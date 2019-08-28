Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

First Liberty Honors Jones Day Partner Christopher DiPompeo with Prestigious Philip B. Onderdonk, Jr. Religious Liberty Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 12:38pm EDT

Award recognizing champion of religious liberty presented at The American Legion National Convention

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Liberty Institute today awarded Jones Day partner Christopher DiPompeo with its prestigious Philip B. Onderdonk, Jr. Religious Liberty Award.  The award presentation was made at The American Legion 101st Annual National Convention in Indianapolis.

Kelly Shackelford, President, CEO, and Chief Counsel to First Liberty Institute, said:

Our American Legion victory at the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year was a tremendous win for religious liberty in this country.  It is only fitting that we honor with this year’s Onderdonk Award our co-lead counsel for this great victory, Chris DiPompeo.  Freedom-loving people everywhere, and especially our military veterans, owe Chris a great debt for his unwavering dedication to this case and the unyielding excellence of his work.  Well done!

The Phillip B. Onderdonk, Jr. Religious Liberty Award, named after The American Legion’s long-time National Judge Advocate, is an annual award that honors a hero who, like its namesake, has proven to be a champion of religious liberty.

About First Liberty Institute
First Liberty Institute is the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.

To arrange an interview, contact Lacey McNiel at media@firstliberty.org or by calling 972-941-4453.

Contact: Lacey McNiel, media@firstliberty.org
Cell: 972-989-2403, Direct: 972-941-4453

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:16pWSP Global extends buying spree as it moves to overtake SNC-Lavalin
AQ
01:16pGLUNZ & JENSEN A/S : Purchase of shares
AQ
01:16pCFT : Notice concerning variation of the share capital
PU
01:16pHYSTER YALE MATERIALS HANDLING : Nuvera to Produce and Sell 45-Kilowatt Fuel Cell Engine for Vehicles
PR
01:15pGALAXY GAMING, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:15pMacro Enterprises Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
NE
01:15pDENTSU : to Buy Marketing Shop MuteSix in a Bid for Startup Clients
DJ
01:12pLive Global Broadcast and Regional Events Will Showcase Women-Led Startups to Investors, Hosted by Women's Startup Lab in Silicon Valley
GL
01:10pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Lawyer for opioid maker says U.S. lawsuit has no binding impact in B.C. suit
AQ
01:10pID LOGISTICS : Delivers Further Business and Earnings Growth in the First Half
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PRADA S.P.A. : PRADA S P A : Costco limits shoppers in first China store after opening-day fiasco
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Jeffrey Epstein's Road Through Wall Street a Bumpy One
3GOLD : Fake-branded bars slip dirty gold into world markets
4FTSE 100 : Brexit-sensitive stocks sink as no-deal EU exit worries rise
5Invent Medic launches Efemia Bladder Support in the UK with the distributor Advanced Global Health

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group