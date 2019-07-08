First Mid Illinois Bancshares : Daniel Moffett Named Branch Manager II at First Mid Bank & Trust

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DANIEL MOFFETT NAMED BRANCH MANAGER II

AT FIRST MID BANK & TRUST

MATTOON, IL - First Mid Bank & Trust is pleased to announce Daniel Moffett's promotion to Branch Manager II for the Charleston banking centers, located at 701 6th Street and 500 W Lincoln Avenue. In his new role, Moffett will be responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of deposit services, overseeing new account operations, and managing branch assets. Prior to this role, Moffett served as a customer service representative for the Paris location. He has over five years of banking experience and three years of insurance experience.

"Dan has proven himself to be a valuable team player for First Mid," said Bethanie Cougill, Regional Deposit Manager. "He's knowledgeable in the products and services we offer, and is always willing to help the customers find solutions that best fit their needs. We're excited to have him on the Charleston team."

Moffett was a member of the 1544th Transportation Company Unit, Illinois Army National Guard, located in Paris from 2010 - 2014.

