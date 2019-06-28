First Mid Illinois Bancshares : Andrea Hernandez Joins First Mid Bank & Trust as Director of Treasury Management

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 28, 2019

ANDREA HERNANDEZ JOINS FIRST MID BANK & TRUST AS

DIRECTOR OF TREASURY MANAGEMENT

MATTOON, IL - First Mid Bank & Trust is pleased to announce the addition of Andrea Hernandez as Senior Vice President, Director of Treasury Management. In her new role, Andrea will oversee sales and product development for First Mid's treasury management product suite, which includes business deposit account services, in addition to receivable, payable and online business services.

Hernandez brings 14 years of banking knowledge to the role and has a strong track record of streamlining processes to ensure quality customer service, establishing strategic partnerships and driving innovation. Prior to joining First Mid, Hernandez served as Vice President, Cash Management Sales, at Byline Bank where she was responsible for the overall development of a centralized treasury department and a strong sales team that generated income growth year-over- year.

"I am excited to have Andrea join the team and look forward to her leading our customer- focused team with innovative treasury solutions," says Mandy Lewis, Chief Deposit Services Officer. "Andrea's banking background and leadership experience will be an asset as the company grows and serves new markets."

Hernandez was actively involved in the Social Development Commission (SDC), a nonprofit organization that empowers low-income individuals and families in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. During her time with SDC, she promoted education and financial literacy, played a role in helping individuals transition back into the workforce, and was on the annual fundraising committee. She also served as Vice President of Femfessionals LLC DBA FemCity®, a women's networking group that quickly became the second largest chapter under Hernandez's leadership.

