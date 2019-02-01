Log in
First National Bank Alaska : Declares Dividend for First Quarter 2019 and a Special Dividend

02/01/2019 | 07:07pm EST

At the Board of Directors Meeting held January 31, 2019, First National Bank Alaska (OTCQX:FBAK) declared a regular cash dividend of $3.20 per share, payable on March 15, 2019, to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2019. At the same meeting, the bank’s Directors also declared a special cash dividend of $1.60 per share, payable on March 15, 2019, to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2019.

The special dividend may be attributed to a one-time gain realized by the bank during 2018, resulting from the sale of bank properties including the 9-story building and the historic 1922 building at the corner of 4th and G Streets in Anchorage, Alaska.

Bank dividends are subject to continued favorable results and other factors the bank’s Board may deem relevant. The announcement of these dividends does not limit the discretion of the Board to determine the amount of future cash dividends, if any, to be paid by the bank.

Alaskan-owned and -operated since 1922, First National proudly meets the financial needs of Alaskans with ATMs and branches in 18 communities throughout the state, and by providing banking services to meet their needs across the nation and around the world. In 2018, Alaska Business readers voted the bank the “Best of Alaska Business” in the Best Place to Work category for the third year in a row and as best Corporate Citizen for the second, and American Banker recognized First National as a “Best Bank to Work For.” In January 2018, Microsoft News named First National the most admired company in the state. In October 2018, First National received the Rita Sholton Large Business of the Year Award from the Alaska Chamber.


© Business Wire 2019
