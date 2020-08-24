Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

First National Realty Partners Hires Director Of Acquisitions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 03:04pm EDT

RED BANK, N.J., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners, a leading private equity real estate firm, is pleased to announce that Matt Annibale has joined the team as Director of Acquisitions.  

In his previous position at ShopOne Centers, Mr. Annibale was responsible for overseeing acquisitions and dispositions of the entire portfolio. He is well versed in generating, maintaining and evaluating the pipeline of deal flow as well as leading the underwriting and due diligence process for prospective acquisitions. At FNRP, Mr. Annibale will focus on sourcing new deals and maintaining deal flow.

Mr. Annibale commented, "I am excited to join First National Realty Partners and have the opportunity to join an active, fast-paced and growing company. I look forward to leveraging my network to help source new deals as we look to grow the portfolio and expand into new markets."

Mr. Annibale is a graduate of Lehigh University, where he played on the Men's Ice Hockey team and received a BS in Integrated Business & Engineering (concentrations in Real Estate Finance and Civil Engineering). He is a Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) and a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) NextGen Committee. 

Adam Rosenzweig, Chief Operating Officer at First National remarked, "We couldn't be more pleased about Matt joining our team. He has a strong background and is joining FNRP during an exciting period of rapid growth. We're looking forward to building the portfolio further with Matt on board."

About First National Real Estate Partners:

First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP) is a leading vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on acquiring institutional quality commercial real estate assets throughout the United States. The firm is an active, opportunistic and value-add investment firm that is equipped to operate in all facets of the real estate acquisition process as investor, developer and asset manager of commercial investment properties. FNRP enhances the value of properties through hands-on management and targeted investments, resulting in substantial returns for investors.

Gina Jehn
info@fnrealtypartners.com
Human Resources
First National Realty Partners
125 Half Mile Road Suite 207
Red Bank, New Jersey 07747
1- 800-605-4966
https://fnrpusa.com/director-of-acquisitions/

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-national-realty-partners-hires-director-of-acquisitions-301117275.html

SOURCE First National Realty Partners, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:23pCUE BIOPHARMA, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:23pVIAVI : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
04:22pCPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:21pON DECK CAPITAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
04:21pNICOLET BANKSHARES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:21pMATADOR RESOURCES CO : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:21pTRINET WEBINAR SERIES : Supporting Employee Well-Being During COVID-19
PR
04:20pS&P, Nasdaq close at new highs as Wall Street rides bull momentum
RE
04:20pIHS MARKIT LTD. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:20pWest Red Lake Gold Announces Financing
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group