in the first quarter of 2019. Income Taxes The Company reported income tax expense of $0.3 million and an effective tax rate of 5.3% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $0.5 million and an effective tax rate of 8.5% for the first quarter of 2019 and $0.8 million and an effective tax rate of 11.5% for the second quarter of 2018. Income tax expense for the first quarter of 2019 included $0.1 million of expense associated with annual equity compensation vesting events which did not recur in the second quarter of 2019. Loans and Credit Quality Total loans as of June 30, 2019 were $2.9 billion, an increase of $21.2 million, or 0.7%, compared to March 31, 2019, and an increase of $487.1 million, or 20.5%, compared to June 30, 2018. Total commercial loan balances were $2.2 billion as of June 30, 2019, an increase of $86.3 million, or 4.1%, compared to March 31, 2019 and an increase of $440.7 million, or 25.3%, compared to June 30, 2018. Compared to the linked quarter, the growth in commercial loan balances was driven largely by production in healthcare finance and single tenant lease financing, partially offset by the sale of $30.9 million of single tenant lease financing loans and $22.4 million of public finance loans. Total consumer loan balances were $639.8 million as of June 30, 2019, a decrease of $78.2 million, or 10.9%, compared to March 31, 2019, and an increase of $13.6 million, or 2.2%, compared to June 30, 2018. Compared to the linked quarter, the decline in consumer loan balances was driven primarily by the sale of $95.2 million of portfolio residential mortgage loans, partially offset by new originations in the recreational vehicles and trailers portfolios. Total delinquencies 30 days or more past due were 0.24% of total loans as of June 30, 2019, compared to 0.18% as of March 31, 2019 and 0.03% as of June 30, 2018. Nonperforming loans to total loans increased to 0.19% as of June 30, 2019, compared to 0.12% at March 31, 2019 and 0.01% at June 30, 2018. Compared to the linked quarter, the increase in both delinquencies and nonperforming loans was due to a commercial loan relationship with a total unpaid principal balance of $1.9 million that was placed on nonaccrual status late in the quarter. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.70% as of June 30, 2019, as compared to 0.66% as of March 31, 2019 and 0.68% as of June 30, 2018. Net charge-offs of $0.3 million were recognized during the second quarter of 2019, resulting in net charge-offs to average loans of 0.04%, as compared to 0.05% in the first quarter of 2019 and 0.03% in the second quarter of 2018. The provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2019 was $1.4 million, compared to $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2018. The increase in the provision for loan losses compared to the first quarter of 2019 was driven primarily by a specific reserve of $0.6 million recognized on the commercial loan relationship discussed above, partially offset by the impact of selling $148.4 million of loans during the quarter. Balance Sheet Management In the fourth quarter of 2017, when interest rates were forecasted to increase, the Company initiated an asset hedging strategy to enhance asset sensitivity and reduce long term interest rate risk. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had a total notional value of $435.5 million of pay fixed / receive variable interest rate swaps in place to hedge public finance loans, representing 61.7% of the total public finance loan balances outstanding. Including $88.2 million of notional value interest rate swaps in place to hedge investment securities, the Company had swaps with a total notional value of $523.7 million in place at the end of the second quarter of 2019 to hedge long-term fixed rate assets. The Company also implemented a liability hedging strategy using pay fixed / receive variable interest rate swaps to extend the duration of short term FHLB advances and brokered variable rate money market deposits. