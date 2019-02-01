First National Bank Alaska : Declares Dividend for First Quarter 2019 and a Special Dividend

At the Board of Directors Meeting held January 31, 2019, First National Bank Alaska (OTCQX:FBAK) declared a regular cash dividend of $3.20 per share, payable on March 15, 2019, to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2019. At the same meeting, the bank’s Directors also declared a special cash dividend of $1.60 per share, payable on March 15, 2019, to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2019.

The special dividend may be attributed to a one-time gain realized by the bank during 2018, resulting from the sale of bank properties including the 9-story building and the historic 1922 building at the corner of 4th and G Streets in Anchorage, Alaska.

Bank dividends are subject to continued favorable results and other factors the bank’s Board may deem relevant. The announcement of these dividends does not limit the discretion of the Board to determine the amount of future cash dividends, if any, to be paid by the bank.

