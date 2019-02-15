First National Financial : announces February 2019 dividend payment

For Immediate Release

Toronto, Ontario, February 15, 2019 - First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN) today announced its monthly dividend payment of $0.158333 per common share for the period February 1 to February 28, 2019. The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2019.

About First National Financial Corporation

First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN, TSX: FN.PR.A, TSX: FN.PR.B) is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian-based originator, underwriter and servicer of predominantly prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. With more than $105 billion in mortgages under administration, First National is Canada's largest non-bank originator and underwriter of mortgages and is among the top three in market share in the mortgage broker distribution channel. For more information, please visit www.firstnational.ca.

