MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

First National Financial : announces September 2019 dividend payment

09/16/2019 | 05:32pm EDT

For Immediate Release

Toronto, Ontario, September 16, 2019 - First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN) today announced its monthly dividend payment of $0.158333 per common share for the period September 1 to September 30, 2019. The dividend will be payable on October 15, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2019.

The Company also announced the quarterly dividend on its Class A Series 1 Preference Shares ('Series 1 Preference Shares') and Class A Series 2 Preference Shares ('Series 2 Preference Shares') for the period July 1 to September 30, 2019. The dividend of $0.174375 per Series 1 Preference Share and dividend of $0.236742 per Series 2 Preference Share will be payable on October 15, 2019 to holders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2019.

With respect to the Class A Series 2 Preference Shares, the dividend rate for the period October 1 to December 31, 2019 has been set at 3.708%, as determined in accordance with the terms of the Series 2 Preference Shares.

About First National Financial Corporation

First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN, TSX: FN.PR.A, TSX: FN.PR.B) is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian-based originator, underwriter and servicer of predominantly prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. With more than $109 billion in mortgages under administration, First National is Canada's largest non-bank originator and underwriter of mortgages and is among the top three in market share in the mortgage broker distribution channel. For more information, please visit www.firstnational.ca.

For further information:

Disclaimer

First National Financial Corporation published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 21:31:04 UTC