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had $210.0 million of notional value interest rate swaps related to these funding sources. Based on the declining interest rate environment during the first six months of 2019, the Company did not execute any additional interest rate swaps to hedge either assets or liabilities. In future periods, the Company's use of interest rate swaps as a tool to manage exposure to both short- and long-term interest rate risk will be determined based on multiple factors, including, but not limited to, the interest rate environment and forward rate expectations. In conjunction with the decline in interest rates throughout 2019, the Company has reduced rates offered on certificates of deposits in the institutional and public funds channels between 55 and 101 basis points, based on the maturity, and between 15 and 47 basis points for consumer certificates of deposits. To further protect earnings and profitability from the negative impact of declining interest rates, the Company has implemented price floors for new originations in most of its commercial lending areas. The Company may also use loan sales or reposition the securities and wholesale funding portfolios to manage balance sheet growth and capital, provide liquidity and help improve NIM and profitability. As discussed above, during the second quarter, the Company sold $148.4 million of loans during the quarter, which included seasoned lower-yielding adjustable rate residential mortgage and public finance loans. The Company also sold $30.6 million of lower-yielding securities to improve the overall yield and shorten duration in the investment portfolio. Additionally, the Company refinanced $55.0 million of FHLB advances which resulted in savings of 34 basis points related to these borrowings. Capital As of June 30, 2019, total shareholders' equity was $296.1 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 0.7%, compared to March 31, 2019, due mainly to the net income earned during the quarter but partially offset by the impact of common stock repurchased during the quarter and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Book value per common share increased to $29.56 as of June 30, 2019, up from $29.03 as of March 31, 2019 and $27.71 as of June 30, 2018. Tangible book value per common share increased to $29.10, up from $28.57 and $27.25, each as of the same reference dates. In connection with its previously announced stock repurchase program, the Company repurchased 112,129 shares during the second quarter of 2019 at an average price of $21.28 per share. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company has repurchased an additional 37,862 shares at an average price of $20.75 per share through July 23. Since inception of the program, share repurchases have totaled 246,174 at an average price of $20.86 per share. The following table presents the Company's and the Bank's regulatory and other capital ratios as of June 30, 2019. As of June 30, 2019 Company Bank Total shareholders' equity to assets 7.48% 7.93% Tangible common equity to tangible assets 1 7.37% 7.82% Tier 1 leverage ratio 2 8.06% 8.53% Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 2 11.08% 11.73% Tier 1 capital ratio 2 11.08% 11.73% Total risk-based capital ratio 2 14.31% 12.46% 1 This information represents a non-GAAP financial measure. For a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, see the

section below entitled 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures.' 2 Regulatory capital ratios are preliminary pending filing of the Company's and the Bank's regulatory reports. Conference Call and Webcast The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 25, 2019 to discuss its quarterly financial results. The call can be accessed via telephone at (888) 317-6016. A recorded replay can be accessed through August 25, 2019 by dialing (877) 344-7529; passcode: 10133293. Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call on the Company's website at www.firstinternetbancorp.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended. About First Internet Bancorp First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company with assets of $4.0 billion as of June 30, 2019. The Company's subsidiary, First Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. The Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty finance services nationally as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. First Internet Bancorp's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol 'INBK' and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index. Additional information about the Company is available at www.firstinternetbancorp.com and additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com. Forward-Looking Statements This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, trends in lending policies, plans, objectives, future performance or business of the Company. