Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

First National Bank Alaska : Announced Unaudited Results for Third Quarter 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/25/2019 | 09:15pm EDT

First National Bank Alaska’s (OTCQX:FBAK) unaudited net income for third quarter 2019 was $14.8 million, or $4.68 per share. This compares to net income of $15.9 million, or $5.02 per share, for the same period in 2018.

Unaudited year-to-date net income was $41.5 million, or $13.07 per share. This compares to net income of $41.7 million, or $13.14 per share, during the same period in 2018. Return on assets was 1.47% and return on equity was 10.49%, decreasing from 1.51% and 11.29%, respectively, during the same period in 2018. The efficiency ratio was 52.82% compared to 51.08% during third quarter 2018.

Net interest and loan fee income for third quarter 2019 was $38.6 million, an increase of 5.8% from third quarter 2018. Provision for loan losses continued to be low due to a high-quality loan portfolio. Noninterest income for third quarter 2019, excluding realized investment gains and losses, increased 1.1% from third quarter 2018. In third quarter 2018, pre-tax realized losses from sale of securities of $1.3 million were recorded to improve portfolio performance and offset other taxable gains. Noninterest expenses for third quarter 2019, excluding property sales, increased 1.0% compared to third quarter 2018. In third quarter 2018, pre-tax net gains of $4.8 million were recorded from sales of property no longer used for bank purposes.

Balance sheet changes for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 included:

  • Total assets increased $82.4 million to $3.85 billion,
  • Gross loans increased $17.4 million to $2.02 billion,
  • Deposits and repurchase agreements increased $69.4 million to $3.28 billion, and
  • Total shareholders’ equity increased $11.1 million to $545.7 million.

First National Bank Alaska files a quarterly financial report with the Federal Financial Institution Examination Council. Our latest Consolidated Report of Condition and Income (Call Report) is filed by the 30th of the month following quarter-end and is subsequently posted at www.FNBAlaska.com > Financial Reports and at www.OTCMarkets.com.

Alaskan-owned and -operated since 1922, First National proudly meets the financial needs of Alaskans with ATMs and branches in 18 communities throughout the state, and by providing banking services to meet their needs across the nation and around the world. In 2019, Alaska Business readers voted the bank the “Best of Alaska Business” in the Best Place to Work category for the fourth year in a row. In 2019, American Banker recognized First National as a “Best Bank to Work For” for the second year in a row. In 2018, MSN.com named First National the most admired company in the state and the bank received the Rita Sholton Large Business of the Year Award from the Alaska Chamber.

Visit FNBAlaska.com for more information about Alaska’s largest locally owned bank and access to efficient and secure online banking services. First National Bank Alaska is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:24aU.S., China say they are 'close to finalising' part of a Phase One trade deal
RE
12:18aTech consultations on parts of U.S. trade deal completed - China's Commerce Ministry
RE
12:14aAHMSA Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
GL
10/25NIKE : Air Max LEBRON VII Achieves Retro Status
PU
10/25VALE : 10/25/2019 Vale informs on Samarco Corrective Operation License
PU
10/25HUTCHISON PORT TRUST : Resignation Of Joint Company Secretary Of Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited
PU
10/25BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Baxter International Inc. for Possible Securities Fraud - BAX
BU
10/25IROBOT SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against iRobot Corporation - IRBT
BU
10/25INFOSYS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Infosys Limited - INFY
BU
10/25CBL INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. - CBL
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1UAW turns to Ford after GM workers approve new contract
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 billion cloud computing contract
3U.S., China say they are 'close to finalizing' part of a Phase One trade deal
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Pentagon Picks Microsoft for JEDI Cloud-Computing Contract Over Amazon -- ..
5General Motors to restart Mexican plants after labor deal ratified

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group