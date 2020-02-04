Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

First Joint Venture Wine Label Created by Importer and Wine Association

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/04/2020 | 08:21am EST

Croatian Premium Wine and Komarna Association Create a JV Label for the USA

Croatian Premium Wine Imports, Inc. (CPWI), and the Komarna Seven (K7) Association, a winery association of the seven wineries in the Komarna Appellation in Dalmatia, Croatia, today announced availability of the Komarna Seven Plavac Mali label based on a joint venture between the importer in the US and the winery association. The Komarna Seven label, affectionately called K7, was created by involvement from all wineries in the Komarna Appellation. The first label produced K7 Plavac Mali, harvest of 2016.

“In partnership with the Komarna wineries, we wanted to create a label specific for the American palate and the American market,” said Win Burke, CPWI’s co-founder and CEO. “This effort resulted in a very drinkable Plavac Mali with silky tannins and a special aroma characteristic of the Komarna Appellation. I believe this is the first of its kind joint venture where the wineries and importer are creating the wines, and we look forward to the feedback from the American wine lovers who will be the only ones able to taste it.”

K7 Plavac Mali 2016

Mihovil Stimac, the president of Komarna Seven Association commented “We always wanted to create a joint label, but we are a young appellation and association, so the opportunity didn’t present itself until the Croatian Premium Wine team suggested we create a label for the US market, and we are thrilled we were able to get this done for the 2020 introduction.”

The winemakers from all wineries met for a blind tasting of several versions of blends created by Josip Volarevic, owner and oenologist of the Volarevic Winery, who is also a scientist and an academic, and is currently working on PhD research about Plavac Mali. Josip created various blends and the group than agreed on the best “blind blend.” Then Marko Šuman, oenologist at the Terra Madre Winery, oversaw the whole production including blending of wines in tanks as well as the bottling, labeling etc. The Komarna Seven Association members and Croatian Premium Wine finalized the K7 logo and label and the wine was sent to the US at the end of 2019.

“I am proud of the tight collaboration of people from my hometown and delighted to bring to the US this remarkable bottle of Plavac Mali - - which to me represents the aromas of Dalmatia,” said Mirena Bagur, co-founder and VP of Brand Management at CPWI. “This is an elegant wine, drinkable at opening. Within a few minutes one can taste the typical jammy raisin flavor of Plavac Mali. We have shared samples with a few key wine bars, restaurants and stores, and the best feedback from them is that the wine is already on the shelves and on the menus.”

K7 Notes

K7 Plavac Mali is an unusual collaboration of the seven wineries of the Komarna Appellation, and blends Plavac Mali in the same style by different wineries. This is the 2016 harvest, where the first sniff of the wine tells there is something interesting inside and gives aromas of blackberry, plum pepper, and dark chocolate. This is a dry red wine with 14.5% alcohol level. It is bottled in 0.75L bottles. Serving is suggested at the temperature of 64-68 F.

“With the first sips of K7, one can taste the tannins with a touch of a vanillas, so this wine is elegant with a complex body,” said Vedrana Martinovic-Trutina, head of operations for the Terra Madre Winery, and a daughter of one of the three family owners. “The wine was in oak barrels for 24 months, in a combination of Croatian, American and French oak, so within about 10 minutes, one can notice a flavor of sweet tobacco with vanilla. With that, the wine pairs well with robust cheese, venison and steaks.”

Ms. Vedrana Martinovic-Trutina arrived in the US to introduce the wine on behalf of Komarna 7 to the Boston sommelier and wine writers’ community. For any media inquiries, please contact CPWI.

About Croatian Premium Wine Imports (CPWI)

Based in Boston, Mass., CPWI imports, distributes and promotes boutique Croatian wines in the US. Currently representing wineries from the Dubrovnik county in Dalmatia, including all seven wineries in the Komarna region, the K7 Association, we continue to expand our portfolio of boutique wines that provide the distinctive high-quality taste of Croatia, including Plavac Mali, Zinfandel and Pošip. For more information, inquiries or to place an online order, visit www.croatianpremiumwine.com/shop-online, contact us at info@croatianpremiumwine.com and follow us at Linkedin, Twitter and Facebook.

About Komarna Seven Wine Association

The Komarna winegrowing area in the Dubrovnik-Neretva County, Dalmatia, Croatia was planted in 2008, while in April 2013 received its official name – the Komarna Appellation. It consists of seven wineries which have created the Komarna Seven (K7) Association. The wineries have a rarely-seen collaborative approach to working together on all elements of wine production, including jointly installing a weather station, collaborating on irrigation, and other segments of the wine business, including now distribution to the US. All seven wineries have earned the coveted EU EKO certification for organic, sustainable farming.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:36aTETHYS OIL PUBL : Presentation of Tethys Oil's fourth quarter 2019
AQ
08:36aARCH BIOPARTNERS : Arranges Convertible Note Financing
AQ
08:36aOrion Energy Partners Announces Promotions; Lauren Key to Senior Vice President and Josh Shishkoff and Sue Yang to Vice President
BU
08:35aALLERGAN : Form 8.3 -
DJ
08:35aJustice Department's Antitrust Chief Removes Himself From Google Probe
DJ
08:35aPacific Empire Reports RC Drilling Results from Pinnacle Project
NE
08:35aUrbanGold drills 22 metres of 1.02 g/t gold near surface at Cressida, Troilus
NE
08:35aGL Brands CEO Carlos Frias Discusses Branding, Distribution and Export Agreement with Mexico (AUDIO)
NE
08:34aNASDAQ : Invitation to a teleconference and audiocast in connection with Arise´s Year-end report for 2019
PU
08:34aNASDAQ : Share-based long-term incentive scheme 2020–2022 for the management and selected key employees of Nokian Tyres plc
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Alphabet shares fall as Google misses on sales, YouTube revenue disappoints
2SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., : Hedge funds hold their nerve on China, seek opportunities
3BP PLC : BP boosts dividend as profit tops forecast and CEO bows out
4NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Response to share price movement
5BASWARE OYJ : BASWARE FINANCIAL STATEMENT BULLETIN JANUARY-DECEMBER 2019: Profitability improved; cloud revenu..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group