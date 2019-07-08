Log in
First Mid Illinois Bancshares : Daniel Moffett Named Branch Manager II at First Mid Bank & Trust

07/08/2019 | 01:28pm EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 8, 2019

Media Contact: Laura ZuHone

Investor Contact: Aaron Holt

VP, Director of Marketing

VP, Shareholder Relations

217-258-0675

217-258-0463

lzuhone@firstmid.com

aholt@firstmid.com

DANIEL MOFFETT NAMED BRANCH MANAGER II

AT FIRST MID BANK & TRUST

MATTOON, IL - First Mid Bank & Trust is pleased to announce Daniel Moffett's promotion to Branch Manager II for the Charleston banking centers, located at 701 6th Street and 500 W Lincoln Avenue. In his new role, Moffett will be responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of deposit services, overseeing new account operations, and managing branch assets. Prior to this role, Moffett served as a customer service representative for the Paris location. He has over five years of banking experience and three years of insurance experience.

"Dan has proven himself to be a valuable team player for First Mid," said Bethanie Cougill, Regional Deposit Manager. "He's knowledgeable in the products and services we offer, and is always willing to help the customers find solutions that best fit their needs. We're excited to have him on the Charleston team."

Moffett was a member of the 1544th Transportation Company Unit, Illinois Army National Guard, located in Paris from 2010 - 2014.

About First Mid Bancshares, Inc.: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group and First Mid Wealth Management Company. First Mid Bank & Trust was first chartered in 1865 and has since grown into a $3.8 billion community-focused organization that provides financial services through a network of banking centers in Illinois and Missouri and a loan production office in Indiana. More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com. Our stock is traded in The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol "FMBH."

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 17:27:05 UTC