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'pending,' 'plan,' 'preliminary,' 'remain,' 'should,' 'will,' 'would' or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the information in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include: failures or breaches of or interruptions in the communications and information systems on which we rely to conduct our business; failure of our plans to grow our commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, public finance and healthcare finance loan portfolios; competition with national, regional and community financial institutions; the loss of any key members of senior management; fluctuations in interest rates; general economic conditions; risks relating to the regulation of financial institutions; failure to close any pending acquisitions; and other factors identified in reports we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. Non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ('GAAP'). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, average tangible common equity, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income - FTE, net interest income - FTE and net interest margin - FTE are used by the Company's management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the table at the end of this release under the caption 'Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.' First Internet Bancorp Summary Financial Information (unaudited) Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 6,121 $ 5,696 $ 6,008 $ 11,817 $ 12,036 Per share and share information Earnings per share - basic $ 0.60 $ 0.56 $ 0.67 $ 1.16 $ 1.38 Earnings per share - diluted 0.60 0.56 0.67 1.16 1.38 Dividends declared per share 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.12 0.12 Book value per common share 29.56 29.03 27.71 29.56 27.71 Tangible book value per common share 1 29.10 28.57 27.25 29.10 27.25 Common shares outstanding 10,016,458 10,128,587 10,181,675 10,016,458 10,181,675 Average common shares outstanding: Basic 10,148,285 10,217,637 8,909,913 10,182,770 8,705,689 Diluted 10,148,285 10,230,531 8,919,460 10,186,833 8,731,331 Performance ratios Return on average assets 0.65 % 0.64 % 0.82 % 0.64 % 0.84 % Return on average shareholders' equity 8.26 % 7.91 % 10.11 % 8.09 % 10.51 % Return on average tangible common equity 1 8.39 % 8.04 % 10.31 % 8.22 % 10.73 % Net interest margin 1.73 % 1.86 % 2.17 % 1.79 % 2.22 % Net interest margin - FTE 1,2 1.91 % 2.04 % 2.33 % 1.97 % 2.37 % Capital ratios 3 Total shareholders' equity to assets 7.48 % 8.01 % 9.05 % 7.48 % 9.05 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 1 7.37 % 7.89 % 8.92 % 7.37 % 8.92 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.06 % 8.34 % 9.93 % 8.06 % 9.93 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.08 % 11.66 % 13.54 % 11.08 % 13.54 % Tier 1 capital ratio 11.08 % 11.66 % 13.54 % 11.08 % 13.54 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.31 % 13.68 % 15.85 % 14.31 % 15.85 % Asset quality Nonperforming loans $ 5,386 $ 3,432 $ 285 $ 5,386 $ 285 Nonperforming assets 8,041 6,071 5,335 8,041 5,335 Nonperforming loans to loans 0.19 % 0.12 % 0.01 % 0.19 % 0.01 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.20 % 0.17 % 0.17 % 0.20 % 0.17 % Allowance for loan losses to: Loans 0.70 % 0.66 % 0.68 % 0.70 % 0.68 % Nonperforming loans 370.9 % 549.0 % 5,632.6 % 370.9 % 5,632.6 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.04 % Average balance sheet information Loans $ 2,889,478 $ 2,760,164 $ 2,278,415 $ 2,825,178 $ 2,216,987 Total securities 558,352 523,265 480,713 540,905 482,931 Other earning assets 248,996 246,732 79,346 247,871 91,946 Total interest-earning assets 3,723,424 3,544,849 2,856,029 3,634,630 2,809,583 Total assets 3,805,021 3,627,508 2,921,540 3,716,755 2,872,935 Noninterest-bearing deposits 42,566 42,551 44,524 42,558 44,252 Interest-bearing deposits 2,879,007 2,728,674 2,137,045 2,804,257 2,121,157 Total deposits 2,921,573 2,771,225 2,181,569 2,846,815 2,165,409 Shareholders' equity 297,148 291,883 238,465 