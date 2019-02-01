First National Bank Alaska : Declares Dividend for First Quarter 2019 and a Special Dividend

At the Board of Directors Meeting held January 31, 2019, First National
Bank Alaska (OTCQX:FBAK) declared a regular cash dividend of $3.20 per
share, payable on March 15, 2019, to shareholders of record as of March
1, 2019. At the same meeting, the bank’s Directors also declared a
special cash dividend of $1.60 per share, payable on March 15, 2019, to
shareholders of record as of March 1, 2019.
The special dividend may be attributed to a one-time gain realized by
the bank during 2018, resulting from the sale of bank properties
including the 9-story building and the historic 1922 building at the
corner of 4th and G Streets in Anchorage, Alaska.
Bank dividends are subject to continued favorable results and other
factors the bank’s Board may deem relevant. The announcement of these
dividends does not limit the discretion of the Board to determine the
amount of future cash dividends, if any, to be paid by the bank.
Alaskan-owned and -operated since 1922, First National proudly meets the
financial needs of Alaskans with ATMs and branches in 18 communities
throughout the state, and by providing banking services to meet their
needs across the nation and around the world. In 2018, Alaska Business
readers voted the bank the “Best of Alaska Business” in the Best Place
to Work category for the third year in a row and as best Corporate
Citizen for the second, and American Banker recognized First
National as a “Best Bank to Work For.” In January 2018, Microsoft News
named First National the most admired company in the state. In October
2018, First National received the Rita Sholton Large Business of the
Year Award from the Alaska Chamber.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190201005527/en/