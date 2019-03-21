Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

First Mid Illinois Bancshares : Jessica Sayer Receives the First Mid Chairman's Award for Excellence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 05:20pm EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 21, 2019

Media Contact: Laura ZuHone

Investor Contact: Aaron Holt

VP, Director of Marketing

VP, Shareholder Relations

217-258-0675

217-258-0463

lzuhone@firstmid.com

aholt@firstmid.com

JESSICA SAYER RECEIVES THE FIRST MID

CHAIRMAN'S AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE

MATTOON, IL - First Mid Bank & Trust recently announced the recipients of the 2018 Chairman's Award for Excellence. Among the recipient list was Jessica Sayer, Customer Service Representative at First Mid's Carbondale banking center. Sayer was nominated by her colleagues for her team spirit and for playing a key role in broadening First Mid's customer base through her exceptional customer service.

The Chairman's Award for Excellence is First Mid's most prestigious award, and recognizes individuals who not only go above and beyond, but also consistently exemplify First Mid's values. The award has been in existence since 1995, and has since then been awarded annually.

Joe Dively, Chairman and CEO, stated, "I look forward to presenting the Chairman's Award for Excellence every year, and am grateful to have the opportunity to personally thank these individuals for their commitment to First Mid. This award is the highest honor an associate can receive, and since recipients are nominated by their peers, it makes the award even more significant."

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc.: First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group and First Mid Wealth Management Company. First Mid Bank & Trust was first chartered in 1865 and has since grown into a $3.8 billion community-focused organization that provides financial services through a network of 67 banking centers in Illinois and Missouri and a loan production office in Indiana. More information about the Company is available on our website atwww.firstmid.com. Our stock is traded in The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol "FMBH".

Disclaimer

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 21:19:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:46pQUADRON CANNATECH : World Class Extractions and Quadron Cannatech Enter Into Binding Merger LOI
AQ
05:46pTIERRA NUEVA : Continues National Rollout of Edible Dunkin' Coffee Thins™ in Original Blend and Caramel Flavors
BU
05:46pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – MHLD
GL
05:45pALKERMES : Statement on National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine Report on Medications for Opioid Use Disorder
PU
05:43pALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. : Announces Results of Exercise of Conversion Rights of Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series D
PR
05:42pTurning Point Therapeutics Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
BU
05:42pBellatrix Announces Filing of 2018 Annual Information Form and Form 40-F
GL
05:42pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – RVLT  
GL
05:40pFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : Stergios “Terry” Theologides Appointed Fannie Mae Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary
PU
05:40pEREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI T : -- Determination of Independent Audit Company
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent to cut reliance on China gaming after profit hit
2Biogen scraps two Alzheimer drug trials, wipes $18 billion from market value
3BAYER AG : European stocks slip as banks slide, London shares jump
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Wirecard, Levi’s Boeing, Siemens
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely Auto promises more models to support sales in..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.