294,530 230,840 1 Refer to 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section above and 'Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures' below 2 On a fully-taxable equivalent ('FTE') basis assuming a 21% tax rate 3 Regulatory capital ratios are preliminary pending filing of the Company's regulatory reports First Internet Bancorp Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) Amounts in thousands June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 5,638 $ 5,708 $ 3,694 Interest-bearing deposits 342,660 124,786 138,666 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 522,334 520,382 460,822 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 35,826 31,222 19,203 Loans held-for-sale 30,642 13,706 20,672 Loans 2,861,156 2,839,928 2,374,035 Allowance for loan losses (19,976 ) (18,841 ) (16,053 ) Net loans 2,841,180 2,821,087 2,357,982 Accrued interest receivable 18,887 17,217 14,540 Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis stock 25,650 23,625 22,050 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 36,527 36,293 35,579 Premises and equipment, net 14,405 13,737 10,169 Goodwill 4,687 4,687 4,687 Other real estate owned 2,619 2,619 5,041 Accrued income and other assets 77,774 55,107 22,668 Total assets $ 3,958,829 $ 3,670,176 $ 3,115,773 Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 44,040 $ 45,878 $ 44,671 Interest-bearing deposits 2,962,223 2,765,230 2,349,613 Total deposits 3,006,263 2,811,108 2,394,284 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 514,906 495,146 390,167 Subordinated debt 69,375 33,911 33,800 Accrued interest payable 2,930 1,549 435 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 69,235 34,449 15,000 Total liabilities 3,662,709 3,376,163 2,833,686 Shareholders' equity Voting common stock 224,244 226,235 227,099 Retained earnings 87,454 81,946 69,066 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,578 ) (14,168 ) (14,078 ) Total shareholders' equity 296,120 294,013 282,087 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,958,829 $ 3,670,176 $ 3,115,773 First Internet Bancorp Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Amounts in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income Loans $ 30,842 $ 29,218 $ 23,699 $ 60,060 $ 45,814 Securities - taxable 3,540 3,324 2,556 6,864 5,044 Securities - non-taxable 668 684 700 1,352 1,411 Other earning assets 1,794 1,773 461 3,567 1,126 Total interest income 36,844 34,999 27,416 71,843 53,395 Interest expense Deposits 17,147 15,386 9,226 32,533 17,496 Other borrowed funds 3,592 3,369 2,729 6,961 5,023 Total interest expense 20,739 18,755 11,955 39,494 22,519 Net interest income 16,105 16,244 15,461 32,349 30,876 Provision for loan losses 1,389 1,285 667 2,674 1,517 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 14,716 14,959 14,794 29,675 29,359 Noninterest income Service charges and fees 225 236 231 461 461 Mortgage banking activities 2,664 1,617 1,597 4,281 3,175 (Loss) gain on sale of loans (66 ) (104 ) - (170 ) 414 Loss on sale of securities (458 ) - - (458 ) - Other 1,089 623 349 1,712 669 Total noninterest income 3,454 2,372 2,177 5,826 4,719 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 6,642 6,321 5,827 12,963 11,732 Marketing, advertising and promotion 466 469 608 935 1,324 Consulting and professional fees 835 814 633 1,649 1,484 Data processing 328 317 282 645 545 Loan expenses 292 314 260 606 497 Premises and equipment 1,497 1,500 1,231 2,997 2,445 Deposit insurance premium 747 555 480 1,302 945 Other 902 819 861 1,721 1,427 Total noninterest expense 11,709 11,109 10,182 22,818 20,399 Income before income taxes 6,461 6,222 6,789 12,683 13,679 Income tax provision 340 526 781 866 1,643 Net income $ 6,121 $ 5,696 $ 6,008 $ 11,817 $ 12,036 Per common share data Earnings per share - basic $ 0.60 $ 0.56 $ 0.67 $ 1.16 $ 1.38 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.56 $ 0.67 $ 1.16 $ 1.38 Dividends declared per share $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 All periods presented have been reclassified to conform to the current period classification. First Internet Bancorp Average Balances and Rates (unaudited) Dollar amounts in thousands Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average Interest / Yield / Average Interest / Yield / Average Interest / Yield / Balance Dividends