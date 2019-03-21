First Mid Illinois Bancshares : Brad Carriker Receives the First Mid Chairman's Award for Excellence

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE March 21, 2019 Media Contact: Laura ZuHone Investor Contact: Aaron Holt VP, Director of Marketing VP, Shareholder Relations 217-258-0675 217-258-0463 lzuhone@firstmid.com aholt@firstmid.com

BRAD CARRIKER RECEIVES THE FIRST MID

CHAIRMAN'S AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE

MATTOON, IL - First Mid Bank & Trust recently announced the recipients of the 2018 Chairman's Award for Excellence. Among the recipient list was Brad Carriker, Christian County Community President in Taylorville. Carriker was nominated by his colleagues for his hard work and dedication to helping customers find the right solutions for their financial needs, and for playing an integral role in the Taylorville banking center's growth.

The Chairman's Award for Excellence is First Mid's most prestigious award, and recognizes individuals who not only go above and beyond, but also consistently exemplify First Mid's values. The award has been in existence since 1995, and has since then been awarded annually.

Joe Dively, Chairman and CEO, stated, "I look forward to presenting the Chairman's Award for Excellence every year, and am grateful to have the opportunity to personally thank these individuals for their commitment to First Mid. This award is the highest honor an associate can receive, and since recipients are nominated by their peers, it makes the award even more significant."

