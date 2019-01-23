First Mid Illinois Bancshares : Andrew Garvin Joins First Mid as Branch Manager II

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE January 23, 2019 Media Contact: Laura ZuHone Investor Contact: Aaron Holt VP, Director of Marketing VP, Shareholder Relations 217-258-0675 217-258-0463 lzuhone@firstmid.com aholt@firstmid.com

ANDREW GARVIN JOINS FIRST MID AS BRANCH MANAGER II

MATTOON, IL - First Mid Bank & Trust is pleased to welcome Andrew Garvin as Branch Manager II in Paris. In this role, Garvin is responsible for managing the day to day operations of deposit services, overseeing new account operations, and managing branch assets. Prior to joining First Mid, Garvin served as Bank Manager at First Farmers Bank & Trust's Terre Haute location.

"I'm excited to have Andrew join the team here in Paris. His values align with First Mid's commitment to the community, and it's what we look for in leaders. I'm excited to see the great things that Andrew and the Paris team will do for the community now and in the future," said Melissa Mathias Tovey, Regional Deposit Manager.

A lifelong resident of Paris, Garvin stated, "I'm very excited about the opportunity to serve my community. Paris has always been home to me, and I look forward to contributing and investing in Paris and its residents."

Garvin is an ambassador for the Chamber of Commerce in Paris, and actively volunteers for local organizations: United Way, Young Leaders Program, and Toys for Tots. He is also an ordained minister with the United Pentecostal Church International and the Founding Pastor of CrossPoint Apostolic Sanctuary.

Garvin has been married to his wife Danielle for over twelve years and has two daughters, Tenley and Macee.