Cost Balance Dividends Cost Balance Dividends Cost Assets Interest-earning assets Loans, including loans held-for-sale 1 $ 2,916,076 $ 30,842 4.24 % $ 2,774,852 $ 29,218 4.27 % $ 2,295,970 $ 23,699 4.14 % Securities - taxable 460,816 3,540 3.08 % 429,020 3,324 3.14 % 386,207 2,556 2.65 % Securities - non-taxable 97,536 668 2.75 % 94,245 684 2.94 % 94,506 700 2.97 % Other earning assets 248,996 1,794 2.89 % 246,732 1,773 2.91 % 79,346 461 2.33 % Total interest-earning assets 3,723,424 36,844 3.97 % 3,544,849 34,999 4.00 % 2,856,029 27,416 3.85 % Allowance for loan losses (19,275 ) (18,229 ) (15,782 ) Noninterest-earning assets 100,872 100,888 81,293 Total assets $ 3,805,021 $ 3,627,508 $ 2,921,540 Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 117,665 $ 214 0.73 % $ 109,453 $ 212 0.79 % $ 93,599 $ 145 0.62 % Savings accounts 37,507 106 1.13 % 38,853 108 1.13 % 55,273 158 1.15 % Money market accounts 592,106 2,995 2.03 % 563,106 2,752 1.98 % 571,398 2,130 1.50 % Certificates and brokered deposits 2,131,729 13,832 2.60 % 2,017,262 12,314 2.48 % 1,416,775 6,793 1.92 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,879,007 17,147 2.39 % 2,728,674 15,386 2.29 % 2,137,045 9,226 1.73 % Other borrowed funds 548,932 3,592 2.62 % 540,705 3,369 2.53 % 492,068 2,729 2.22 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,427,939 20,739 2.43 % 3,269,379 18,755 2.33 % 2,629,113 11,955 1.82 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 42,566 42,551 44,524 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 37,368 23,695 9,438 Total liabilities 3,507,873 3,335,625 2,683,075 Shareholders' equity 297,148 291,883 238,465 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,805,021 $ 3,627,508 $ 2,921,540 Net interest income $ 16,105 $ 16,244 $ 15,461 Interest rate spread 1.54 % 1.67 % 2.03 % Net interest margin 1.73 % 1.86 % 2.17 % Net interest margin - FTE 2,3 1.91 % 2.04 % 2.33 % 1 Includes nonaccrual loans 2 On a fully-taxable equivalent ('FTE') basis assuming a 21% tax rate 3 Refer to 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section above and 'Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures' below First Internet Bancorp Average Balances and Rates (unaudited) Dollar amounts in thousands Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average Interest / Yield / Average Interest / Yield / Balance Dividends Cost Balance Dividends Cost Assets Interest-earning assets Loans, including loans held-for-sale 1 $ 2,845,854 $ 60,060 4.26 % $ 2,234,706 $ 45,814 4.13 % Securities - taxable 445,006 6,864 3.11 % 387,818 5,044 2.62 % Securities - non-taxable 95,899 1,352 2.84 % 95,113 1,411 2.99 % Other earning assets 247,871 3,567 2.90 % 91,946 1,126 2.47 % Total interest-earning assets 3,634,630 71,843 3.99 % 2,809,583 53,395 3.83 % Allowance for loan losses (18,755 ) (15,495 ) Noninterest-earning assets 100,880 78,847 Total assets $ 3,716,755 $ 2,872,935 Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 113,582 $ 427 0.76 % $ 92,323 $ 268 0.59 % Savings accounts 38,177 213 1.13 % 55,611 316 1.15 % Money market accounts 577,686 5,747 2.01 % 566,897 4,022 1.43 % Certificates and brokered deposits 2,074,812 26,146 2.54 % 1,406,326 12,890 1.85 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,804,257 32,533 2.34 % 2,121,157 17,496 1.66 % Other borrowed funds 544,841 6,961 2.58 % 467,157 5,023 2.17 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,349,098 39,494 2.38 % 2,588,314 22,519 1.75 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 42,558 44,252 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 30,569 9,529 Total liabilities 3,422,225 2,642,095 Shareholders' equity 294,530 230,840 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,716,755 $ 2,872,935 Net interest income $ 32,349 $ 30,876 Interest rate spread 1.61 % 2.08 % Net interest margin 1.79 % 2.22 % Net interest margin - FTE 2,3 1.97 % 2.37 % 1 Includes nonaccrual loans 2 On a fully-taxable equivalent ('FTE') basis assuming a 21% tax rate 3 Refer to 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section above and 'Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures' below First Internet Bancorp Loans and Deposits (unaudited) Dollar amounts in thousands June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Commercial loans Commercial and industrial $ 110,143 3.8 % $ 