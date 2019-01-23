Log in
First Mid Illinois Bancshares : Andrew Garvin Joins First Mid as Branch Manager II

01/23/2019 | 12:44pm EST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 23, 2019

Media Contact: Laura ZuHone

Investor Contact: Aaron Holt

VP, Director of Marketing

VP, Shareholder Relations

217-258-0675

217-258-0463

lzuhone@firstmid.com

aholt@firstmid.com

ANDREW GARVIN JOINS FIRST MID AS BRANCH MANAGER II

MATTOON, IL - First Mid Bank & Trust is pleased to welcome Andrew Garvin as Branch Manager II in Paris. In this role, Garvin is responsible for managing the day to day operations of deposit services, overseeing new account operations, and managing branch assets. Prior to joining First Mid, Garvin served as Bank Manager at First Farmers Bank & Trust's Terre Haute location.

"I'm excited to have Andrew join the team here in Paris. His values align with First Mid's commitment to the community, and it's what we look for in leaders. I'm excited to see the great things that Andrew and the Paris team will do for the community now and in the future," said Melissa Mathias Tovey, Regional Deposit Manager.

A lifelong resident of Paris, Garvin stated, "I'm very excited about the opportunity to serve my community. Paris has always been home to me, and I look forward to contributing and investing in Paris and its residents."

Garvin is an ambassador for the Chamber of Commerce in Paris, and actively volunteers for local organizations: United Way, Young Leaders Program, and Toys for Tots. He is also an ordained minister with the United Pentecostal Church International and the Founding Pastor of CrossPoint Apostolic Sanctuary.

Garvin has been married to his wife Danielle for over twelve years and has two daughters, Tenley and Macee.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc.: First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group and First Mid Wealth Management Company. First Mid Bank & Trust was first chartered in 1865 and has since grown into a $3.8 billion community-focused organization that provides financial services through a network of 67 banking centers in Illinois and Missouri and a loan production office in Indiana. More information about the Company is available on our website atwww.firstmid.com. Our stock is traded in The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol "FMBH".

Disclaimer

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 17:43:04 UTC
