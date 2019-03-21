Log in
First Liberty Institute Statement on President Trump's Executive Order Protecting Free Speech on College Campuses

03/21/2019 | 05:22pm EDT

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement regarding today’s Executive Order on Campus Free Speech issued by President Donald Trump can be attribute to Mike Berry, Chief of Staff for First Liberty Institute:

“Robust debate is essential to the college experience. President Trump’s executive order ensures that college students are free from speech codes that stifle such debate, thwart religious expression, and limit education. First Liberty Institute commends the president’s action ensuring that students are exposed to new ideas and are free to profess and maintain their opinions on college campuses across America.”

About First Liberty Institute
First Liberty Institute is the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.

To arrange an interview, contact Lacey McNiel at media@firstliberty.org or by calling 972-941-4453.

Contact:
Lacey McNiel
media@firstliberty.org
Direct: 972-941-4453

firstliberty.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
