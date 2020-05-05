Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

First National Bank Alaska : Unaudited Results Announced for First Quarter 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 06:50pm EDT

First National Bank Alaska’s (OTCQX:FBAK) unaudited net income for first quarter 2020 was $14.1 million, or $4.47 per share. This compares to net income of $13.5 million, or $4.27 per share, for the same period in 2019.

Net interest and loan fee income for first quarter 2020 was $34.5 million, an increase of 4.8% from first quarter 2019. Provision for loan losses remained low. Noninterest income for first quarter 2020, excluding realized investment gains and losses, increased 6.9% from first quarter 2019. Noninterest expenses for first quarter 2020 increased 6.9% when compared to first quarter 2019.

Return assets in 2020 was 1.49%, an increase from 1.45%, and return on equity was 10.07%, a decrease from 10.56%. The efficiency ratio was 52.98% compared to 52.17% in 2019. The net interest margin improved to 3.76% compared to 3.65% in 2019. While the yield on interest earning assets decreased to 4.01% from 4.10%, the cost of funds on earning assets decreased faster to 0.25% from 0.45%, when compared to 2019.

Balance sheet changes for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 included:

  • Total assets increased $51.1 million to $3.86 billion,
  • Gross loans decreased $7.8 million to $2.00 billion,
  • Deposits and repurchase agreements increased $6.6 million to $3.25 billion, and
  • Total shareholders’ equity increased $28.1 million to $575.8 million.

“The world has certainly changed since the end of the first quarter,” said First National Board Chair and CEO Betsy Lawer. “These extraordinary times have led to an extraordinary response by all Alaskans in the face of rapid global change.”

“Part of that amazing response has been the phenomenal effort of the First National team. While keeping the health and safety of employees and customers our top priority, our team across the state has adapted and adjusted to provide Alaskans essential financial services and worked around the clock to obtain SBA Payroll Protection Plan loans before the allocated funding ran out. With nearly a century of experience to guide us, we look forward to helping Alaskans as we all rise up to the challenges of moving forward in this new environment.”

First National Bank Alaska files a quarterly financial report with the Federal Financial Institution Examination Council. Our latest Consolidated Report of Condition and Income (Call Report) is filed by the 30th of the month following quarter-end and is subsequently posted at www.FNBAlaska.com > Financial Reports and at www.OTCMarkets.com.

Alaskan-owned and -operated since 1922, First National proudly meets the financial needs of Alaskans with ATMs and branches in 18 communities throughout the state, and by providing banking services to meet their needs across the nation and around the world. In 2019, Alaska Business readers voted the bank the “Best of Alaska Business” in the Best Place to Work category for the fourth year in a row and American Banker recognized First National as a “Best Bank to Work For” for the second year in a row. The same year, Anchorage Daily News readers voted the bank one of the state’s top three financial institutions in the ADN “Best of Alaska” Awards. First National was also recognized as the most admired company in the state by MSN.com and received the Rita Sholton Large Business of the Year Award from the Alaska Chamber.

Visit FNBAlaska.com for more information about Alaska’s largest locally owned bank and access to efficient and secure online banking services. First National Bank Alaska is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:41p5N PLUS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:40pBLUELINX : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:40pDELEK US HOLDINGS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:37pINNOSPEC : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:35pPROTECTIVE INSURANCE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:33p3DEO : Posts Triple Digit Annual Growth with Next Generation Metal 3D Printing
BU
07:32pSUNCOR ENERGY : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:31pB2GOLD : Reports Strong Q1 2020 Results and Quarterly Records for Total Gold Production, Gold Revenue, Operating Cash Flows and Cash Operating Costs; Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.02 per share
AQ
07:31pNOVONIX LTD (ASX : NVX) COVID-19 Corporate Update - re-opening of US anode plant
AQ
07:31pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Dry Shampoo Market 2020-2024 | Product Innovation to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Beyond Meat takes to grocery stores as lockdowns hit sales at restaurants
2SUNCOR ENERGY INC. : SUNCOR ENERGY : reports first quarter 2020 results
3HASBRO, INC. : HASBRO : Mattel looks to Christmas for recovery as sales warning hits shares
4BEXIMCO PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : BEXIMCO PHARMACEUTICALS : Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-1..
5DHT HOLDINGS, INC. : DHT HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group