Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

First National Financial : announces February 2019 dividend payment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 05:07pm EST

For Immediate Release

Toronto, Ontario, February 15, 2019 - First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN) today announced its monthly dividend payment of $0.158333 per common share for the period February 1 to February 28, 2019. The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2019.

About First National Financial Corporation

First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN, TSX: FN.PR.A, TSX: FN.PR.B) is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian-based originator, underwriter and servicer of predominantly prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. With more than $105 billion in mortgages under administration, First National is Canada's largest non-bank originator and underwriter of mortgages and is among the top three in market share in the mortgage broker distribution channel. For more information, please visit www.firstnational.ca.

For further information:

Disclaimer

First National Financial Corporation published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 22:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:09pLAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Bristow Group Inc. Investors (BRS)
BU
06:07pWESTMINSTER RESOURCES : announces private placement and shareholders elect board of directors
PU
06:07pCELANESE : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases in China
PU
06:03pGRYYT Names Stephen Deason Chief Executive Officer
PR
06:02pGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : February 15, 2019 GRANITE REIT DECLARES DISTRIBUTION FOR FEBRUARY 2019
PU
06:01pBroadwind Energy to Announce Q4 and Full-Year 2018 Results on February 26
GL
05:59p200 First Responders to participate in Texas A&M Task Force 1 full-scale drill at Disaster City®
GL
05:58pNewrange Gold Corp., Unique Gold Opportunity in Nevada, CEO Clip Video
NE
05:56pLASSONDE INDUSTRIES INC. : announces its preliminary unaudited results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018
AQ
05:54pHASBRO : Mattel warns of weak 2019, shares drop most in 20 years
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BROADWIND ENERGY INC. : Broadwind Energy to Announce Q4 and Full-Year 2018 Results on February 26
2GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : February 15, 2019 GRANITE REIT DECLARES DISTRIBUTION FOR FEBRUARY 20..
3GRYYT Names Stephen Deason Chief Executive Officer
4CELANESE CORPORATION : CELANESE : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases in China
5WESTMINSTER RESOURCES LTD. : WESTMINSTER RESOURCES : announces private placement and shareholders elect board ..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.