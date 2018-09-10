First Live Test of Market Anomaly Confirms Academic Research: Knowledge Effect Delivered Excess Returns in the Stock Market

Knowledge Leaders Capital today released a new
white paper detailing the results of the first live market test of
the Knowledge Effect, the tendency of highly innovative companies to
deliver excess returns in the stock market. Until now, the Knowledge
Effect as a market anomaly was proven only in academic research. With
these results, the Knowledge Effect also has lived up to expectations in
the real world.
To capture the market anomaly, the firm drew on academic research to
create an index of Knowledge Leaders, those companies that possess deep
reservoirs of intangible capital as a result of investing in R&D, brand,
IT, human resources and organizational capital. The Knowledge
Leaders Developed World ETF was launched on 7/7/15 (NYSE Arca: KLDW)
and now has three years of live performance history.
Findings
-
As decades
of academic research predicted, the Knowledge Leaders ETF
outperformed over three years.
-
On a total return basis, KLDW bested the MSCI World Index by 2.53% and
the average peer fund in the Morningstar World Large Stock category by
3.21%, annualized, since inception as of 6/30/18 (NAV).
-
In fact, on every return and risk measure analyzed by the firm, KLDW
bested the average World Large Stock peer fund, since inception as of
6/30/18.
-
The outperformance was consistent through time, with no one period
accounting for the bulk of the returns, as of 6/30/18.
-
As an all-equity vehicle, KLDW offered a pure form of exposure to the
Knowledge Effect, the results demonstrating the Knowledge Effect is a
real and persistent market anomaly that may be captured in an
investment portfolio.
The white paper details these results and also reviews the academic
foundations of the market anomaly, discusses how the firm identifies
Knowledge Leader companies, and compares the ETF to the largest peer
funds in its Morningstar category. Download
the full report, “The Knowledge Effect, Three Years Later” here.
The Knowledge Effect originates from a 1974 ruling by the Financial
Accounting Standards Board that mandates companies expense all
investment in innovative activities in the year in which they are
incurred. The impact is long-term distortion of company financial
statements that causes the investment community to systematically
underestimate the earning potential of highly innovative firms. Read
more about the academic foundations of this market anomaly in the firm’s
2015 white paper, “The Knowledge Effect, Excess Returns of highly
Innovative Companies” here.
KLDW standardized performance:
as of 6/30/2018, the total returns for the Knowledge Leaders Developed
World ETF NAV and market price, respectively, were 12.23% and 11.65%
(1-year) and 11.27% and 11.27% (since inception). As of 7/31/18, the
total returns for the Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF NAV and
market price, respectively, were 11.11% and 11.05% (3-years). The MSCI
World Index’s 3-year annualized total return as of 7/31/18 was 8.95%,
and the Morningstar World Large Stock category average return was 8.37%. The
expense ratio for the ETF is 0.75%. The inception date is
7/7/2015. Performance data quoted represents past performance and is
no guarantee of future results. Current performance may be lower or
higher than the performance data quoted. Investment return and principal
value will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be
worth more or less than original cost. NAV prices are used to calculate
market price performance prior to the date when the fund first traded on
the New York Stock Exchange. Market performance is determined using the
bid/ask midpoint at 4:00pm ET, when the NAV is typically calculated.
Market performance does not represent the returns you would receive if
you traded shares at other times. For the Fund’s most recent month-end
and quarter-end performance, please visit www.knowledgeleadersfunds.com/kldw/.
About the Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF
KLDW is a diversified ETF offering core exposure to the developed
world’s most innovative companies. Learn more at Knowledge
Leaders Developed World ETF. Follow KLDW on Twitter at @KLDWETF.
The Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF is the first ETF designed to
capture the Knowledge Effect, a market anomaly by which highly
innovative companies tend to generate excess returns in the stock
market. The firm’s flagship Knowledge Leaders Strategy seeks to
transform the Knowledge Effect into portfolio alpha. The Knowledge
Effect is grounded in academic literature. It was first discovered in a
series of studies in the 1990s where New York University’s Baruch Lev
analyzed 20 years of financial data and discovered an association
between a firm’s level of knowledge capital and its subsequent stock
performance. Further research advanced the findings, and in 2005, Lev
proved the existence of a market inefficiency attributable to missing
information about knowledge investments. This phenomenon leads highly
innovative companies to deliver persistent abnormal returns.
About Knowledge Leaders Capital
Knowledge Leaders Capital identified the Knowledge Effect and created
the first investment methodology designed to capture the excess returns
of highly innovative companies. Knowledge Leaders Capital is creator and
designer of the Knowledge Leaders Strategy, indexes and investment
products. Learn more at Knowledge
Leaders Capital or email info@klcapital.com.
The Knowledge Leaders Developed World Index can be found at Bloomberg:
KNLGX.
Important Information and Risks
Please consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and
expenses before investing. The prospectus or summary prospectus that
contains this and other information about the Funds is available by
calling 844-428-3525 and should be read carefully.
Equity securities, such as common stocks, are subject to market,
economic and business risks that may cause their prices to fluctuate.
Currency Risk is the risk that the values of foreign investments may be
affected by changes in the currency rates or exchange control
regulations. Investments in foreign securities may involve risks such as
social and political instability, market illiquidity, exchange rate
fluctuations, a high level of volatility and limited regulation.
Investing in emerging markets involves different and greater risks, as
these countries are substantially smaller, less liquid and more volatile
than securities markets in more developed markets. The Fund’s return may
not match or achieve a high degree of correlation with the return of the
Index.
As of 6/30/2018, the annualized total returns for the MSCI World Index
were 11.09% (1-year) and 8.74% (since inception of the ETF).
The Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF is distributed by Foreside
Fund Services, LLC. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with
Knowledge Leaders Capital.
Alpha is a measure of the portfolio’s risk adjusted performance.
When compared to the portfolio’s beta, a positive alpha indicates
better-than-expected portfolio performance and a negative alpha
worse-than-expected portfolio performance. The Morningstar World
Large Stock category is comprised of investment products that
invest primarily in large cap stocks across multiple countries. The MSCI
World Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted
index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of
developed markets. An investor cannot invest directly in an index.
Shares of the Funds may be sold throughout the day on the exchange
through any brokerage account. However, shares are not individually
redeemable, and may only be redeemed directly from the Fund by
Authorized Participants, in very large creation/redemption units. There
can be no assurance that an active trading market for shares of an ETF
will develop or be maintained. Shares may trade above or below NAV.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005847/en/