First Live Test of Market Anomaly Confirms Academic Research: Knowledge Effect Delivered Excess Returns in the Stock Market

Over 3 years, Knowledge Leaders ETF outperformed benchmark and peer funds

Knowledge Leaders Capital today released a new white paper detailing the results of the first live market test of the Knowledge Effect, the tendency of highly innovative companies to deliver excess returns in the stock market. Until now, the Knowledge Effect as a market anomaly was proven only in academic research. With these results, the Knowledge Effect also has lived up to expectations in the real world.

To capture the market anomaly, the firm drew on academic research to create an index of Knowledge Leaders, those companies that possess deep reservoirs of intangible capital as a result of investing in R&D, brand, IT, human resources and organizational capital. The Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF was launched on 7/7/15 (NYSE Arca: KLDW) and now has three years of live performance history.

Findings

As decades of academic research predicted, the Knowledge Leaders ETF outperformed over three years.

On a total return basis, KLDW bested the MSCI World Index by 2.53% and the average peer fund in the Morningstar World Large Stock category by 3.21%, annualized, since inception as of 6/30/18 (NAV).

In fact, on every return and risk measure analyzed by the firm, KLDW bested the average World Large Stock peer fund, since inception as of 6/30/18.

The outperformance was consistent through time, with no one period accounting for the bulk of the returns, as of 6/30/18.

As an all-equity vehicle, KLDW offered a pure form of exposure to the Knowledge Effect, the results demonstrating the Knowledge Effect is a real and persistent market anomaly that may be captured in an investment portfolio.

The white paper details these results and also reviews the academic foundations of the market anomaly, discusses how the firm identifies Knowledge Leader companies, and compares the ETF to the largest peer funds in its Morningstar category. Download the full report, “The Knowledge Effect, Three Years Later” here.

The Knowledge Effect originates from a 1974 ruling by the Financial Accounting Standards Board that mandates companies expense all investment in innovative activities in the year in which they are incurred. The impact is long-term distortion of company financial statements that causes the investment community to systematically underestimate the earning potential of highly innovative firms. Read more about the academic foundations of this market anomaly in the firm’s 2015 white paper, “The Knowledge Effect, Excess Returns of highly Innovative Companies” here.

KLDW standardized performance: as of 6/30/2018, the total returns for the Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF NAV and market price, respectively, were 12.23% and 11.65% (1-year) and 11.27% and 11.27% (since inception). As of 7/31/18, the total returns for the Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF NAV and market price, respectively, were 11.11% and 11.05% (3-years). The MSCI World Index’s 3-year annualized total return as of 7/31/18 was 8.95%, and the Morningstar World Large Stock category average return was 8.37%. The expense ratio for the ETF is 0.75%. The inception date is 7/7/2015. Performance data quoted represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than original cost. NAV prices are used to calculate market price performance prior to the date when the fund first traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Market performance is determined using the bid/ask midpoint at 4:00pm ET, when the NAV is typically calculated. Market performance does not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. For the Fund’s most recent month-end and quarter-end performance, please visit www.knowledgeleadersfunds.com/kldw/.

About the Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF

KLDW is a diversified ETF offering core exposure to the developed world’s most innovative companies. Learn more at Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF. Follow KLDW on Twitter at @KLDWETF.

The Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF is the first ETF designed to capture the Knowledge Effect, a market anomaly by which highly innovative companies tend to generate excess returns in the stock market. The firm’s flagship Knowledge Leaders Strategy seeks to transform the Knowledge Effect into portfolio alpha. The Knowledge Effect is grounded in academic literature. It was first discovered in a series of studies in the 1990s where New York University’s Baruch Lev analyzed 20 years of financial data and discovered an association between a firm’s level of knowledge capital and its subsequent stock performance. Further research advanced the findings, and in 2005, Lev proved the existence of a market inefficiency attributable to missing information about knowledge investments. This phenomenon leads highly innovative companies to deliver persistent abnormal returns.

About Knowledge Leaders Capital

Knowledge Leaders Capital identified the Knowledge Effect and created the first investment methodology designed to capture the excess returns of highly innovative companies. Knowledge Leaders Capital is creator and designer of the Knowledge Leaders Strategy, indexes and investment products. Learn more at Knowledge Leaders Capital or email info@klcapital.com.

The Knowledge Leaders Developed World Index can be found at Bloomberg: KNLGX.

Important Information and Risks

Please consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before investing. The prospectus or summary prospectus that contains this and other information about the Funds is available by calling 844-428-3525 and should be read carefully.

Equity securities, such as common stocks, are subject to market, economic and business risks that may cause their prices to fluctuate. Currency Risk is the risk that the values of foreign investments may be affected by changes in the currency rates or exchange control regulations. Investments in foreign securities may involve risks such as social and political instability, market illiquidity, exchange rate fluctuations, a high level of volatility and limited regulation. Investing in emerging markets involves different and greater risks, as these countries are substantially smaller, less liquid and more volatile than securities markets in more developed markets. The Fund’s return may not match or achieve a high degree of correlation with the return of the Index.

As of 6/30/2018, the annualized total returns for the MSCI World Index were 11.09% (1-year) and 8.74% (since inception of the ETF).

The Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with Knowledge Leaders Capital.

Alpha is a measure of the portfolio’s risk adjusted performance. When compared to the portfolio’s beta, a positive alpha indicates better-than-expected portfolio performance and a negative alpha worse-than-expected portfolio performance. The Morningstar World Large Stock category is comprised of investment products that invest primarily in large cap stocks across multiple countries. The MSCI World Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of developed markets. An investor cannot invest directly in an index. Shares of the Funds may be sold throughout the day on the exchange through any brokerage account. However, shares are not individually redeemable, and may only be redeemed directly from the Fund by Authorized Participants, in very large creation/redemption units. There can be no assurance that an active trading market for shares of an ETF will develop or be maintained. Shares may trade above or below NAV.