112,146 3.9 % $ 107,394 4.5 % Owner-occupied commercial real estate 83,979 2.9 % 87,482 3.1 % 86,068 3.6 % Investor commercial real estate 21,179 0.7 % 11,188 0.4 % 6,185 0.3 % Construction 47,849 1.7 % 42,319 1.5 % 46,769 2.0 % Single tenant lease financing 1,001,196 35.1 % 975,841 34.3 % 863,981 36.4 % Public finance 706,161 24.7 % 708,816 25.0 % 566,184 23.8 % Healthcare finance 212,351 7.4 % 158,796 5.6 % 65,605 2.8 % Total commercial loans 2,182,858 76.3 % 2,096,588 73.8 % 1,742,186 73.4 % Consumer loans Residential mortgage 318,678 11.1 % 404,869 14.3 % 337,143 14.2 % Home equity 26,825 0.9 % 27,794 1.0 % 28,826 1.2 % Trailers 144,704 5.1 % 140,548 4.9 % 120,957 5.1 % Recreational vehicles 100,518 3.6 % 95,871 3.4 % 79,946 3.4 % Other consumer loans 49,029 1.7 % 48,840 1.7 % 59,261 2.5 % Total consumer loans 639,754 22.4 % 717,922 25.3 % 626,133 26.4 % Net deferred loan fees, premiums, discounts and other1 38,544 1.3 % 25,418 0.9 % 5,716 0.2 % Total loans $ 2,861,156 100.0 % $ 2,839,928 100.0 % $ 2,374,035 100.0 % June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Deposits Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 44,040 1.5 % $ 45,878 1.6 % $ 44,671 1.9 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 126,669 4.2 % 111,626 4.0 % 91,748 3.8 % Savings accounts 31,445 1.0 % 41,958 1.5 % 48,897 2.1 % Money market accounts 607,849 20.3 % 573,895 20.4 % 582,565 24.3 % Certificates of deposits 1,629,886 54.2 % 1,464,543 52.1 % 1,231,438 51.4 % Brokered deposits 566,374 18.8 % 573,208 20.4 % 394,965 16.5 % Total deposits $ 3,006,263 100.0 % $ 2,811,108 100.0 % $ 2,394,284 100.0 % 1 Includes carrying value adjustments of $22.2 million, $11.5 million and ($2.5) million as of June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively, related to interest rate swaps associated with public finance loans. First Internet Bancorp Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total equity - GAAP $ 296,120 $ 294,013 $ 282,087 $ 296,120 $ 282,087 Adjustments: Goodwill (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) Tangible common equity $ 291,433 $ 289,326 $ 277,400 $ 291,433 $ 277,400 Total assets - GAAP $ 3,958,829 $ 3,670,176 $ 3,115,773 $ 3,958,829 $ 3,115,773 Adjustments: Goodwill (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) Tangible assets $ 3,954,142 $ 3,665,489 $ 3,111,086 $ 3,954,142 $ 3,111,086 Common shares outstanding 10,016,458 10,128,587 10,181,675 10,016,458 10,181,675 Book value per common share $ 29.56 $ 29.03 $ 27.71 $ 29.56 $ 27.71 Effect of goodwill (0.46 ) (0.46 ) (0.46 ) (0.46 ) (0.46 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 29.10 $ 28.57 $ 27.25 $ 29.10 $ 27.25 Total shareholders' equity to assets 7.48 % 8.01 % 9.05 % 7.48 % 9.05 % Effect of goodwill (0.11 %) (0.12 %) (0.13 %) (0.11 %) (0.13 %) Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.37 % 7.89 % 8.92 % 7.37 % 8.92 % Total average equity - GAAP $ 297,148 $ 291,883 $ 238,465 $ 294,530 $ 230,840 Adjustments: Average goodwill (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) Average tangible common equity $ 292,461 $ 287,196 $ 233,778 $ 289,843 $ 226,153 Return on average shareholders' equity 8.26 % 7.91 % 10.11 % 8.09 % 10.51 % Effect of goodwill 0.13 % 0.13 % 0.20 % 0.13 % 0.22 % Return on average tangible common equity 8.39 % 8.04 % 10.31 % 8.22 % 10.73 % Total interest income $ 36,844 $ 34,999 $ 27,416 $ 71,843 $ 53,395 Adjustments: Fully-taxable equivalent adjustments 1 1,612 1,557 1,164 3,169 2,182 Total interest income - FTE $ 38,456 $ 36,556 $ 28,580 $ 75,012 $ 55,577 Net interest income $ 16,105 $ 16,244 $ 15,461 $ 32,349 $ 30,876 Adjustments: Fully-taxable equivalent adjustments 1 1,612 1,557 1,164 3,169 2,182 Net interest income - FTE $ 17,717 $ 17,801 $ 16,625 $ 35,518 $ 33,058 Net interest margin 1.73 % 1.86 % 2.17 % 1.79 % 2.22 % Effect of fully-taxable equivalent adjustments 1 0.18 % 0.18 % 0.16 % 0.18 % 0.15 % Net interest margin - FTE 1.91 % 2.04 % 2.33 % 1.97 % 2.37 % 1 Assuming a 21% tax rate View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190724005855/en/ Investors/Analysts

Paula Deemer

Investor Relations

(317) 428-4628

investors@firstib.com Media

Nicole Lorch

Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer

(317) 532-7906

nlorch@firstib.com Source: First Internet Bancorp Attachments Original document

