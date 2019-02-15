Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

First Liberty Institute Urges U.S. Supreme Court to Reverse Puerto Rico Court Decision Threatening Church, Religious Freedom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 02:15pm EST

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, attorneys with First Liberty Institute filed a brief with the Supreme Court of the United States on behalf of two Catholic schools responding in support of a petition filed last month by the Archdiocese of San Juan, Puerto Rico. The Archdiocese has asked the Justices to reverse a decision by the Supreme Court of Puerto Rico that overrides the long-standing structure of Catholic churches and schools.

A copy of the brief can be found here.

“If a court can tell a church or school how to operate, it’s only a matter of time until government is telling churches what to believe,” said Kelly Shackelford, President, Chief Counsel, and CEO of First Liberty. “We are asking for the U.S. Supreme Court to simply apply the clear purpose of the First Amendment and more than 100 years of its own precedent. The Justices should restore the freedom of churches in Puerto Rico to operate free of government interference.”

First Liberty represents two parochial schools in Puerto Rico.  In 2016, former employees of various Catholic schools brought suit against a number of parties, including the two schools.  On appeal, the Puerto Rico Supreme Court upheld a lower court’s decision finding that individual Catholic churches and schools don’t exist as independent, legal entities, despite one of the schools, Academia del Perpetuo Socorro, holding its own corporate certificate since 1968.  Instead, the court deemed all Catholic entities in Puerto Rico jointly liable for claims against the “Roman Catholic and Apostolic Church in Puerto Rico,” an entity that doesn’t exist.

In its brief, First Liberty argues, “[T]he Supreme Court has applied the First Amendment to protect religious congregations’ ability to maintain their governing structures free from state interference. The Puerto Rico Supreme Court’s finding that Catholic churches and affiliated entities lack legal personalities of their own … devastates the Catholic faith’s ability to determine its ecclesiastical government….”  Adding, “By assigning legal personality to an entity that does not exist within the Catholic Church’s polity while dissolving the legal personalities of entities that do exist within that structure, the decision below destroys the hierarchical polity governing Catholic churches and other Catholic entities throughout Puerto Rico.”

The case is Roman Catholic Archdiocese of San Juan, Puerto Rico, et al. v. Yalí Acevedo Feliciano, Sonia Arroyo Velázquez, Elsie Alvarado Rivera, et al. (Supreme Court docket number 18-921).

About First Liberty Institute
First Liberty Institute is a non-profit public interest law firm and the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.

To arrange an interview, contact Lacey McNiel at media@firstliberty.org or by calling 972-941-4453.

Contact: Lacey McNiel, media@firstliberty.org
Direct: 972-941-4453

firstliberty.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:59pMAGYAR BANCORP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:58pFLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02:56pAMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACT : & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (MD&A) (form 10-K)
AQ
02:55pMULBERRY : National Transforms Destination Services Division with New Strategic Acquisition of The Mulberry Group
AQ
02:55pDRONE GUARDER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:52pWHITEPAPER : The science behind our AI-powered predictive software for online ID verification
PU
02:52pHONDA MOTOR : Ridgelines recalled due to fire danger from car wash soap
AQ
02:52pEVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:52pSHAREHOLDER ALERT - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC NOTIFIES INVESTORS OF CLASS ACTION AGAINST BRISTOW GROUP INC. (BRS) AND LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : April 15, 2019
GL
02:51pApollo to buy Cox TV stations in broadcast push
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Seizing on Huawei's troubles, Samsung bets big on network gear
2Vivendi shares rally as UMG hits the right notes
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : January 2019 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sales in Europe
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Amazon, Facebook, Berkshire Hathaway, Nvidia
5SCOUT24 AG : SCOUT24 : ?Scout24 welcomes the takeover offer and the strategic partnership with Hellman & Fried..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.